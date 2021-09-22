 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1862, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, outlawing slavery throughout the entire* nation. And everyone lived happily ever after (*offer not valid in Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland and Delaware)   (history.com) divider line
23
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or New Orleans
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Or New Orleans


Or Tennessee. It was phrased as a punishment for areas currently in rebellion. Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of black people.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Harry Wagstaff: Or New Orleans

Or Tennessee. It was phrased as a punishment for areas currently in rebellion. Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of black people.


...Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of ANYONE NOT WHITE, MALE AND A LANDOWNER.

Fixeded.
 
LL316
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's information that will soon be illegal to teach in schools.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Joe Manchin feels that Lincoln should have acted bilaterally
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And 4 years later, on June 19th, the Last slaves were freed. It took federal troops marching into Texas in order to accomplish it.
And that's why we celebrate Juneteenth.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't listen to hip hop, subby.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Harry Wagstaff: Or New Orleans

Or Tennessee. It was phrased as a punishment for areas currently in rebellion. Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of black people.


**or prisons
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Harry Wagstaff: Or New Orleans

Or Tennessee. It was phrased as a punishment for areas currently in rebellion. Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of black people.


Well, and the whole issue that there was no Constitutional way to abolish slavery in the states not currently in rebellion. Executive Orders can only do so much, and while the President had considerable leeway in the rebellious states by using his war powers, he didn't have that power in the other states.

I think he would have been OK if the 13th Amendment had passed sooner.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Interestingly enough...since Lincoln's proclamation was a war-time effort to disrupt the economy of the south and Congress could have reversed the Emancipation Proclamation after the war was over. It was the 13th amendment that actually ended slavery, except as punishment for a crime.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People like to shiat on it because it technically freed no slaves but the implications of the order on the slaves that lived in areas that would be soon controlled by the Union meant holding slaves as property wouldn't last in the US as long as the North won
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: People like to shiat on it because it technically freed no slaves but the implications of the order on the slaves that lived in areas that would be soon controlled by the Union meant holding slaves as property wouldn't last in the US as long as the North won


So how do you feel about paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people?
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: Meatsim1: People like to shiat on it because it technically freed no slaves but the implications of the order on the slaves that lived in areas that would be soon controlled by the Union meant holding slaves as property wouldn't last in the US as long as the North won

So how do you feel about paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people?


Well, maybe if the crackers did cough up that 40 acres and a mule, they wouldn't be so farking afraid to teach the factual history of America. You know, CRT. Reparations might go a long way into helping whitey feel better about secretly saying the N word when they watch Fox News coverage of BLM protests... whatyya think?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just the other day I saw my first confederate flag on a truck up here in Fairbanks, Alaska.  I can't quite remember... how much fighting in the civil war happened up here?
F*cking racist douche canoe.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [external-preview.redd.it image 585x438]


Maybe we can come to a Compromise...?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: Meatsim1: People like to shiat on it because it technically freed no slaves but the implications of the order on the slaves that lived in areas that would be soon controlled by the Union meant holding slaves as property wouldn't last in the US as long as the North won

So how do you feel about paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people?


I think it's a mistake, especially if it's not done in conjunction with a far broader effort to undo the systemic racism in our society. Even if it were possible to accurately and fairly place a monetary value on the value of the stolen labor and effects of post-war oppression then if systemic racism were not addressed whatever money you gave recipients would only have a temporary affect.

Personally I feel a better investment is into general welfare for all like universal healthcare, education, public banking, etc will go further to address lasting affects of racism and class oppression than issuing checks for a few thousand dollars to individuals who can prove they have ancestors who were enslaved
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ArkPanda: Harry Wagstaff: Or New Orleans

Or Tennessee. It was phrased as a punishment for areas currently in rebellion. Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of black people.

...Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of ANYONE NOT WHITE, MALE AND A LANDOWNER.

Fixeded.


you're mixing up your wars (revolution vs civil war) the Republican Party and Union cause had millions of progressive supporters (not just in the US either, tens of thousands of European and Canadian progressives joined the Union army). These were the same people who would go on to pass the home-stead act, the Morrill act (created land-grant schools), the 13th amendment and the 14th amendment.

I mean Marx was an outspoken supporter of Lincoln and the Union Cause.

The emancipation proclamation was as broad as it could be considering the constitution and situation with Union states that still had slavery. (but wouldn't by the end of 1865)
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: ArkPanda: Harry Wagstaff: Or New Orleans

Or Tennessee. It was phrased as a punishment for areas currently in rebellion. Very few people in the north really wanted to fight a war solely on behalf of black people.

Well, and the whole issue that there was no Constitutional way to abolish slavery in the states not currently in rebellion. Executive Orders can only do so much, and while the President had considerable leeway in the rebellious states by using his war powers, he didn't have that power in the other states.

I think he would have been OK if the 13th Amendment had passed sooner.


Right, he was limited in what he could do.

I think if there was no civil war, Lincoln probably would have accomplished very little and lost in 1864. They did it to themselves.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: Meatsim1: People like to shiat on it because it technically freed no slaves but the implications of the order on the slaves that lived in areas that would be soon controlled by the Union meant holding slaves as property wouldn't last in the US as long as the North won

So how do you feel about paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people?


I'm still waiting for my check from the Roman Empire.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The fear of slave uprisings in the minds of Southerners prior to and during the Civil War cannot be understated. Along with many other objectives with the EP, instilling some fear in the hearts of men off to war while the olds, childrens, and womens, ran the place back home was a small part of it. The energy and resources and funds the South may have spent to keep this information away from their slaves cannot realistically be counted, but you can bet it was greater than minimal.

Realistically 'freeing the slaves' may have been one of the last items of accomplishment intended by the EP.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rudemix: The fear of slave uprisings in the minds of Southerners prior to and during the Civil War cannot be understated. Along with many other objectives with the EP, instilling some fear in the hearts of men off to war while the olds, childrens, and womens, ran the place back home was a small part of it. The energy and resources and funds the South may have spent to keep this information away from their slaves cannot realistically be counted, but you can bet it was greater than minimal.

Realistically 'freeing the slaves' may have been one of the last items of accomplishment intended by the EP.


legally it couldn't, the men who wrote it knew that, which is why they then started pushing the 13th amendment.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: austerity101: Meatsim1: People like to shiat on it because it technically freed no slaves but the implications of the order on the slaves that lived in areas that would be soon controlled by the Union meant holding slaves as property wouldn't last in the US as long as the North won

So how do you feel about paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people?

I'm still waiting for my check from the Roman Empire.


The US still exists.
 
