(CWB Chicago)   Somebody keeps stealing the red light camera at Cicero and Lawrence. If only they had a camera there to watch for crime   (cwbchicago.com) divider line
40
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 11:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solution: more cameras! Reasonable solution: fix the timing of the light. But that would really cut into profit, Sorry, I meant cutting into people's savings.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't believe anyone would steal something along Cicero.  It's so safe and clean.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Yo, dawg, I hear you like cameras watching your cameras...."
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The one armed man...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Merltech: Solution: more cameras! Reasonable solution: fix the timing of the light. But that would really cut into profit, Sorry, I meant cutting into people's savings.


In Charlotte, the city got rid of the red-light cameras after they found out that the camera company was getting most of the income they generated.

That's as close as you can get to straight-up admitting they're about revenue.

/They may have since come back, I don't live in the area anymore.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Somebody keeps stealing the red light camera at Cicero and Lawrence"

...Investigators are reportedly at the intersection of skeptical and aroused.
 
Luse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fun fact, used to have access to those cameras and controlled them for the Chicago big wigs in one of their two war rooms.They all route to Chicago's OEMC.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, yeah.  It's a "red light camera" camera, not a "if someone steals this camera" camera.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GPS tracker. Problem solved.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need a red light camera camera.  But then if someone steals that, they'd need to add a red light camera camera camera.

Great.  Now the word "camera" sounds all weird.

/Red light camera camera daguerreotype.
 
Luse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Merltech: Solution: more cameras! Reasonable solution: fix the timing of the light. But that would really cut into profit, Sorry, I meant cutting into people's savings.

In Charlotte, the city got rid of the red-light cameras after they found out that the camera company was getting most of the income they generated.

That's as close as you can get to straight-up admitting they're about revenue.

/They may have since come back, I don't live in the area anymore.


Chicago's OEMC has 3 rooms with giant video walls. One of them is a "War Room" where they get all of their big wigs. In the back corner is a "turret" basically giant station with multiple monitors and the controls for the video wall. That's where I sat and routed whatever they wanted onto the wall. Essentially played the Wizard of Oz. Since I was not seen, I wasn't "there" officially. Sitting in on quite a few discussions about the cameras and more cameras I can tell you that ONLY how much "revenue generated" was discussed. Not once did I hear anything about less accidents/fatalities/etc.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The solution to virtually all problems that red-light cameras are supposed to fix.

Unfortunately, such an installation makes no $$$$$$, so motorists are stuck with cameras rather than something that could actually take some of the stress out of city driving.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: GPS tracker. Problem solved.


Yes, problem solved......
Fark user imageView Full Size

GPS does not work underwater.....
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Luse: Fireproof: Merltech: Solution: more cameras! Reasonable solution: fix the timing of the light. But that would really cut into profit, Sorry, I meant cutting into people's savings.

In Charlotte, the city got rid of the red-light cameras after they found out that the camera company was getting most of the income they generated.

That's as close as you can get to straight-up admitting they're about revenue.

/They may have since come back, I don't live in the area anymore.

Chicago's OEMC has 3 rooms with giant video walls. One of them is a "War Room" where they get all of their big wigs. In the back corner is a "turret" basically giant station with multiple monitors and the controls for the video wall. That's where I sat and routed whatever they wanted onto the wall. Essentially played the Wizard of Oz. Since I was not seen, I wasn't "there" officially. Sitting in on quite a few discussions about the cameras and more cameras I can tell you that ONLY how much "revenue generated" was discussed. Not once did I hear anything about less accidents/fatalities/etc.


Does it look like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was it Sting?
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's what you get for leaving a box with a Nikon D5 in it just sitting out in a public space.
/with a nice stabilized lens too.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Desert Tripper: [Fark user image image 234x181]

The solution to virtually all problems that red-light cameras are supposed to fix.

Unfortunately, such an installation makes no $$$$$$, so motorists are stuck with cameras rather than something that could actually take some of the stress out of city driving.


Look at the cross walk sign.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think Roxanne did it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure the camera is valuable.  It's magically enriched quite a few decision makers already.  Who wouldn't want such a lucky object.
 
fat_free
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is THIS the face of an untrustworthy government official?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Sounds like they need a red light camera camera.  But then if someone steals that, they'd need to add a red light camera camera camera.

Great.  Now the word "camera" sounds all weird.

/Red light camera camera daguerreotype.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: The one armed man...


A slot machine?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they only didn't rely on 1984 tactics to catch speeders.

Put a f*cking officer at that intersection you dumbshiats.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was stationed in Germany in the late 80s. People there do not run red lights, ever. Here's why. When your light flashes yellow to tell you it's time to stop, the people sitting at the intersection with the red light also get a flashing yellow which tells them it's time to go. And they go instantly. And everyone knows this is how it works there. Problem solved.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aww that's a shame.

Desert Tripper: [Fark user image 234x181]

The solution to virtually all problems that red-light cameras are supposed to fix.

Unfortunately, such an installation makes no $$$$$$, so motorists are stuck with cameras rather than something that could actually take some of the stress out of city driving.


All the crosswalks around here have a similar time-left counter on them that I like to keep an eye on when getting near the intersection.

Nice to know if I'm going to make the light on not.

/or if I should speed up or slow down if I'm being honest
//I don't blow through yellows though
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Luse: Chicago's OEMC has 3 rooms with giant video walls. One of them is a "War Room" where they get all of their big wigs. In the back corner is a "turret" basically giant station with multiple monitors and the controls for the video wall. That's where I sat and routed whatever they wanted onto the wall. Essentially played the Wizard of Oz. Since I was not seen, I wasn't "there" officially. Sitting in on quite a few discussions about the cameras and more cameras I can tell you that ONLY how much "revenue generated" was discussed. Not once did I hear anything about less accidents/fatalities/etc.


My city's deal with the camera company is that the company gets, like, the first $10,000 per month in fines.

The administration is a little upset that we've never issued more than $10,000 worth of tickets in a month. Idiots.

That being said, it wasn't a totally stupid deal and I do think the cameras HAVE helped weed out the idiot jagoffs who speed up to make that light that turned red five seconds ago. The admin got greedy and didn't realize people would adapt so quickly once it started hurting their wallets.

If I got really bored I might call up the traffic engineer and ask if they have statistics handy for those intersections (or FOIA request them, whichever).
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: I think Roxanne did it.


Uh uh...Lipschitz.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dallymo: Zik-Zak: I think Roxanne did it.

Uh uh...Lipschitz.


You would have done the same.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fat_free: Is THIS the face of an untrustworthy government official?

[Fark user image 850x614]


Reminds me of that old picture of the Exon CEO.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


du-dun, du-dun, du-dun, du-du-du-du-du-du-dun du-dun.....
 
Luse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Luse: Fireproof: Merltech: Solution: more cameras! Reasonable solution: fix the timing of the light. But that would really cut into profit, Sorry, I meant cutting into people's savings.

In Charlotte, the city got rid of the red-light cameras after they found out that the camera company was getting most of the income they generated.

That's as close as you can get to straight-up admitting they're about revenue.

/They may have since come back, I don't live in the area anymore.

Chicago's OEMC has 3 rooms with giant video walls. One of them is a "War Room" where they get all of their big wigs. In the back corner is a "turret" basically giant station with multiple monitors and the controls for the video wall. That's where I sat and routed whatever they wanted onto the wall. Essentially played the Wizard of Oz. Since I was not seen, I wasn't "there" officially. Sitting in on quite a few discussions about the cameras and more cameras I can tell you that ONLY how much "revenue generated" was discussed. Not once did I hear anything about less accidents/fatalities/etc.

Does it look like this?
[Fark user image 503x264]


pbcchicago.comView Full Size


This is one of the 3. It's what I considered the "Front" room. Mostly manned by former cops or "Crime detection specialists". They have access and control over the cameras as well.

whereisrusnivek.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


This is the 911 center, both fire and PD. The images on the wall are being projected by 2 movie theater quality projectors I installed

chicago.govView Full Size


This is room 2. Mostly weather related shiat, doppler radar etc.

Unfortunately I'm not seeing any images from the war room.
s.yimg.comView Full Size


The "turret" looked something like this only far more solid and bulky, monitors occupied virtually all of the inward facing space.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fat_free: Is THIS the face of an untrustworthy government official?

[Fark user image image 850x614]


Was this taken in Lake Town at the time of Smaug?
 
Luse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Luse: Chicago's OEMC has 3 rooms with giant video walls. One of them is a "War Room" where they get all of their big wigs. In the back corner is a "turret" basically giant station with multiple monitors and the controls for the video wall. That's where I sat and routed whatever they wanted onto the wall. Essentially played the Wizard of Oz. Since I was not seen, I wasn't "there" officially. Sitting in on quite a few discussions about the cameras and more cameras I can tell you that ONLY how much "revenue generated" was discussed. Not once did I hear anything about less accidents/fatalities/etc.

My city's deal with the camera company is that the company gets, like, the first $10,000 per month in fines.

The administration is a little upset that we've never issued more than $10,000 worth of tickets in a month. Idiots.

That being said, it wasn't a totally stupid deal and I do think the cameras HAVE helped weed out the idiot jagoffs who speed up to make that light that turned red five seconds ago. The admin got greedy and didn't realize people would adapt so quickly once it started hurting their wallets.

If I got really bored I might call up the traffic engineer and ask if they have statistics handy for those intersections (or FOIA request them, whichever).


I can almost guarantee they've never ran those numbers, unless someone else did what you want to. The traffic cameras are shiat, tbh. There are some that are worth it, like ones right outside known crack houses. Nothing suspicious about a thug standing around for 8-10 hours a day at the same nondescript door coming in from an alley with more traffic than Macy's.
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I was stationed in Germany in the late 80s. People there do not run red lights, ever. Here's why. When your light flashes yellow to tell you it's time to stop, the people sitting at the intersection with the red light also get a flashing yellow which tells them it's time to go. And they go instantly. And everyone knows this is how it works there. Problem solved.


Sounds better than the system they had in Korea in the 80's.
At night, many intersections turned to a 4-way stop. With little traffic, people got in the habit of killing their headlights for a moment to see if they could see any headlights from cross traffic illuminating the intersection. If not, they knew it was clear and would blow right through.
Unless, of course, other people approaching the intersection were doing the same thing.
/They don't use that system anymore
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Dallymo: Zik-Zak: I think Roxanne did it.

Uh uh...Lipschitz.

You would have done the same.


Pop. Swish.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Sounds like they need a red light camera camera.  But then if someone steals that, they'd need to add a red light camera camera camera.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Desert Tripper: [Fark user image 234x181]

The solution to virtually all problems that red-light cameras are supposed to fix.

Unfortunately, such an installation makes no $$$$$$, so motorists are stuck with cameras rather than something that could actually take some of the stress out of city driving.


All those do is cause people to stop at green lights.  I see it every time I drive in the city.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: GPS tracker. Problem solved.


Can of black spray paint on a stick.
Problem solved without felony conviction
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Luse: I can almost guarantee they've never ran those numbers, unless someone else did what you want to


Oooh, maybe I'll make the news without being named in the paper, then. That's the best kind.
 
