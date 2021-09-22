 Skip to content
America's Best State is giving away free at-home COVID test kits
19
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...or people could just get vaccinated
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But don't move here! It's horrible here! There's no oxygen because of the altitude and we snack on Rocky Mountain Oysters all day long. And it snows constantly! In fact, we're having a blizzard now!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: But don't move here! It's horrible here! There's no oxygen because of the altitude and we snack on Rocky Mountain Oysters all day long. And it snows constantly! In fact, we're having a blizzard now!



Don't worry. You do not have New Mexican green chile, you bunch of uncultured swine. I follow the chile....
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado ahead of the curve, as usual.

On a side note I like how since hospitalizations and deaths are remaining pretty steady/low or even dropping, the media now has to report on cases instead to fear monger.

We've known since the beginning that the vaccine won't prevent you getting it, it will prevent you from being hospitalized and/or dying.  Which is good.  The numbers show that the vaccine is working.  Just wish more people would get it...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Dakota?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: ...or people could just get vaccinated


I'm vaccinated and have twice given myself Binax home tests after being at public events. (Negative both times.)
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Colorado so awesome?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Miss5280: But don't move here! It's horrible here! There's no oxygen because of the altitude and we snack on Rocky Mountain Oysters all day long. And it snows constantly! In fact, we're having a blizzard now!


Don't worry. You do not have New Mexican green chile, you bunch of uncultured swine. I follow the chile....


But you can take I-25 South over the Raton pass and get it from the source. Or go to King Soopers. Heck we get it Northwestern Louisiana at Brookshire's.

/Don't follow the Chile to Texas or Louisiana.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice state, but it's landlocked and next door to a bunch of states that aren't too great.

Marijuana is legal all over the country now, and many other states have nice scenery and good skiing, so Colorado needs to step up its game. I'm not sure at-home COVID tests is enough.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Why is Colorado so awesome?


(trying to figure out how to answer this question without provoking a slew of "username checks out" replies)
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If this is what the "best state" sends to Congress...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a nice state, but it's landlocked and next door to a bunch of states that aren't too great.

Marijuana is legal all over the country now, and many other states have nice scenery and good skiing, so Colorado needs to step up its game. I'm not sure at-home COVID tests is enough.


I still can't buy legal retail weed in NYS which fits the other criteria. I hate those clowns in Albany, what a bunch of clowns?!
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Counties that tend to have the highest hospitalization rates tend to be the counties with the lowest vaccination rates."

Huh. Weird. I wonder why that is...

Miss5280: But don't move here! It's horrible here! There's no oxygen because of the altitude and we snack on Rocky Mountain Oysters all day long. And it snows constantly! In fact, we're having a blizzard now!


I really wish I'd known this before I moved here. The weather is terrible and house prices are astronomical! It's insane I tell you! I think I'm turning blue, where's my oximeter? And my toothbrush! GAWD!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: solokumba: ...or people could just get vaccinated

I'm vaccinated and have twice given myself Binax home tests after being at public events. (Negative both times.)


When I was taking care of my mother during her breakthrough case, I was going to get tested every other day or there abouts. 5 to 7 tests during that time.

Fully vaxxed as well.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a nice state, but it's landlocked and next door to a bunch of states that aren't too great.

Marijuana is legal all over the country now, and many other states have nice scenery and good skiing, so Colorado needs to step up its game. I'm not sure at-home COVID tests is enough.

I still can't buy legal retail weed in NYS which fits the other criteria. I hate those clowns in Albany, what a bunch of clowns?!


I don't think anyone was arguing that New York was in any sort of running for "America's Best State", though. Maine seems nice, if we're looking at the East Coast.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: [Fark user image 224x225]

If this is what the "best state" sends to Congress...


It got her out of the state so I'd chalk that up as a win.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Morris County NJ tried giving away free, at-home Covid tests sometime last year.  It didn't work out very well.  Apparently, people were hoarding them.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a nice state, but it's landlocked and next door to a bunch of states that aren't too great.

Marijuana is legal all over the country now, and many other states have nice scenery and good skiing, so Colorado needs to step up its game. I'm not sure at-home COVID tests is enough.

I still can't buy legal retail weed in NYS which fits the other criteria. I hate those clowns in Albany, what a bunch of clowns?!


NJ and NY are in a race to see who can be slowest in implementing actual retail purchases of recreational cannabis.    Maine set a pretty high bar, though.

\guess I'll have to keep using my homegrown stuff...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm surprised its not over the counter yet.
 
