(Altoona Mirror)   Rest in Velvety Peace   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Friendship, Executive director, People, Friends, Pam Beaver, community advocate, Pamela Jo Beaver, effervescent source of joy  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 9:43 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a well groomed Beaver.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her landing strip was famous
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds unvaccinated.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elmwoodparkzoo.orgView Full Size


Rest in velveteen peace?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine contributions to her community.
Rest well, dear lady.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: [elmwoodparkzoo.org image 850x478]

Rest in velveteen peace?


I want to wear those farkers as socks.

I... I can't be the only one?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I looked at her Facebook page. She didn't have a lot of posts, but in 2016 she posted a link to a Youtube video called "Hillary Clinton: a career criminal"... so yeah, I'm gonna guess she was unvaccinated.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Arsayalalyur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's the beaver way.
"The Angry Beavers" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation
Youtube CW_B4KB0wYs
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snort: Sounds unvaccinated.


Four people started this.

Get out of your houses you pathetic shut-ins.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowjack: I looked at her Facebook page. She didn't have a lot of posts, but in 2016 she posted a link to a Youtube video called "Hillary Clinton: a career criminal"... so yeah, I'm gonna guess she was unvaccinated.


Lol. Wow.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Snort: Sounds unvaccinated.

Four people started this.

Get out of your houses you pathetic shut-ins.


You sound unvaccinated.
 
maram500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snowjack: I looked at her Facebook page. She didn't have a lot of posts, but in 2016 she posted a link to a Youtube video called "Hillary Clinton: a career criminal"... so yeah, I'm gonna guess she was unvaccinated.


There is a non-zero chance that she was also a hardcore Christian who tried forcing her beliefs on others.

I mean, even profoundly ignorant people can still contribute to the community...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snort: Sounds unvaccinated.


Maybe, maybe not. I guess it's something we can gnaw on for a bit though.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snowjack: I looked at her Facebook page. She didn't have a lot of posts,


Did you see the first one? It's all about no mask, no vax. Someone 5 days ago wrote 'How did that work out for you"?  It's pathetic that someone wrote that. He's right of course but still a giant douchebag. Pretty lady, my age.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

