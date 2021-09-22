 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1980, the Midtown Stabber stabbed his first victim, striking terror into his victims and raising ire with rivals the Southside Slasher and the Downtown Denogginizer   (history.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, New York City, Murder, New York, Life imprisonment, Niagara Falls, Joseph Christopher, law enforcement officials, additional African American men  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 12:03 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey subs, we get the point.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
scrapsfromtheloft.comView Full Size

"Oh look he stabbed him! Oooh! He stabbed somebody else! Sh*t he done stabbed me!"
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did he have a lucky stabbin' hat?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hash slinging slasher unavailable
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Once again, the Uptown Enucleator gets no recognition.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Son of Dad is furious.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A new Lifetime Original movie starring Cyndi Lopper and Danny Deglover

/got nothin'
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Please it's "the Lopper"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He was no evil midnight bomber what bombs at midnight.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Talkin' bout the Midtown Stabber...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Son of Dad is furious.


Doh!  OK you get credit.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: Talkin' bout the Midtown Stabber...


I can dig it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.