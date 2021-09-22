 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   ♫ Ah, sugar (du doo du doo doo). Ah, coffee, coffee (du doo du doo doo). You are my McDonald's stabbing dude. And you got me fearing you
6
    More: Strange, English-language films, 57-year-old victim, Crime, irate McDonald's customer, Legal terms, Victim, Complaint, The Accused  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is wrong with people?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What is wrong with people?


(R)
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
kinda funny
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since when does McDonald's (or any fast food joint) put sweetener (or anything) in your coffee for you? Last I checked you had to do all that yourself.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The victim was lucky he was only stabbed, because by the looks of all the bags the suspect was carrying, he must've had an arsenal of weapons with him. And who complains to the security guard over a customer service issue? Go back to the cashier, Mr Stabby, and get a new coffee.
 
