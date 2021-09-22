 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Ultravox, 10,000 Maniacs, New Order, and Roxy Music. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #257. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
120
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hellooooooooo
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Howdy, most handsomest of farquers thread!

I regret to inform y'all that I will not be able to enjoy the musical soire this WednesDIE. I have to play referee between my dad and his doctors today.

Enjoy the polka for me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Oh noes.
Hope your dad's okay.
& that the doctors survive the battle
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no polka today. wall to wall yacht rock and thompson twins. both of which i know you hate.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

we'll have a word about the schedule for the upcoming quarter tomorrow at the latest. maaaaaybe today before the show is over. but likely tomorrow.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Give 'em hell, if needed. Will be keeping you and your dad in my thoughts.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If they cut any of your shows I will send them a torrent of angryface gifs.  Which will be confusing, because I will print them out and mail them.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/Got my pizza dough risin'
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes a todos!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polly's all set
Fark user imageView Full Size


And Iggy's just getting ready
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ummmmm....getting ready to what, exactly?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, that's anyone's guess really.
She's probably getting ready to wreck the living room rug a little bit more
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which version of Ulravox?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the one that has a "t" in it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HA! HA! HA!
dam fingers
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've made it to yesterday!! And can't wait to hear Blue Monday sandwiched around the yacht rock!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Take care, and I hope your dad is okay <3
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good luck with that.

New Wave Shmenge
Youtube 8SbJIlEd6jA
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You guys are missing a beautiful Fall Morning in Miami...

It's 98 degrees, pouring rain and the palm tree leaves are changing from brown to a lighter brown.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I wouldn't say I'm missing it Bob. (I've spent my 1 1/2 years in Orlando)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oh i wouldn't say i've been "missing" it
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

*shakes fist*
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DEAD AIR!!!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think your internet is down.

Radio garden and KUCI.org unresponsive
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

If you're moving to Friday then I'm just going out to play pool a bit later than usual
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Code Blue!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

"Have you tried unplugging and plugging the router" in my best Indian Support accent
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In our house we refer to that as the "boudoir pose"
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*looks up angryface gifs, warms up printer*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Server not found
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is NOT most glorious!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This Marcel Marceau track sounds OK.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c'mon people, just turn to 88.9 on the FM dial.

/we're working on it
//i mean the people that actually no about these things
///which most certainly does not include me
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought whiskey only got spilled on Fark servers.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I was thinking John Cage.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
we had a "network switch" go down. whatever that is.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have you tried giving it a good thump?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I'm only on the 3rd floor - in Chicago.  An antenna high enough would be an aircraft hazard.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dear KUCI Management Team,

lolgifs.netView Full Size


Strongly worded letter to follow.

Thank you,
pc_gator
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
in other news, i am totally just gonna record this and play it again the first time next week
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi people,
I can see I'm not the only one without pastforward....

Mr. DJ, help these people. Doesn't matter that you don't know how. Supervise.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It's something that you don't want to "go down"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
