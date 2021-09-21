 Skip to content
(MPR News)   After exhaustive investigation, police find the criminal mastermind who "hid" a car full of bodies in a cornfield. It helped that the suspect left his drivers license behind   (mprnews.org) divider line
25
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they wrapped that one up pretty quickly. All murders should be so easy to solve.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guess it ain't White Boy Day.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's gonna find out what happens when you meet a stranger in the Alps.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they said why they killed them?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The bad guy wasn't fat, just a little husk-y, and took the victims to the field for an a-maize-ing experience, where they were creamed and their screams fell on deaf ears.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The bad guy wasn't fat, just a little husk-y, and took the victims to the field for an a-maize-ing experience, where they were creamed and their screams fell on deaf ears.


Corny
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trik: Have they said why they killed them?


The article says he "snapped".    That should clear a few things up, huh?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Leave the gun, take the cannoli AND YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was also strangely discharged from the Marines for the unfortunate training day incident involving pull grenade and throw pin. Luckily it was not live grenade day.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/corn field doesn't always work out as well as yu saw on Tv
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably the best thing to happen to all five of them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As he enters the store, Suggs is "clearly identifiable on the store's surveillance video since he did not wear a face covering."

Gotta wear your mask, buddy.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing his 20-something dad was able to help out.
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mitchell and Webb - Identity Killer
Youtube oL895peZpqY
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This happened 20 minutes away from me. The cops wanted people in the area to lock their doors. Then once people found out a 4 black people were killed, it started to become a race thing. Everyone saying it is drug related, etc....
 
ocelot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you find a car full of dead people while harvesting corn,you might be from Wisconsin.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a GOOD  thing he did. A GOOD thing.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: This happened 20 minutes away from me. The cops wanted people in the area to lock their doors. Then once people found out a 4 black people were killed, it started to become a race thing. Everyone saying it is drug related, etc....


Well, doesn't it kind of makes sense that if four people from a different State were dumped miles and miles from their home, it probably wasn't a local mass murderer
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm always highly suspicious of these "criminal left unambiguous identification at the crime scene" stories.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You used to be able to have fun screwing with a mark if you got their drivers license or wallet. An old favorite was to take a car out joy riding, smash a few things, then abandon the car with your mark's wallet jammed into the driver's seat. Detectives and prosecutors have no imagination once they have the least evidence to create the narrative of a crime.

Oh, and if you're planning that game, leave your ID at home.

/modern cars are a bit harder to steal, and the GPS will rat you out.
//they all have cellphone SIM cards these days and can be traced even if you don't subscribe
 
in
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Invincible: I'm always highly suspicious of these "criminal left unambiguous identification at the crime scene" stories.


Right? This screams setup. Nobody leaves their driver's license at a crime site.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: demonfaerie: This happened 20 minutes away from me. The cops wanted people in the area to lock their doors. Then once people found out a 4 black people were killed, it started to become a race thing. Everyone saying it is drug related, etc....

Well, doesn't it kind of makes sense that if four people from a different State were dumped miles and miles from their home, it probably wasn't a local mass murderer


He Who Walks Between the Rows.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These two criminals are absolute morons. There are tons of woods around here, and a bunch of Mississippi bottomlands not too difficult to reach from the city where they could've ditched that car where it wouldn't be found for months. And hell, every farm here has wild edges where there are probably *already* a couple of rotting vehicles. This one would've blended right in.

Farking amateurs.

I guess blood simple is real.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Invincible: I'm always highly suspicious of these "criminal left unambiguous identification at the crime scene" stories.


True. But a guy who just shoots 4 people because he got angry probably isn't the smartest person. 

A lot of crime is done by people too stupid not to do crime.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  

in: Invincible: I'm always highly suspicious of these "criminal left unambiguous identification at the crime scene" stories.

Right? This screams setup. Nobody leaves their driver's license at a crime site.


Except that his dad admitted to driving there with him in a separate car, then giving him a lift home.
 
