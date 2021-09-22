 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Dude attempts to flee, and is banned from owning bullets.(FA) Then he turns around and violates federal ammunition laws. (FO)   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Legally, it's the exact same as a felon owning a gun
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baka-san: Legally, it's the exact same as a felon owning a gun


It's incredibly rare to see either enforced at the federal level.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baka-san: Legally, it's the exact same as a felon owning a gun


So he is a felon before or only upon an act that causes him to be a felon, therefore he is treated as a felon?

Is this like being arrested for resisting arrest?

Not enough details for one who hasn't spend the night at a holiday inn express.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: baka-san: Legally, it's the exact same as a felon owning a gun

So he is a felon before or only upon an act that causes him to be a felon, therefore he is treated as a felon?

Is this like being arrested for resisting arrest?

Not enough details for one who hasn't spend the night at a holiday inn express.


"Chancellor M. Shaw, 27, was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Clearfield County in 2018 for fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and flight to avoid apprehension. This prohibited Shaw from possessing ammunition, but he was found with it in September of 2019, according to the Department of Justice."

It's really not a long article to not be able to find that information.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would not be surprised if this guy couldn't spell his last name until his 2nd try at 4th grade.
 
