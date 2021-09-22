 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Tim Cook says employees who leak memos do not belong at Apple, according to leaked memo   (theverge.com) divider line
29
    More: Awkward, product leaks, September 17th, good opportunity, Tim Cook, remarkable new product line-up, driven work, Apple employees Tuesday evening, climate change  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 22 Sep 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm writing today because I've heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters

Tim Apple might be OK, but this Tim Cook guy can't lie worth a damn.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tyranny of the workplace.

Apple employees need a Wikileaks to help them out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if he realizes that the more you tighten your grip....the more star systems will slip through your fingers.....
 
Klivian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Tyranny of the workplace.

Apple employees need a Wikileaks to help them out.


Sounds like things are leaking anyway, and I'm sure after this article plenty of reporters who want to make a name for themselves are offering rewards for future internal memos.

I can't wait for Apple to start their own counterintelligence group so they can cull the leakers instead of focusing on the root cause of the problem.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder what the minimum threshold to be a, "person" Cook can hear from is at Apple?

I'm guessing 7 figures at a minimum.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Won't be the first time a bunch of long-time employees get marched out the door. The last time someone leaked the "do not leak" memo, every single person who did was fired the next day.
 
covfefe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This 100,000 employee cult that is 2% of GNP should get their privacy, okay? Also get to scan everything on your phone and alert the government automatically. Okay.
 
bdub77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.

He does know how product launches work, right?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Tyranny of the workplace.

Apple employees need a Wikileaks to help them out.


I initially read this another way and was like..."I guess that if you're doing something that you love...then it's not really work"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every company battles leaks about future products. But the anti-Apple paid shills and brainwashed douchebags want to make a big deal out of it. Get a life or a better job.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A company-wide memo or meeting will never be confidential at a place as big as Apple.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have put a different combination of typos in every person's memo to identify the leaker.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Should have put a different combination of typos in every person's memo to identify the leaker.


They probably did - and that's why news sites are very careful to redact the hell out of "quotes" because, again, this is not the first time Apple has done this (or many other companies.) Under Steve Jobs, you leaked and you were fired and if there was anything prosecutable there, they prosecuted. Apple became significantly more leaky when Cook took over as CEO, but apparently he wants that to at the very least slow down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Should have put a different combination of typos in every person's memo to identify the leaker.


That is probably a million dollar app idea right there.

Send out a bulk email to a group, but each email has a random small difference. An extra space between word, or an extra period after a sentence. etc.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone saw their opportunity and gambled their job out of commitment to the bit.  I salute you and hope you remain anonymous.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That is probably a million dollar app idea right there.


That app has existed for years - heck I'd wager decades. Hell, Tom Clancy used it as a plot device in the early 1990s. The traditional term was a "barium meal memo", alluding to the barium swallowing test, but Clancy's term "Canary Trap" took over.

Hell, the NBA used it!

https://www.businessinsider.com/nba-c​a​nary-trap-media-2014-12
 
tekmo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tim Apple's time would be better spent finding a team that gives a shiat about making Apple's products intuitive, rather than just starkly aesthetic.

Steve Jobs may have been a harrowing dickhole, but he wouldn't let a product near the market until the damn thing made almost perfect sense, to the point granny could pretty much figure it out by herself.
 
wild9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did I ever tell any of y'all about the time I got fired from Apple for a post I made here on Fark jokingly calling every there crazy?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Every company battles leaks about future products. But the anti-Apple paid shills and brainwashed douchebags want to make a big deal out of it. Get a life or a better job.


Here we see a screed from the 2nd most delusional iCultist on this site. Let's wait and see if #1 shows up to point out how bad Google is about something or other.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Every company battles leaks about future products. But the anti-Apple paid shills and brainwashed douchebags want to make a big deal out of it. Get a life or a better job.


I can be anti apple without being paid. In fact if they are paying people sign me up. I've been doing this shiat for free since the 90s.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm writing today because I've heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters

Tim Apple might be OK, but this Tim Cook guy can't lie worth a damn.


Yeah, that's not the kind of lie you tell because you expect it to be believed, that's the kind of lie you tell because you expect people to pretend to believe it.  This is to break their spirits and make them more compliant.  It's a huge asshole move.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't use your company email address to leak this and be extremely cautious about how you get the data out of their networks. Anyone who just forwards the memo to a reporter deserves to be fired on the spot simply for being a lazy moron.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
gee tim, i kinda thought yo were one of those "if they got nothing to hide" kinda people.
but i guess corporate secrets are both in the designs and the machinations, right?


Like how would Tim fall out on the line of;
Whistle blower acting morally to sound the alarm about sexists /racists and/or harmful to the public well being business practices being conducted by Apple?


Is that you feel following the law is what you must do, so of course keeping you honest leaks are good?
Or is that anyone that would actually have a moral backbone and would actually participate holding Apple's feet to the lawful fire, don't belong where known to be unlawful and/or unethical business practices are planned and executed with regularity?

can't have that both ways, you ether want to be all above board and anyone keeping you there is good.
Or you want no oversight and lots of secrecy to do what you know full well will not hold up to even a tiny modicum of public scrutiny.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm writing today because I've heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters

Tim Apple might be OK, but this Tim Cook guy can't lie worth a damn.


Na, he probably has. I don't get it, but damn if large companies don't have a huge amount of boot-lickers that will sell their soul to the company, and they will complain about things that make the company look bad in a very personal way.

Last company I was in, in every god damn department all hands there was one or two who would always ask the same damn question "What can we do in [department] to support the CEO's latest vision for the company." I wanted to throttle them because after having to talk to them personally, they farking meant it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Whistle blower acting morally to sound the alarm about sexists /racists and/or harmful to the public well being business practices being conducted by Apple?


My personal belief is that if it's serious enough to leak to the press, you damn well better report it to the cops first.  If it's not bad enough for the cops, then you quit or you're just a corporate saboteur.

But whatever you do, don't trust HR.  Odds are they will do whatever they have to in order to protect the people who pay them.  And that's not you.  If you don't own your own lawyers, just get out.
 
The Brains
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: bingethinker: Every company battles leaks about future products. But the anti-Apple paid shills and brainwashed douchebags want to make a big deal out of it. Get a life or a better job.

I can be anti apple without being paid. In fact if they are paying people sign me up. I've been doing this shiat for free since the 90s.


They seem to have the same mentality as Volkswagen buyers.

Consumerism uber alles. The problem isn't with the product, it's with YOU
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Every company battles leaks about future products. But the anti-Apple paid shills and brainwashed douchebags want to make a big deal out of it. Get a life or a better job.


Speaking of paid shills *cough*
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.