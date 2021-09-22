 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   FAA says it has "zero tolerance policy" for unruly passengers, but it's closer to a 4% tolerance policy   (forbes.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica, Airline, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, airline industry, Northwest Airlines, Pan American World Airways, Flight attendant, Federal Aviation Authority  
•       •       •

1105 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 6:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They need to start throwing people in jail. Punching a flight attendant isn't a civil matter, it's a criminal one.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight attendants are learning how to fight back.
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/fl​i​ght-attendants-self-defense-training/i​ndex.html
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is simple, add video recorders like most busses have to all airlines. Then if you interfere with a flight crew they report you upon landing and you are immediately arrested and go directly to jail. You can appeal and the judge can review the video, but you know that you're going to jail no matter what. If there was a 100% chance of being arrested immediately and it became known I'm pretty sure about half of the nonsense would stop right away.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"4% tolerance" would mean 96% prosecution, when the article describes the opposite. So really, it should be called "96% tolerance".

/picky...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought 4% in the headline was a joke about the alcohol content of beer.
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.


They would just throw their Champaign and diamond encrusted iPhone at the flight attendants.

Of course, as an alternative idea, airlines could start hitting bouncers to simply kick-out the troublemakers...
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any event happens in flight, land. When everyone complains, point at the arse and say - that one is the problem. Sorry to inconvenience everyone else.
When the plane lands arrest the arse, and then unload the entire plane, everyone through baggage claim to ensure that the luggage of the arse isn't staying on the plane to ensure some act of terrorism doesn't occur.
Any complaints - you don't get back on the plane.
Air travel should be harsh and unforgiving. Then all the passengers will keep each other in line, and the one arse will be shutdown by so many others around it that it can't disrupt the plane.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: They need to start throwing people in jail. Punching a flight attendant isn't a civil matter, it's a criminal one.


We're done here.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.


Ahem
In the latest of a series of high-profile disruptive passenger incidents on American Airlines this week, flight attendants duct-taped a first class passenger to her seat after she physically attacked them and tried to open the plane's door.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.


You've never met a group of rich douche canoes with entitlement issues. It happens to be a large group.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that a 96% tolerance policy?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3,199 of 4,385 incidents are anti-maskers but people keep talking about alcohol.

If you don't serve an anti-masker alcohol... they're still an anti-masker.

Fix the real problem.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban Americans from air travel?
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: 137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.

Ahem
In the latest of a series of high-profile disruptive passenger incidents on American Airlines this week, flight attendants duct-taped a first class passenger to her seat after she physically attacked them and tried to open the plane's door.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: 137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.

Ahem
In the latest of a series of high-profile disruptive passenger incidents on American Airlines this week, flight attendants duct-taped a first class passenger to her seat after she physically attacked them and tried to open the plane's door.


An academic study of air rage incidents published in 2016 shed some light on the issue. It found that the presence of a first-class section made it 3.84 times more likely that someone in economy class would act out.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with "Mass Transit" is that first word.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're on an airliner and the person next to you drops their pants, especially if giving the impression they will deliberately urinate in their seat, reach over there and rip their dick off then shove it in their mouth to shut them up.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: If you're on an airliner and the person next to you drops their pants, especially if giving the impression they will deliberately urinate in their seat, reach over there and rip their dick off then shove it in their mouth to shut them up.


Username checks out.

Agreed.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly enough on my flight back from San Diego last weekend I sat next to an old lady who was hardcore antivaxer, she kept taking her mask off whenever the flight attendants weren't looking.

I was tired I admit, so I didn't call her out.  My giggling at how farking childish it was did catch the attention of the flight attendant though, who dealt with it.  I guess it's close enough.

/I know I should've called her out, but when I'm tired and down I don't really want to deal with a zealous fool.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: If any event happens in flight, land. When everyone complains, point at the arse and say - that one is the problem. Sorry to inconvenience everyone else.
When the plane lands arrest the arse, and then unload the entire plane, everyone through baggage claim to ensure that the luggage of the arse isn't staying on the plane to ensure some act of terrorism doesn't occur.
Any complaints - you don't get back on the plane.
Air travel should be harsh and unforgiving. Then all the passengers will keep each other in line, and the one arse will be shutdown by so many others around it that it can't disrupt the plane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says "FAA" but the picture says "FFA".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The article says "FAA" but the picture says "FFA".

[Fark user image 425x509]


The Future Farmers of America would have a large supply of pitch forks to hand out to the angry mob.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to a recent survey of flight attendants, over 85% had dealt with unruly passengers in the first half of 2021.

15% were worried their employer would find out they were complaining?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

genner: The Irresponsible Captain: The article says "FAA" but the picture says "FFA".

[Fark user image 425x509]

The Future Farmers of America would have a large supply of pitch forks to hand out to the angry mob.


The FFA would likely be WITH the anti-masker causing the initial problem
 
soupafi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How is it you don't get arrested for punching a flight attendant?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: robodog: 137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.

Ahem
In the latest of a series of high-profile disruptive passenger incidents on American Airlines this week, flight attendants duct-taped a first class passenger to her seat after she physically attacked them and tried to open the plane's door.

An academic study of air rage incidents published in 2016 shed some light on the issue. It found that the presence of a first-class section made it 3.84 times more likely that someone in economy class would act out.


You mean we can greatly reduce the number of air rage incidents by eliminating first-class? Ok, perfect.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
.04 is impressive I was going to go with a .008.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dollars over passenger comfort. No one likes flying. Tickets are cheap enough for almost anyone. No one likes the TSA or anything at the airport. Access to booze before you board. Added stress of traveling during a pandemic.

The only thing I'm surprised about is how anyone's surprised.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.


lol ok. The guy who got duct taped to his seat because he was being an unruly shiat screamed that his parents were worth $2M.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: 137 Is An Excellent Time: We just need to ban coach. Remove the cattle class and only sell the first class seats at the higher price.

Strangely, people who spend $1000 on a ticket aren't punching flight attendants in the face.

lol ok. The guy who got duct taped to his seat because he was being an unruly shiat screamed that his parents were worth $2M.


Sounds like a coach quote if I've ever heard one. Business class, tops.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wait, you expect me to behave myself on a plane just as i'm expected to behave myself on the ground!?

ATTICA! ATTICA1
 
JAYoung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Put them all on the no-fly list, and behind the terrorists in the appeal process.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.