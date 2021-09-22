 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Pour out a non-alcoholic beverage for Col. Gail Halverson aka Uncle Wiggly Wings, the OG of the Berlin candy bombers ("Operation Little Vittles") which kicked off 73 years ago today. Sidebar: Halverson will be 101 in October - and survived COVID   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Berlin Blockade, Gail Halvorsen, Gail Seymour Halvorsen, United States Air Force, Little Vittles, Berlin Candy Bomber, Halvorsen's operation, Operation Vittles  
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Berlin Airlift was a heroic effort and really deserves a movie treatment.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikdanger: The Berlin Airlift was a heroic effort and really deserves a movie treatment.


Speaking of which, whar HERO tag.
It's well deserved here.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh yep. If I had a non-alcoholic beverage, you bet your ass I'd pour it out.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touched, Halvorsen reached into his pocket and took out two sticks of gum to give to the children. He would have given them the whole pack, which contained 25 sticks, but he thought, "Lets not get gum crazy here, Halvorsen. These little fu*kers could turn back into Nazis at any second".
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gail Halverson is a national treasure.  At age 90 he was still spry and energetic.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Wiggly is such a weird concept. A children's book characer (a rabbit IIRC). A reference made by a character in reponse to a twisted ankle in a JD Salinger short story. Now this guy. Uncle Wiggly is aburdist, probably, but somehow makes sense to an audience Out There Somewhere.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This requires a movie starring Tom Hanks.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So I don't remember if it was during 3rd or 4th grades, but some time around 84 or 85 I guess it was, Rhein-Main Elementary got renamed to Halvorsen Elementary, and Rhein-Main Middle School got renamed Turner Middle to honor William Turner, who was the overall commander of The Berlin Airlift. We had the opportunity to meet both if them. Was very cool stuff.

Around that time also was when The Berlin Airlift Memorial (aka The Pomme Frites Fork) was finished. There's a C-54 and a C-47 on static display. Dad was the Wing Maintenance Superintendent at the time, and the 47 came through one of his hangers before it went on display. One of the coolest perks I ever had as "The Chief's Son" was when he took me there and I got to explore the plane. Such an awesome experience.

When it came time to move the plane to the display, they had to bring the largest mobile crane available in the state of Hessen to do it. Closed the road from the main base out to Gateway Gardens. Lifted the plane from the flight line onto the road, moved the crane, and then moved the plane to the memorial.

One of these days I hope to find the damned VHS tape we have of it. There's even footage of my  dad basically dangling from on of the guy wires briefly. But the tape (if I can find it) has footage from someone with a video camera on the ground, then a copy of that evening's AFN story on it.

There's a Rhein-Main AB alum group on FB that has some photos as well.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
jclaggett:

A VERY csb!
 
special20
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

The airlift has been acknowledge for quite some time in Berlin. Halvorsen got some real fame and Gen. Clay got a boulevard named after him. My old man was stationed in Berlin from 71-76 doing spooky things. Me and the Col.'s kid had the same piano teacher. So we hung out. Like every kid who's parent is in the service, you do get used to friends coming and going, so naturally we lost touch. It's all just a nice memory, and from a time that is obscure to many in a way, in history. I got to meet the Col., and he is a very warm and approachable man. Good people. I'm glad to hear he's made it to such a ripe old age.

Interestingly, as I recall, the Halvorsens lived rather close to Clay Alee at that time. Small world.
 
johndalek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They need to promote him to general
 
fixitwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My dad served as a radar operator during the airlift on a C-54.  The Russians would randomly shoot at the planes just to spook them, and his  aircraft took a hit damaging an engine, ended up  with a very hard landing, injuring his back, grounding him and making him a ground radar operator.  He then helped to maintain the radar that was used to establish  three 20 mile wide flying corridors, unique at the time to Berlin.  Those Radars were so unusual, they were still in operation at least another 25 years, when I served in NATO,  and probably used until the Berlin wall came down.
My mom and her brother were Berliners, who benefited from the (small and large) Airlifts.  My dad married my mom in 1951, she became a citizen of the United States in 1956, her brother emigrated to the US and became a citizen in the 60s.
My son is a third generation Airman, having been to 106 countries as a loadmaster on C141/C17, and is currently a Radar operator for NORAD.

I am proud to be an Airman

Richard Olson, MSgt, USAF Retired
 
