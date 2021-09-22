 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   New rivers of molten lava endanger La Palma. For those who don't speak Spanish, 'La Palma' means 'Oh, crap'   (aljazeera.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Volcano, rivers of lava, Canary Islands, Cumbre Vieja, Unstoppable rivers of molten rock, Cumbre Vieja volcano, lava flow, wind direction  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 3:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The llava is a quadruped.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they have bigger problem

El contraste térmico en la erupción de La Palma, a vista de dron
Youtube DTVT89aDI6E
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"La Palma" is Spanish for "The Palma".
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you're thinking of a laser guided flip-flop.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... it's not Spanish for "The Palma"?

gifrific.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If La Palma is glowing red, try using lube to reduce friction.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck everybody, Check your insurance policies.  Many policies have an exclusion for having your house destroyed by lava. On the Big Island people would sometimes get around that by placing a propane tank near thier house in the path of the lava so the house was burned down by an exploding propane tank and not the actual lava.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the place where the mayor (or governor?) recently said that it's safe for tourists to visit regardless of what's happening.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: I think they have bigger problem

[YouTube video: El contraste térmico en la erupción de La Palma, a vista de dron]


Please explain.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: LewDux: I think they have bigger problem

[YouTube video: El contraste térmico en la erupción de La Palma, a vista de dron]

Please explain.


I think it's fairly obvious.  They allow drones there, so the place is ruined.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: LewDux: I think they have bigger problem

[YouTube video: El contraste térmico en la erupción de La Palma, a vista de dron]

Please explain.


Anytime
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good luck everybody, Check your insurance policies.  Many policies have an exclusion for having your house destroyed by lava. On the Big Island people would sometimes get around that by placing a propane tank near thier house in the path of the lava so the house was burned down by an exploding propane tank and not the actual lava.


How much time do spend making such dumb shiat?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when there's a 50m tsunami heading our way.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't La Palma going to be the cause of the mega-tsunami that wipes out the East Coast?
It's already cracked & 100 cu km will slide into the Atlantic... kersplash!

Maybe it's some other island.
//if the anti-vaxxers don't get you, the obscure island will.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Wake me up when there's a 50m tsunami heading our way.


FWIW, I think I'd rather remain asleep.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: AlgaeRancher: Good luck everybody, Check your insurance policies.  Many policies have an exclusion for having your house destroyed by lava. On the Big Island people would sometimes get around that by placing a propane tank near thier house in the path of the lava so the house was burned down by an exploding propane tank and not the actual lava.

How much time do spend making such dumb shiat?


? I grew up with people I knew doing this.

/What's to make up?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: tuxq: Wake me up when there's a 50m tsunami heading our way.

FWIW, I think I'd rather remain asleep.


I'm 150 miles inland and at about 700ft elevation. The perfect location for popping corn.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Isn't La Palma going to be the cause of the mega-tsunami that wipes out the East Coast?
It's already cracked & 100 cu km will slide into the Atlantic... kersplash!

Maybe it's some other island.
//if the anti-vaxxers don't get you, the obscure island will.


No biggie. The Megatsunami thing was a musing that got a ton of headlines. Recent study has shown that the more likely 80 cubic km breaking loose will hit the east coast with only a 2m tsunami, so pretty much negligible.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Resident Muslim: LewDux: I think they have bigger problem

[YouTube video: El contraste térmico en la erupción de La Palma, a vista de dron]

Please explain.

I think it's fairly obvious.  They allow drones there, so the place is ruined.


I won't hear a word against drones


Iceland Volcano Eruption - Majestic 4K Drone Footage (no music, only real sounds)
Youtube 95wvk34Pi2Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQx96​G​4yHd8
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
La Palma is Spanish for 'the girlfriend'
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Isn't La Palma going to be the cause of the mega-tsunami that wipes out the East Coast?
It's already cracked & 100 cu km will slide into the Atlantic... kersplash!

Maybe it's some other island.
//if the anti-vaxxers don't get you, the obscure island will.


CATCH THE WAVE!
 
The Bestest
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: This is the place where the mayor (or governor?) recently said that it's safe for tourists to visit regardless of what's happening.


..are you thinking of Dante's Peak?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unlike the old rivers of lava that built up La Palma, kept it safe. Made it a place you'd be proud to get burnt to death in!

/goddamn immigrant lava
//get off my tephra field
///three slashies
 
woodjf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dinodork: J_Kushner: Isn't La Palma going to be the cause of the mega-tsunami that wipes out the East Coast?
It's already cracked & 100 cu km will slide into the Atlantic... kersplash!

Maybe it's some other island.
//if the anti-vaxxers don't get you, the obscure island will.

No biggie. The Megatsunami thing was a musing that got a ton of headlines. Recent study has shown that the more likely 80 cubic km breaking loose will hit the east coast with only a 2m tsunami, so pretty much negligible.


How deep/tall will that be?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

woodjf: Dinodork: J_Kushner: Isn't La Palma going to be the cause of the mega-tsunami that wipes out the East Coast?
It's already cracked & 100 cu km will slide into the Atlantic... kersplash!

Maybe it's some other island.
//if the anti-vaxxers don't get you, the obscure island will.

No biggie. The Megatsunami thing was a musing that got a ton of headlines. Recent study has shown that the more likely 80 cubic km breaking loose will hit the east coast with only a 2m tsunami, so pretty much negligible.

How deep/tall will that be?


Well, 2 meters. So about 6 feet.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.