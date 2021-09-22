 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Woman injured in Aldershot van gas explosion" - at least now we know what they did after 'Take The Skinheads Bowling'   (bbc.com) divider line
3
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always thought they formed Cracker.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aldershot Von Gas Explosion is the name of my Emo/Screamo Huey Lewis cover band. Eerie the difference a single letter makes...
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is exactly why you need to roll down a window when you fart in a van.
 
