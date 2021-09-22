 Skip to content
(Vice)   Don't want to freak anyone out or anything but a key warning sign that is a prelude to a mass extinction event is on the rise. Sleep well
    Scary, Extinction event, Dinosaur, Permian-Triassic extinction event, Carbon dioxide, Triassic, Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction event, Toxic microbial blooms, Extinction  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another 15-18 months, when Alex Jones reports this as "breaking news," he'll claim it's because the globalists are sacrificing babies at the shore.

/ Maybe I've been listening too much to the "KnowledgeFight" podcast (which debunks and ridicules Jones and Infowars)
// Nah
/// New episode today
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one of importance will care in the least until it's too late, as per farking usual.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well we had a decent run.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Oh well we had a decent run.


Did we?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the "OH NOES!" .gif gets posted. :P
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we lose large amounts of oxygen-producing algae, shiat goes south fast.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get the lights.
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let it happen soon to get me out of forever mortgage payments.

I'd rather fight off the madmax hordes than continue in this broken system.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the large number of dead animals?
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: HotWingConspiracy: Oh well we had a decent run.

Did we?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic Microbial Blooms is my...Infectious Grooves?...cover band.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic Algal Bloom is the name of my Death Metal/70's Psychedelic mashup band.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Just end it already.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: HotWingConspiracy: Oh well we had a decent run.

Did we?


I think we have the high score right now.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, bleak, depressing thoughts.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Please let it happen soon to get me out of forever mortgage payments.

I'd rather fight off the madmax hordes than continue in this broken system.


My world in dying.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put some clotrimazole on it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: No one of importance will care in the least until it's too late, as per farking usual.


I don't get that.  Do they have a spare Earth we don't know about
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like seeing a house engulfed in flames and wondering if the screams of the dying could be a warming sign.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If we lose large amounts of oxygen-producing algae, shiat goes south fast.


Good?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Is it the large number of dead animals?


No, apparently the large number of extinct species in a short period of time was not a key warning sign.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*warning sign.  But also warming, I guess.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: No one of importance will care in the least until it's too late, as per farking usual.


This fight will continue well past the time we could have done anything about it. People will see weekly hurricanes and Arkansas ocean front property as "just how everything is supposed to be".
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global Pandemic?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could find stone cold proof that we needed to cut 5% of our CO2 emissions within 5 years or the biosphere would die in 10, and the GQP response would be state bills mandating that all energy be produced by burning coal.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: This is like seeing a house engulfed in flames and wondering if the screams of the dying could be a warming sign.


Light a household a fire, and they will be warm for a day.  Light a household on fire, and they will be warm for the rest of their lives.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: *warning sign.  But also warming, I guess.


okay
okay
okay

It is a warnming sign.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to regret having that kid.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark Thanos, Ozy did it first.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gojira tried to tell us.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy shiat this article is full of lies.

1) If the algae are blooming, the extinction event is already here. They are feeding on the deaths.

2) We do not need to work to avoid the extinction event. We must make choices appropriate for the event in progess.

Whoever wrote this article, is trying to get more lifeforms killed. They are refusing to protect people and consciously trying to prolong habitat destruction. They are stalling the response to allow somebody to avoid being held responsible.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is nothing new or exciting, pretty much everyone who cares about it already knows and we also know that it is inevitable. All these stories do is continue to bring it to our attention in a successful attempt at instilling despair and futility of action.

Greenland ice cap is beyond saving, and I don't think any policies agreed upon today would end up saving the Antarctic ice cap. Europe will lose their growing season and tens of trillions of dollars worth of infrastructure around the world will have to be rebuilt to accommodate inundation and population shifts. Wars will become far more frequent as predictable water supplies decline even as flooding increases.

Extinctions? Other than the loss of crop pollinators we won't have time to worry about life for anyone but humans.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously, I've checked out completely on everything. Joining a monastery or living in some kind of hippie commune or whatever seems the way to go. Don't need much at all to be happy and spending whatever amount life I have happy seems more important than anything dealing with most of humanity can get me.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Seriously, I've checked out completely on everything. Joining a monastery or living in some kind of hippie commune or whatever seems the way to go. Don't need much at all to be happy and spending whatever amount life I have happy seems more important than anything dealing with most of humanity can get me.


My wife's parents joined a hippy commune when she was little.

Peach pit flour is NOT a good option for baking, in case someone decides to get creative.
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Biologists have been saying for years that the mass extinction is in progress
 
The5thElement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anuran: Biologists have been saying for years that the mass extinction is in progress


Came to say this.

/Missed it by that much.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Oh well we had a decent run.


"A short run"
Fark user imageView Full Size

*laughs in crocodilian*
 
zjoik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Wobambo: Seriously, I've checked out completely on everything. Joining a monastery or living in some kind of hippie commune or whatever seems the way to go. Don't need much at all to be happy and spending whatever amount life I have happy seems more important than anything dealing with most of humanity can get me.

My wife's parents joined a hippy commune when she was little.

Peach pit flour is NOT a good option for baking, in case someone decides to get creative.


Would be interesting to see failure rates of communes in the u.s.
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Newsflash. We are already in the midst of a mass extinction event and have been for many decades. While it is possible for them to happen very very quickly, most are recorded in geological time scales of perhaps a few centuries.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In a world where people think something as simple and immediate as COVID is a hoax, there's zero chance of us doing anything meaningful about something as "hard" to understand climate change.

Unless an Eco Dictator becomes emperor of the world.

I'd be happy to do that.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So this has all happened before, but there's no way it isn't caused by human activity.
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: In another 15-18 months, when Alex Jones reports this as "breaking news," he'll claim it's because the globalists are sacrificing babies at the shore.

/ Maybe I've been listening too much to the "KnowledgeFight" podcast (which debunks and ridicules Jones and Infowars)
// Nah
/// New episode today


Hello fellow wonk!

//There are dozens of us! Dozens!
///Is there an ep today? I don't see it. Goddamn globalists!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A toxic bloom would accurately describe the Republican Party these days.
 
adj_m
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: So this has all happened before, but there's no way it isn't caused by human activity.


Correct, and for this one, also correct.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.redd.it image 482x361]


Sure he did: he didn't go far enough.

According to Marvel's Kevin Feige, the Avengers: Infinity War villain not only killed one half of humanity with the snap of his fingers at the end of the film, he also snuffed out half of all animal life.  As a matter of fact, Feige goes on to say, "All life," which means plant life as well. Half of all non-mineral resources.

So he's killed half the sentient populations, and half the resources they'd need, effectively making things "par for the course" just with smaller numbers.

If you ignore non-sentient life, he's still not done much:

According to Wikipedia,"It took over 2 million years of human prehistory and history for the world's population to reach 1 billion".

Today, the population of Earth is around 7.795 billion.  In 1973, the population was about 3.927 billion, a little more than half of today.

That means that in (rounding) 50 years we've doubled the population.

So, Thanos reduced our population by about 50 years.  In about 50 years, we'd've recovered.  Perhaps more so, since we are starting with today's medical and technological advances.

Now, compare this to a society yet in its infancy.  You take a planet that ist still the equivalent of Earth in its early Rennaissance, less than half a billion people.  Halving that brings them to to about the population in 750.  That means he not only halved their population, he's halved their timeline: it's going to take them something like 700 years just to get back to where they were pre-snap.

He didn't do the universe any favors; all he did was cripple the civilizational equivalent of children while being mildly annoying to cultures already well into adulthood.  He hasn't stretched resources, he's simply made the resources of less developed worlds more easily available to civilizations on the hunt for resources to replenish their own dwindling supplies.

[end threadjack]
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On topic:

https://www.netflix.com/title/8021639​3

https://www.netflix.com/title/8133647​6

Watched both recently.

:-(
 
