(KTVZ Bend)   Who knew that you could kill a guy in a fight you start and only get a manslaughter charge?   (ktvz.com) divider line
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In reading the article, he hasn't been indicted and the killer may very well get higher charges than manslaughter


"Me and my deputies will be asking the grand jury to return an indictment and charging Mr. Cranston. "We're still deciding what level of crime we're going to be asking for -- whether we'll be asking for murder or some other degree of homicide."
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
George Zimmerman
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cameron Poe?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that. Hell, if you're a republican state attorney general, you can kill a guy in a hit-and-run and basically get a wrist slap.
 
YesWe'reThereYet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Last name of Washington?  I wondered what his ethnic background was.  Unfortunately I was proven right.  Google his name and you'll see his photo.  What with George Floyd and Trayvon, I've got no idea what the judge and jury will do.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eKonk: I knew that. Hell, if you're a republican state attorney general, you can kill a guy in a hit-and-run and basically get a wrist slap.


This.

For the life of me I don't understand why that's not a huge-er news story right now.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this seems like a trap

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone know what town this was in?

The article wasn't clear...
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: eKonk: I knew that. Hell, if you're a republican state attorney general, you can kill a guy in a hit-and-run and basically get a wrist slap.

This.

For the life of me I don't understand why that's not a huge-er news story right now.


Hey, a Marvel Studios actor may have possibly made some off-color jokes on Reddit years ago!

There's only so much time in the 24 hour news cycle.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do not street fight, people.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's the shooter......looks like a real winner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Here's the shooter......looks like a real winner.

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Ah they've already given him a Sheriff's badge. He must really be good at killing people.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Every cop"?
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


But I was told an armed society is a polite society. In this case, Ian Cranston politely pulled a gun and politely shot and killed a man, politely turning a minor scuffle into a murder.
 
The Brains
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At first it sounded like a dead guy harassing a girl that was there with a guy. Then I read "Cranston was a machinist at Nosler, a bullet manufacturer with offices in Bend and Redmond."

That guy's been waiting to shoot a N_______ for a long time.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Almost anyone with a knowledge of law, dumbassmitter?
 
QFarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The murderer works for a bullet manufacturer?  I bet he was itching for a reason to use that weapon.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Here's the shooter......looks like a real winner.

[Fark user image 425x531]



He got a black eye...so he killed a black guy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Heh..
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The victim is black and the murderer is white?  That would be my guess.
 
boog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: George Zimmerman


Came here to say this. By Florida law (then; don't know if it's changed) if you start a fight, but during the fight you become afraid for your life, you are justified in using lethal force against the person you're fighting. Don't know what other jurisdictions have "stand your ground" laws.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who knew that lazy people don't give two shiats if their headline is at all accurate before desperately trying for the validation they crave from the ever-elusive greenlight?
 
synithium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Murder requires premeditation.
 
rga184
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: George Zimmerman


Yup.  To this day, I don't give a shiat whether he was in fear of his life at the moment he shot.  He SOUGHT OUT that altercation, standing your ground shouldn't count when you do that.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You very well could kill a guy in a fight you started, and get only a manslaughter charge or less. However, that's not what happened here. Seems like the fight was over, or in any event, one of them escalated it by pulling a gun. That's not manslaughter, that's second degree murder.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: this seems like a trap

[Fark user image 394x306]


It's code for smoke crystal meth
 
mcmiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What I took away from the article is that Bend will soon have a newly single attractive lady who hangs out at The Capitol.

Line starts here.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has nobody here ever watched "The First 48"? Seems like everyone who kills somebody else on that show gets like 3-5 years for manslaughter.
 
