"Cop Punished For Eating Burrito" becomes Sloppy Taco Of Lies
    More: Dumbass, Police, Automobile, Gregg Toya, Internal Affairs investigation, union President Shaun Willoughby, cheeky video, letter of reprimand, Steering  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You expect me to believe a cop and his union both lied? Pull the other one, it plays stranglehold.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are lying liars that lie.

#ACAB
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops are lying liars that lie.

#ACAB


"40% of cops."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: SpectroBoy: Cops are lying liars that lie.

#ACAB

"40% of cops."


That is still hilarious.
Unless you were dumb enough to marry one.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sloppy Taco:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Now with extra Sploosh Sauce!
 
zbtop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police unions are just officially sponsored gangs. Nothing more.

Armed agents of the state organizing for their collective benefit is an inherent and fundamental direct threat to the rest of society. Simple as.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Your mom is known as the Sloppy Taco of Lies.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Willoughby defended the assertion that the officer faced a suspension by saying it was true that he did "face" that punishment but a commander reviewed the case and decided to give him a letter of reprimand instead.
"It was not our intention to mislead anybody. He was driving with a burrito," Willoughby said. "I didn't analyze any video or know that he didn't have his hand on the wheel for 10 seconds when I created the cartoon. The simple fact is that's all semantics, he was in between calls, taking somebody to jail, he was eating his lunch and he was disciplined for doing so."

Positive the union would defend the officer if he had lost control of his vehicle in those "10 seconds" and hit something.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Morale at the precinct is at an all time low as cops are asked to stop committing crimes.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was driving through city streets and on Interstate 40 - with a prisoner in the back seat - at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another.

F*cking classic.
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Albuquerque!  Come for the hot air balloons and green chile, stay because your car got stolen.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Until there are repercussion when police tell lies, police will keep lying.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Sloppy Taco Of Lies"

Only thing on the lunch menu at Satan Memorial Elementary School.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not surprised. The same officer was involved in a food heist earlier that morning.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another'

That's a solid total even in Albuquerque. If they were the little adovada burritos from Frontier maybe but if these were from Stripes or Wecks...geez this guy is something else.

I suppose APD driving while doing things you would get a ticket for is still better than APD kills another person offhandedly.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Willoughby defended the assertion that the officer faced a suspension by saying it was true that he did "face" that punishment but a commander reviewed the case and decided to give him a letter of reprimand instead.
"It was not our intention to mislead anybody. He was driving with a burrito," Willoughby said. "I didn't analyze any video or know that he didn't have his hand on the wheel for 10 seconds when I created the cartoon. The simple fact is that's all semantics, he was in between calls, taking somebody to jail, he was eating his lunch and he was disciplined for doing so."

Positive the union would defend the officer if he had lost control of his vehicle in those "10 seconds" and hit something.


When presented with the facts, the union president doubled down on his claim that he was disciplined for eating lunch, even though he had just been notified that he had been disciplined for failing to operate his vehicle safely. And that the only reason they're under enhanced oversight is because of their department's past behavior.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was driving through city streets and on Interstate 40 - with a prisoner in the back seat - at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another.

What a pig.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"In an interview earlier this month union President Shaun Willoughby cited it as an example of a ridiculous and out-of control system brought about because of the court-ordered reform of the Police Department."

Cry moar, you brought this on yourselves by sticking up for every asshole no matter what the hell they do. Like you're doing now by trying to hand wave away several things that would get any regular person a bunch of expensive tickets.

That whole article is a giant advert on why police unions need a serious kneecapping.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I almost got arrested at a mall food court Taco Bell about ten years ago for giving them a $2 bill. They called mall security on me, he handcuffed me and called the cops. There were about 30 people standing around, and I was the only one who knew the $2 bill was legit...until the cop showed up.

True story. This actually happened to me.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Sloppy Taco Of Lies"

Only thing on the lunch menu at Satan Memorial Elementary School.


Come to think of it, tacos filled with Sloppy Joe meat would be tasty.
 
Lrrr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine what it must have looked like watching that human pig choking down one burrito after another. I imagine it was probably similar to watching a pelican eat a fish whole in one gulp.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: dothemath: "Sloppy Taco Of Lies"

Only thing on the lunch menu at Satan Memorial Elementary School.

Come to think of it, tacos filled with Sloppy Joe meat would be tasty.


It's called a Sloppy Jose'
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Three burritos Jesus christ man r.i.p. precinct bathroom
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Come to think of it, tacos filled with Sloppy Joe meat would be tasty.


Oh yeah, its very awesome.

Growing up in West Texas we did this all the time.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was driving through city streets and on Interstate 40 - with a prisoner in the back seat - at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another.

I've always said eating while driving should be considered distracted driving, no different than talking on a phone or texting.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: dothemath: "Sloppy Taco Of Lies"

Only thing on the lunch menu at Satan Memorial Elementary School.

Come to think of it, tacos filled with Sloppy Joe meat would be tasty.


Ew.

If you want a really tasty taco, quesobirria is where it's at.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rudemix: 'at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another'

That's a solid total even in Albuquerque. If they were the little adovada burritos from Frontier maybe but if these were from Stripes or Wecks...geez this guy is something else.

I suppose APD driving while doing things you would get a ticket for is still better than APD kills another person offhandedly.


On I-40, no less.  But I'd still prefer I-40 over oilfield traffic.  Can't even find a decent drive-through burrito place down here.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The extra I in "burriito" stands for: I don't care.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Three burritos Jesus christ man r.i.p. precinct bathroom


Seriously.  Who can pack away that much Chipotle?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police unions should be prohibited nationwide. Along with other government worker unions of all kinds, but police unions are by far the most abusive.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sloppy Taco of Lies is the name of my Joan Baez inspired all-drag men's chorus.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lrrr: I can't even imagine what it must have looked like watching that human pig choking down one burrito after another. I imagine it was probably similar to watching a pelican eat a fish whole in one gulp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Police unions should be prohibited nationwide. Along with other government worker unions of all kinds, but police unions are by far the most abusive.


Nope.  Garbage truck drivers and wastewater plant techs are still workers and still need union protection from management.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: dothemath: "Sloppy Taco Of Lies"

Only thing on the lunch menu at Satan Memorial Elementary School.

Come to think of it, tacos filled with Sloppy Joe meat would be tasty.


Fark is not your personal erotica site!

/weirdestboner.jpg
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we all just be impressed with his double-hand burrito eating technique?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JessieL: RepoManTSM: dothemath: "Sloppy Taco Of Lies"

Only thing on the lunch menu at Satan Memorial Elementary School.

Come to think of it, tacos filled with Sloppy Joe meat would be tasty.

Ew.

If you want a really tasty taco, quesobirria is where it's at.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


damn that looks delicious
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Glad to see I wasn't the only one who was disgustedly impressed by the "eat three burritos one after the other" paragraph.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: He was driving through city streets and on Interstate 40 - with a prisoner in the back seat - at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another.

F*cking classic.


Did he at least offer the prisoner a burrito? Because otherwise that's just rude.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was driving through city streets and on Interstate 40 - with a prisoner in the back seat - at times steering his cruiser with his knee while he ate three burritos, one after another


I kind of grudgingly respect that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Boojum2k: Police unions should be prohibited nationwide. Along with other government worker unions of all kinds, but police unions are by far the most abusive.

Nope.  Garbage truck drivers and wastewater plant techs are still workers and still need union protection from management.


So either a private company should handle that under contract, or they should have no union. Government sector unions don't negotiate with the boss, the boss is the electorate. They bribe representatives with campaign donations instead. Fark them.
 
