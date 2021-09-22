 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Hobbit Day, so take off your shoes, find something that comes in pints, and put some weed in your pipe   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
20
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to open a jar of green chile sauce and pour it over some

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so take off your shoes, find something that comes in pints, and put some weed in your pipe

This could describe Leprechauns
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am obligated to post in this thread.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better not be having any kind of excitement or adventures around here.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
find something that comes in pints...

Semen.
At Ivanka Trumps place.

But only on Fathers Day.
 
marsoft
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Find Elephants?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hobbit day is a thing?  I thought I just had a random weird friend who invented and excuse to day drink and eat his entire day off.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like some dirty hippy shiat to me.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: find something that comes in pints...

Semen.
At Ivanka Trumps place.

But only on Fathers Day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Breakfast - 7 a.m.
Second Breakfast - 9 a.m.
Elevenses - 11 a.m.
Luncheon - 1 p.m.
Afternoon Tea - 3 p.m.
Dinner - 6 p.m.
Supper - 9 p.m.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have been yesterday, since it was published on 9/21/1937, according to wiki.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hobbits are real?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Should have been yesterday, since it was published on 9/21/1937, according to wiki.


Hobbit Day
Hobbit Day, on the other hand, is scheduled to fall on Bilbo's and Frodo's mutual birthday, the date of the Long Awaited Party (translated in text by Tolkien as September 22).  This is perhaps the oldest festal observance associated with Tolkien fandom.  Celebration actually predates the formal designation of the holiday.  A variety of names have been applied to the date and the celebrations.
In large part, Hobbit Day is usually taken up with the fun activities - the feasts, games, costume events, fireworks and the like.  Hobbit Day is a virtually ideal holiday, incorporating attractive elements of several others: the masquerade fun of Halloween, the feast of Thanksgiving, the exchange of greeting cards and gifts associated with Christmas and birthdays, the picnic atmosphere of Labor Day and Memorial Day, the fireworks of Independence Day (or Guy Fawkes Day)... and the study and reflection associated with many commemorative days throughout the year.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

They do have a high resting metabolic rate: https://journals.le.ac.uk/ojs1/​index.p​hp/jist/article/view/758
 
groverpm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

marsoft: Find Elephants?


Not according to this. It says they produce around 100ml. Whether it differs from a natural ejaculation nobody will ever know. Who wants to wank an elephant while it's not sedated?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hobbits are real?


Once upon a time.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's gray and comes in quarts?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I should like a pint of Entdraught, please, so that I may become younger.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
