Boobies Stop laughing, what are you, 12 years old? It's not uncommon for women to have two different sized breasts
25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Decades back, the exwife and I were conemplating a modular bra business that would sell left and right cup separates to accomodate boob volume variation
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Instead of making a motorboat noise you would need to make a Harley Davidson noise

/potato potato potato
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this were what Twitter was primarily used for, I'd have an account.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You see, kids?  That's why you should never hold in your sneeze.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone's squeezing her waist REALLY hard.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some games do this, where they magnify a picture of your next objective or destination or something... in this case, I'm pretty sure questions have been raised about a missing nipple.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When the Ms. had a reduction the twins were designed to be identical.  Science is amazing.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good for letting me know about this twice
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dem lopsided titties look familiar...
 
covfefe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
o_O
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having a magnifying glass stamp around the zoomed view would've helped.
 
tymothil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's got a BLT
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since this is a repeat does that make the boobs the same size now?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The one tit to rule them all.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"That happens when they're real" - Halle Barry
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beer goggles do the same thing, except for the entire set, not just a single.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was a young lady named Liza
Who had breasts of two different sizes
One was so small
It was nothing at all
But the other was huge, and won prizes
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: When the Ms. had a reduction the twins were designed to be identical.  Science is amazing.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Instead of making a motorboat noise you would need to make a Harley Davidson noise

/potato potato potato


I laughed way too hard at this.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone's first day playing with photoshoop?
 
