(ABC7Amarillo)   Styrofoam shortage impacting restaurants, as apparently there's nothing else to make a take-out cup out of   (abc7amarillo.com)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't seen a styrofoam cup in years. I thought the environmentalists got them banned everywhere.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it depends on what I'm getting for take-out. My go-to for example:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(mother nature breathes sigh of relief)
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Styrofoam cups can't be recycled and break up into teeny tiny pieces. That shiat should be outlawed.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I guess it depends on what I'm getting for take-out. My go-to for example:

[Fark user image 550x550]


I'ma assume those are made of cheddar cheese. With that assumption: want.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I haven't seen a styrofoam cup in years. I thought the environmentalists got them banned everywhere.


I was handed one of the closed cell smooth ones last year and did a double take, figured they must have pulled it out of the back of a closet due to paper product shortages.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were polystyrene.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Kalyco Jack: I guess it depends on what I'm getting for take-out. My go-to for example:

[Fark user image 550x550]

I'ma assume those are made of cheddar cheese. With that assumption: want.


LOL they're actually from molds you can buy and fill with any kind of cheese you want.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For takeout? I haven't seen styrofoam in years. Hell, my city prohibits selling plastic utensils, so we get these bamboo utensils which are really kinda cool.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we could learn a lot from the Canadian milk industry.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Kalyco Jack: I guess it depends on what I'm getting for take-out. My go-to for example:

[Fark user image 550x550]

I'ma assume those are made of cheddar cheese. With that assumption: want.


Knock yourself out:

https://geekologie.com/2016/12/how-to​-​make-cheese-shot-glasses-for-wine.php
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until we run out of lemon-soaked paper napkins, I'm willing to tolerate it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: we could learn a lot from the Canadian milk industry.


And that's just about whining.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Styrofoam Shortage" is the name of my Metallica/Menudo cross-over band
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I haven't seen a styrofoam cup in years. I thought the environmentalists got them banned everywhere.


Theyre still very popular in one particular state...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I stopped ordering to-go items that are in styrofoam, and stopped going to restaurants that use styrofoam...moreso for the places that have no problems tossing freshly-cooked hash-browns/fries into a foam container, melting the foam and contaminating the food.

Shiat should be banned, especially since there are recyclable (not ideal, but slightly better) and compostable containers available.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Fark that unrecyclable bullshiat.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, put me in the "people still use that?" camp. I literally can't remember the last time I encountered styrofoam at an eating establishment.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Good. I stopped ordering to-go items that are in styrofoam, and stopped going to restaurants that use styrofoam...moreso for the places that have no problems tossing freshly-cooked hash-browns/fries into a foam container, melting the foam and contaminating the food.

Shiat should be banned, especially since there are recyclable (not ideal, but slightly better) and compostable containers available.


Right?

Like the environmental scourge is bad enough, but you're trying to kill me too.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Isitoveryet: we could learn a lot from the Canadian milk industry.

And that's just about whining.


because they're always crying over spilt milk?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh Boy...some ambulance-chasing stooge from Dow is going to have a fit.

I hope they get the Mad Magazine response again.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not only should styrofoam be banned, Biden should issue orders to the military to hunt down all people in the US who use it and capture them for gitmoing.  If they resist, have the military go full nuclear.

Problem solved.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Until we run out of lemon-soaked paper napkins, I'm willing to tolerate it.


Zarniwoop?
 
wee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm going to assume that the editor at that news place quit...
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Snaptastic: Good. I stopped ordering to-go items that are in styrofoam, and stopped going to restaurants that use styrofoam...moreso for the places that have no problems tossing freshly-cooked hash-browns/fries into a foam container, melting the foam and contaminating the food.

Shiat should be banned, especially since there are recyclable (not ideal, but slightly better) and compostable containers available.

Right?

Like the environmental scourge is bad enough, but you're trying to kill me too.


The fark is up with this? I can't even count how many meals I've brought home that were farked up by something fried coming straight out.of the fryer and into the styrofoam box.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:   Gasoline dissolves Styrofoam. The resulting paste is easy to light and gives a long lasting, napalm-like burn. Perfect to put on Hot Wheels and Barbies.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If it looks like Styrofoam, feels like Styrofoam, and tastes like Styrofoam.

It's my penis.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I haven't seen a styrofoam cup in years. I thought the environmentalists got them banned everywhere.


Not up here in Whitetrashistan aka western Wisconsin.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: If it looks like Styrofoam, feels like Styrofoam, and tastes like Styrofoam.

It's my penis.


Username... wait.. I dunno...
 
ranchguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My parents would get take out from Rio Grande mexican food in Rockville MD.  We would drive out with our own cookie sheets and casserole dishes and walk up to the kitchen about 4pm to get the food and hour before they opened for dinner.
 
zjoik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Eat The Placenta: If it looks like Styrofoam, feels like Styrofoam, and tastes like Styrofoam.

It's my penis.

Username... wait.. I dunno...


It confirms the poster has a rather wide sampling to compare flavors and textures with.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not only should styrofoam be banned, Biden should issue orders to the military to hunt down all people in the US who use it and capture them for gitmoing.  If they resist, have the military go full nuclear.

Problem solved.


Styrofoam still has uses.

I'm okay with expanded polystyrene used for house insulation.   Especially the blocks that slot together, you drop the rebar in, and it's a leave-in-place concrete form.

But all of the stuff that's going to get used for an hour then go to the landfill... that needs to be banned
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not only should styrofoam be banned, Biden should issue orders to the military to hunt down all people in the US who use it and capture them for gitmoing.  If they resist, have the military go full nuclear.

Problem solved.


With all those potential prisoners you have lined up at Gitmo, nukes might be the only remaining option.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Good. I stopped ordering to-go items that are in styrofoam, and stopped going to restaurants that use styrofoam...moreso for the places that have no problems tossing freshly-cooked hash-browns/fries into a foam container, melting the foam and contaminating the food.

Shiat should be banned, especially since there are recyclable (not ideal, but slightly better) and compostable containers available.


The only submarine take-out here has a new owner. When you used to order a 12" sub it was wrapped in foil and delivered in a paper bag. Now the sub is cut in half, put into an styrofoam clamshell and delivered in a plastic bag. I don't understand.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ranchguy: My parents would get take out from Rio Grande mexican food in Rockville MD.  We would drive out with our own cookie sheets and casserole dishes and walk up to the kitchen about 4pm to get the food and hour before they opened for dinner.


I was doing the 'double bubble' thing last year with a friend up in Rockville, and we ordered food from some mexican restaurant because of some 'support small businesses' thing that AmEx was doing. (Sorry, don't remember the name of the place.... It was in a plaza near Aspen Hill that also had an Urban BBQ)

I think for our two meals, we ended up with 2 clamshell containers, plus about 6 to 8 heavy duty deli containers of various sizes.  (Each portion of beans, each portion of rice, sauces, etc)

I washed and added the deli containers to my collection, but I that's got to be cutting into their profits
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait a sec! Are you telling me, that there are logistical complications with the paradigm shift of changing the method of putting food widgets in the hands of consumers ? I'm shocked! I'm shocked I tell you. This is my shocked face.

Someone should have warned about issues like this, like, a year and a half ago. I wonder if there were any posters warning about this. I'm drawing a blank...

Wait a sec! It's was posters like me! Now I'm even more shocked. This is my even more shocked face.

Stop being pussies and deal with you agoraphobia. Food packaging is made in countries like Honduras and China, far away from Califoniaistas wanting to save the environment and ignore the impact the outsourcing demands.

Just kidding. The robots will satisfy our needs and workers can fark right off.
.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: we could learn a lot from the Canadian milk industry.


Like how to never, ever package a product?
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Fun Fact:   Gasoline dissolves Styrofoam. The resulting paste is easy to light and gives a long lasting, napalm-like burn. Perfect to put on Hot Wheels and Barbies.


This motherfarker just jacked my childhood and put it out there for everyone to see.

/used to melt down those styrofoam airplanes when the wings wouldn't stay in anymore, and toothpicks wouldn't hold them together.
//also used model rocket engines in lego cars to make rocket cars
///downloaded "The Anarchists Cookbook" on dialup... the fact that I'm typing this shows we never actually tried any of those recipes.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a shortage because they're not being made or something.

It's a shortage because they're all being sold faster than they can be made.

This is a bad thing.

Though maybe the mom-and-pop places will realize it's cheaper to wash reusable ones.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rhiannon: Snaptastic: Good. I stopped ordering to-go items that are in styrofoam, and stopped going to restaurants that use styrofoam...moreso for the places that have no problems tossing freshly-cooked hash-browns/fries into a foam container, melting the foam and contaminating the food.

Shiat should be banned, especially since there are recyclable (not ideal, but slightly better) and compostable containers available.

The only submarine take-out here has a new owner. When you used to order a 12" sub it was wrapped in foil and delivered in a paper bag. Now the sub is wrapped in foil, cut in half, put into an styrofoam clamshell and delivered in a plastic bag. I don't understand.


I had to edit my post to add an important piece I left out.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Nick Nostril: Kalyco Jack: I guess it depends on what I'm getting for take-out. My go-to for example:

[Fark user image 550x550]

I'ma assume those are made of cheddar cheese. With that assumption: want.

Knock yourself out:

https://geekologie.com/2016/12/how-to-​make-cheese-shot-glasses-for-wine.php


Edible shotglasses pretty much completes my life's ambition. Time to check out.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
(knocks wood)
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: AmbassadorBooze: Not only should styrofoam be banned, Biden should issue orders to the military to hunt down all people in the US who use it and capture them for gitmoing.  If they resist, have the military go full nuclear.

Problem solved.

Styrofoam still has uses.

I'm okay with expanded polystyrene used for house insulation.   Especially the blocks that slot together, you drop the rebar in, and it's a leave-in-place concrete form.

But all of the stuff that's going to get used for an hour then go to the landfill... that needs to be banned


Exactly! Let the people of the future deal with that shiat like the people of the past let us deal with asbestos. Or the head meds, or the ADD drugs or the opiates or the immunodeficiency drugs.
 
