 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   City built at the base of a mountain commissions avalanche study, finds 374 buildings at risk. Since this is America, they will now vote on whether to believe the science or avoid harming property values   (juneauempire.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Avalanche, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Public safety, Risk, Emergency management, new maps, Property, Map  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many property owners in the affected areas have expressed concern about adopting the maps and that a new hazard designation could affect property values, resale options and insurance costs.

So let's just pretend it isn't true that their property isn't in a danger zone.

"If a big landslide occurs and there's a loss of life, we will all feel terrible," he said. "Even if we couldn't have predicted it or done anything about it, some sharp-eyed lawyer is going to find a way to spend a lot of our money to fight it."

Duh.

That said, there aren't many places in populated Alaska that aren't potentially dangerous.  Earthquakes, tsunamis, etc.   Oh yeah, and forest fires.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they need to do is build a big ramp on the mountain side of the city. Boulders that come rolling down in an avalanche will gain speed as they approach, then be vaulted over the city by the ramp to crash harmlessly on the far side. You can then re-zone the entire crash zone as a High Hazard area, which will of course have the result of bringing land values down to a fraction of their current worth. Then you can use that as the place to build all the structures that need the absolute least expensive land possible. You know, schools and low-income housing or homeless shelters, stuff like that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, once Facebook sinks its teeth into them we'll have such gems as:

* Mountains are a gubmint conspiracy to take our homes!

* Obama destabilized the land with the Jewish space laser!

* Rockslide was a false flag and the deaths were crisis actors.
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: Alaska


They will be lucky to come out of this with belief in gravity still intact.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Insurance companies will make the safe decision.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: All they need to do is build a big ramp on the mountain side of the city. Boulders that come rolling down in an avalanche will gain speed as they approach, then be vaulted over the city by the ramp to crash harmlessly on the far side. You can then re-zone the entire crash zone as a High Hazard area, which will of course have the result of bringing land values down to a fraction of their current worth. Then you can use that as the place to build all the structures that need the absolute least expensive land possible. You know, schools and low-income housing or homeless shelters, stuff like that.


I knew someone who bought a lot that had recently had a rockslide (in Alaska!) because it was super cheap. He planned on building a partly underground cement house with a ramped roof, apparently they're common in Switzerland. He got as far as flattening out a spot for the foundation, then came back the next day to find a fresh pile of big rocks on top. Never did hear if he finished it or gave up on it.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I saw a variation of this movie.  Where's Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton when you need them?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Put all the houses on skis facing the mountain.
When an avalanche comes they'll simply ride it and level-up, so to speak.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why you shouldn't build cities on rock and roll.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: I knew someone who bought a lot that had recently had a rockslide (in Alaska!) because it was super cheap. He planned on building a partly underground cement house with a ramped roof, apparently they're common in Switzerland.


Now I'm picturing that's how the Swiss avoided most of Europe's major wars; everyone knew they'd start launching avalanche boulders off their roofs at anyone who invaded.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh neat, my neighborhood is newly at risk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoFarkingName
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: This is why you shouldn't build cities on rock and roll.


more-music-videos.icuView Full Size

Looks solid to me.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As long as they believe they'll stay standing, they'll stay standing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flarn: Difficulty: Alaska


They will be lucky to come out of this with belief in gravity still intact.



What manner of evil magic dost thou speaketh of?! Art thou a witch?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Feds have been providing flood insurance for people living in 100 year flood plains biennially , so why not do the same for people living in avalancheland, hurricane side street, and tornado alley?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh. I always wondered how that first boulder got there. You know, before we built the farmhouse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know how it works on Alaska, but in California, you can find out if the house you want to buy is in a flood or slide zone. Seems like now that they know they are in the avalanche zone, they'd have to disclose that to potential buyers

Dewey Fidalgo: Many property owners in the affected areas have expressed concern about adopting the maps and that a new hazard designation could affect property values, resale options and insurance costs.

So let's just pretend it isn't true that their property isn't in a danger zone.

"If a big landslide occurs and there's a loss of life, we will all feel terrible," he said. "Even if we couldn't have predicted it or done anything about it, some sharp-eyed lawyer is going to find a way to spend a lot of our money to fight it."

Duh.

That said, there aren't many places in populated Alaska that aren't potentially dangerous.  Earthquakes, tsunamis, etc.   Oh yeah, and forest fires.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Pocket Ninja: All they need to do is build a big ramp on the mountain side of the city. Boulders that come rolling down in an avalanche will gain speed as they approach, then be vaulted over the city by the ramp to crash harmlessly on the far side. You can then re-zone the entire crash zone as a High Hazard area, which will of course have the result of bringing land values down to a fraction of their current worth. Then you can use that as the place to build all the structures that need the absolute least expensive land possible. You know, schools and low-income housing or homeless shelters, stuff like that.

I knew someone who bought a lot that had recently had a rockslide (in Alaska!) because it was super cheap. He planned on building a partly underground cement house with a ramped roof, apparently they're common in Switzerland. He got as far as flattening out a spot for the foundation, then came back the next day to find a fresh pile of big rocks on top. Never did hear if he finished it or gave up on it.


Sisyphus approves
 
mod3072
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Instead of reducing peoples' personal property values, the government should step in and use taxpayer money to relocate the mountain to a safer location.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flarn: Difficulty: Alaska


They will be lucky to come out of this with belief in gravity still intact.


Gravity is a myth. We should be educating our kids on the wonders of Intelligent Pushing.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Many property owners in the affected areas have expressed concern about adopting the maps and that a new hazard designation could affect property values, resale options and insurance costs.

So let's just pretend it isn't true that their property isn't in a danger zone.

"If a big landslide occurs and there's a loss of life, we will all feel terrible," he said. "Even if we couldn't have predicted it or done anything about it, some sharp-eyed lawyer is going to find a way to spend a lot of our money to fight it."

Duh.

That said, there aren't many places in populated Alaska that aren't potentially dangerous.  Earthquakes, tsunamis, etc.   Oh yeah, and forest fires.


And Alaskans.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.