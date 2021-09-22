 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   "A recent report from the Associated Press claimed that the raids had become so frequent that villagers were living in fear of an "and all-out monkey assault"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
20
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But when mass tourism took off in Bali in the 1970s, the venue's mission unofficially changed - to profit from tourists who like interacting, feeding and taking photos of the long-tailed macaques that live there.

...

Such reports disappeared when Indonesia closed its border to international tourists in April of last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, now there are increasing reports of monkeys stealing food from neighbouring homes and stores.

Consequences of money hungry actions. You get monkey hungry actions.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of assault? Because I see a new sequel in the works: Planet of the RApes.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
in fear of an "and all-out monkey assault"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
... and rightly so.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Buddha might not show up and save them this time.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Story reminds me of an album cover I designed.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maga
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All out Monkey Assault is the name of my death metal mariachi band
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

koder: What kind of assault? Because I see a new sequel in the works: Planet of the RApes.


I assume it's like from An Idiot Abroad, but more aggressive as they don't have tourists actively supplying them with food:

an idiot abroad-monkey town
Youtube I_aQG68zIms
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga


Monkeys
Are
Gargantuan
Assholes
?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kill one. Erect a wooden spike at the edge of the forest, impale monkey body on spike as a warning to the rest
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I went to the zoo and I saw the monkeys masturbating.

I then went to Bali to see the monkeys, and I was still masturbating.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel method.  Electric fencing.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're just trying to be friendly...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's newfangled automatic trunks and tailgates malfunctioning allowing the monkeys out.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An. Not and.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Monkey Assault is the name of our Monkees tribute band. We're not very creative.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 300x168]


"Have a good trip Susie!"
 
