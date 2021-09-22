 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Michael Flynn reveals dumbass conspiracy to feed us Hidden Vaccine Ranch while wearing a shirt with his own name on it   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More nut job republicans die off because of this..

What's the downside?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and he's getting sued
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQPers don't eat salad. Wtf?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: GQPers don't eat salad. Wtf?


But they smother everything in ranch dressing in the Midwest so...

(Original headline was about "salad dressing sales devastated in Midwest as Flynn reveals conspiracy to feed us Hidden Vaccine Ranch", modmins adjusted it and my autocorrect that made it "deviated" instead of devastated".  But I'm still enjoying having thought up "Hidden Vaccine Ranch".  Too bad I'm at work and can't Photoshop up a bottle.)
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: GQPers don't eat salad. Wtf?


Came here to say this. Put it inside a fried Mars bar at the State Fair instead.

Although, it is possible that the anti-vax crowd drinks ranch dressing the way most of us libs drink coffee.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you have no idea how vaccines work without telling me you have no idea how vaccines work.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine ranch on my hot wings?  I'm ok with that.

/here comes the ranch/wings judging
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans don't eat salad.
That food what food eats
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: question_dj: GQPers don't eat salad. Wtf?

Came here to say this. Put it inside a fried Mars bar at the State Fair instead.

Although, it is possible that the anti-vax crowd drinks ranch dressing the way most of us libs drink coffee.


Why do you think so many of them are obese land-whales?  If it's not practically dunking everything in ranch, it's some other gross habit.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ranch Covidians" - I love this.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't ranch dressing
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he was in the command of soldiers? Must have inhaled too many toxic fumes out there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This guy still gets paid by the taxpayers.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This man was in command of human beings.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Getting a star is hard. I have to assume he used to be reasonably sane and reasonably smart, but he obviously isn't either at this point. Weird.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

question_dj: GQPers don't eat salad. Wtf?


Salad dressing is the distraction to hide that they're really going to put it in Chick Fil A Sauce.
 
deeproy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seriously, y'all. shiat this stupid ought to be criminalized.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Tell me you have no idea how vaccines work without telling me you have no idea how vaccines work.


I mean, there are a handful of oral vaccines currently in use.
Effective conspiracy theories always build-up around a nuanced notion, but disregard the nuance.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"...Deep State medical establishment is planning to secretly put the covid vaccine in salad dressing."

Not what that would actually accomplish, were it true, based on what I've seen.

Put it in pizza crust garlic butter dipping sauce, and then you have a news item.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aaronx: Getting a star is hard. I have to assume he used to be reasonably sane and reasonably smart, but he obviously isn't either at this point. Weird.


Knowing where the right bodies are buried, and being willing to betray your country behind closed door carries weight in certain circles, apparently.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the hell Shirty McShirtguy? Do you wanna get kidnapped? Because THAT'S how you get kidnapped! Also, stop talking to those Russian guys in the van, they aren't your friends.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That wasn't ranch dressing


After a particular late-night Denny's incident with friends of dubious distinction back when I was a young man, I've never had any interest whatsoever in trying the stuff.

/it's hard to get thrown-out of a Denny's
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Americans: "I don't think we should be focusing on Flynn. That guy's brain is a bag full of cats. You can smell crazy on him."

Joint Chiefs: "Have a care how you speak! Flynn is beyond reason, but he is of the military and he is our brother!"

Fauci: "He helped kill 680,000+ people over 18 months."

Joint Chiefs: "He's retired."
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FFS.   there no word in elvish, entish or the tongues of men for stupidity this strong.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, a retired US Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor to the president of the United States.  W-T-F
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KierzanDax: Americans: "I don't think we should be focusing on Flynn. That guy's brain is a bag full of cats. You can smell crazy on him."

Joint Chiefs: "Have a care how you speak! Flynn is beyond reason, but he is of the military and he is our brother!"

Fauci: "He helped kill 680,000+ people over 18 months."

Joint Chiefs: "He's retired."


Holy crap thank you for that...
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does that farking idiot think plague rats eat a lot of salads?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This guy was in charge of thousands of US soldiers
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is really like we just need to tell these nutcases to f*ck off.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: Does that farking idiot think plague rats eat a lot of salads?


What does ranch dressing have to do with salad?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I start getting all soft and jiggly in the squirrel cage like Colonel Klink my friends and family have permission to put me down in the yard.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ quick and dirty
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KierzanDax: Americans: "I don't think we should be focusing on Flynn. That guy's brain is a bag full of cats. You can smell crazy on him."

Joint Chiefs: "Have a care how you speak! Flynn is beyond reason, but he is of the military and he is our brother!"

Fauci: "He helped kill 680,000+ people over 18 months."

Joint Chiefs: "He's retired."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsawed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You Dont Win Friends With Salad-The Simpsons
Youtube c6Kj17oVHAk
 
shpritz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: More nut job republicans die off because of this..

What's the downside?


In three words?

Mutations, mutations, mutations.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aaronx: Getting a star is hard. I have to assume he used to be reasonably sane and reasonably smart, but he obviously isn't either at this point. Weird.


From my understanding he was a great and competent officer when he served, but he was more of a field officer.  When he got assigned to more political/management roles he kind of went off the deep end there.

I served/deployed to Afghanistan when he was leading the intelligence gathering there in 2008-09.  Can't say I ever had any direct interactions or worked with anyone directly under his command, but the things I heard were good.

He was then sent to lead the Defense Intelligence Agency and he was..... insane?  Which is why he got fired by Obama.  He was trying to command through his adminstrative/managerial role, and that just didn't fly.

Which I think just fed into his craziness and partisanship even more.

Which leads us to Trump.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

null: question_dj: GQPers don't eat salad. Wtf?

But they smother everything in ranch dressing in the Midwest so...

(Original headline was about "salad dressing sales devastated in Midwest as Flynn reveals conspiracy to feed us Hidden Vaccine Ranch", modmins adjusted it and my autocorrect that made it "deviated" instead of devastated".  But I'm still enjoying having thought up "Hidden Vaccine Ranch".  Too bad I'm at work and can't Photoshop up a bottle.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NO word from the real enemy?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
why does my pizza need 5G ?
cornfused
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't this just an update of the old joke about how to get a BJ from a redneck?

/ranch dressing on your dong.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: aaronx: Getting a star is hard. I have to assume he used to be reasonably sane and reasonably smart, but he obviously isn't either at this point. Weird.

Knowing where the right bodies are buried, and being willing to betray your country behind closed door carries weight in certain circles, apparently.


Sometimes people just fail up.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess he never managed to really get past not being a general anymore.  Old habits like wearing one's name on one's shirt die hard and all.
 
Peeping Tom Collins [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Its a communist plot to taint our essence, Mandrake. With a vaccine that will reduce our manhood. That's why I only drink home made ranch dressing and filtered bacon grease."
 
