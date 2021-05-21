 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I would tip my fedora to thee, m'lady, but alas I have been afflicted with COVID-19   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, The Addams Family, Actor Jerry Edward Messing, harrowing saga, former child actor, Pugsley Addams, last month, Disney Channel, Pneumonia  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jerry, 35, told TMZ that COVID-19 left him partially paralyzed and unable to move his arms and legs, or even stand or walk without assistance.

bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS 98.822%!!1!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he vaccinated?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Was he vaccinated?


Half vaxxed with Pfizer
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at his picture, Im not surprised.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught it right between jab #1 and jab #2, talk about shiat luck.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's from LA. He probably waddled past free vaccination sites for months. "Bad luck" had nothing to do with it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35 year old actor who lives with his parents....
/wonder if he has other health issues (besides obesity)
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Caught it right between jab #1 and jab #2, talk about shiat luck.


Obesity is a hell of a thing.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know it could cause paralysis. My wife's cousin got it and it cause a stroke that killed him. Also in Florida. The doctors and pulmonologists drove the point home that Covid killed him. The family refused to acknowledge it and his obituary and funeral pamphlet said he died from a stroke. It was then that I realized where the dissonance comes from.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: He's from LA. He probably waddled past free vaccination sites for months. "Bad luck" had nothing to do with it.


He was between sticks for the Pzifer vaccine and doing fine in CA.  Things fell apart when he went to visit the parent's in Florida.  It appears he got it from mom and dad but due to his other health issues, he's lucky to survive.
 
hangloose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Jerry, 35, told TMZ that COVID-19 left him partially paralyzed and unable to move his arms and legs, or even stand or walk without assistance.

bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS 98.822%!!1!


Morbid obesity is a pre-existing condition that made his issues much worse too
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hangloose: Giant Clown Shoe: Jerry, 35, told TMZ that COVID-19 left him partially paralyzed and unable to move his arms and legs, or even stand or walk without assistance.

bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS 98.822%!!1!

Morbid obesity is a pre-existing condition that made his issues much worse too


Huh? He seems pretty average sized to me.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: zbtop: Caught it right between jab #1 and jab #2, talk about shiat luck.

Obesity is a hell of a thing.


I've seen old old people that smoked for years or drank whiskey like it was water. I've never seen an old old fat person though.
 
hangloose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Was he vaccinated?


Yes he was, the first dose of Pfizer.

From the CDC website: (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/​wr​/mm7020e2.htm) May 21, 2021

"The first U.S. multisite test-negative design vaccine effectiveness study among HCP found a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be 82% effective against symptomatic COVID-19"

It's almost as if his morbid obesity was a huge cause for his issues...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That poor, fat bastard.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: 35 year old actor who lives with his parents....
/wonder if he has other health issues (besides obesity)


Former child actor.  He hasn't had an IMDB credit since 2003.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: blondambition: zbtop: Caught it right between jab #1 and jab #2, talk about shiat luck.

Obesity is a hell of a thing.

I've seen old old people that smoked for years or drank whiskey like it was water. I've never seen an old old fat person though.


Getting real old tends to cause one to lose weight.  IE, maybe some old old people were former fatties?
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why did he wait so long to get vaccinated?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Subtonic: blondambition: zbtop: Caught it right between jab #1 and jab #2, talk about shiat luck.

Obesity is a hell of a thing.

I've seen old old people that smoked for years or drank whiskey like it was water. I've never seen an old old fat person though.

Getting real old tends to cause one to lose weight.  IE, maybe some old old people were former fatties?


Not really. You're gonna be buried in a piano crate before you're 50. Sorry.
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder what his Fark and Reddit usernames are.
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cormee: Why did he wait so long to get vaccinated?


He's a moron.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cormee: Why did he wait so long to get vaccinated?


Probably could have jumped the line too due to his weight.

/Not literally jumped the line, again due to his weight.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had no clue he use to be a actor
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's a rich and famous actor with tens of dollars in the bank, making money each time the meme is posted, why wasn't he pushed to the front of the vaccination line?
 
