Weatherman says he has authority over his body. Station group says they have authority over his employment
    Vaccination, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Karl Bohnak, WLUC TV6, Michigan  
SpectroBoy
2 hours ago  
If you're a maga and you're fired it's your fault <clap><clap>
 
Stephen_Falken
1 hour ago  
Headline: Precisely.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
One last thought-a distillation of a portion of Jefferson's masterpiece, the Declaration of Independence: "When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty." Those who love America and the freedom and liberty it stands for, must speak up. Hopefully, it's not too late.

Ohh f*ck off you whiny turd. Claim to love your country but are too chickenshiat to take a simple shot for it.
 
whidbey
38 minutes ago  
Michigan TV meteorologist says he was fired after 33 years for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Yes.  You were, asshole.  Are you crying about something?
 
hugram
37 minutes ago  
These Covidiots can't die fast enough
 
hobnail
37 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like he knows which way the wind is blowing.
 
oopsboom
36 minutes ago  
One last thought-a distillation of a portion of Jefferson's masterpiece, the Declaration of Independence: "When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty."

washington would have thrown this asshole into a militia uniform and mandated that he be exposed to smallpox before marching him across the nation to get killed by the british.
i hope his smug ass gets run over in the parking lot on his way out.
 
HotWingConspiracy
35 minutes ago  
It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me.

When looking at a list of medical options, he chose "knowingly leave myself susceptible to a deadly disease".
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
35 minutes ago  

whidbey: Michigan TV meteorologist says he was fired after 33 years for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Yes.  You were, asshole.  Are you crying about something?


It's the conservative arsehole's favorite past-time: playing the victim when they very much aren't.
 
PluckYew
35 minutes ago  
We need to change the caption on the Powers Booth Tombstone gif from well...Bye!  to well...Die!
 
hobnail
33 minutes ago  

PluckYew: We need to change the caption on the Powers Booth Tombstone gif from well...Bye!  to well...Die!


Johnny Ringo's line in that scene is spot on.

"You smell that? Smells like something died."
 
dothemath
33 minutes ago  
I have decided against the vaccine option, first and foremost, because.....(nine paragraphs of old white man facebook bullshiat).

"I'm the luckiest man on the face of the earth" because I had a dream as a kid to be a weatherman.

Go ahead and eat that bullet, Carl.
 
Geotpf
31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me.

When looking at a list of medical options, he chose "knowingly leave myself and people around me susceptible to a deadly disease".


I added the bold part, which is the important part.

If it really was just an increase in you personally getting a disease, then, fine, do whatever.

The real problem is that it also increases the chances of everybody you come in contact with also getting the disease.
 
The Martian Manhandler
31 minutes ago  
Flash forward to next week's headline: Weatherman fired for not getting COVID vaccine dies from COVID.
 
SirEattonHogg
30 minutes ago  
Well good luck to your new career on being a lumberjack or making meat pasties.
 
TWX
29 minutes ago  

oopsboom: One last thought-a distillation of a portion of Jefferson's masterpiece, the Declaration of Independence: "When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty."

washington would have thrown this asshole into a militia uniform and mandated that he be exposed to smallpox before marching him across the nation to get killed by the british.
i hope his smug ass gets run over in the parking lot on his way out.


Nah, he's too old.

He would've been on the burial gang, having to go out into the battlefields afterward to handle corpses, digging graves, possibly salvaging any weapons or other war materiel.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
29 minutes ago  
"Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired," Bohnak wrote."

Yes, and?

For my current job, I had to undergo a drug screen, two COVID tests, two TB tests, provide proof of vaccination or agree to a shot, and then get a COVID test when I started working.

Or I could have worked somewhere else.

That's how things work. Did you think you were special somehow because MAGA?
 
Boo_Guy
28 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Flash forward to next week's headline: Weatherman fired for not getting COVID vaccine dies from COVID.


And today's Herman Cain award goes to...
 
SpectroBoy
27 minutes ago  

hugram: These Covidiots can't die fast enough


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
I'm_Nailed_Right_In
26 minutes ago  
"Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right.  It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me.  I have authority over my body."

I'd be curious to know where he stands on abortion rights.
 
Hey Nurse!
26 minutes ago  
This guy can die in a fire. I actually read his statement. I was kind of with him until he got to the point where he said if he thought there was a chance of dying from Covid he might take the shot. In other words, if HE was in danger he would consider taking a shot. He doesn't think that it's a danger that there's something wrong with it or that there's some conspiracy behind it. He simply doesn't give a fark about anybody except himself. And this is the problem with the vast majority of you unvaccinated assholes. You don't give a crap about the rest of humanity. Do you think that since you're young and strong you can walk run and do as you please, screw everybody that I was there comes in contact with you. And then those people that do get sick enough to go to the hospital come and potentially infect everybody else around them. And on and on and on. Meanwhile, the virus gets to mutate over and over again. It's Jackasses like this they finally convinced me to resign. My last shift is this Friday, and I can't wait.
 
knoxvelour
25 minutes ago  
My brother went in to hospital a week ago Sunday with a cardiac episode. He was there for six days and was released the following Friday because they needed room for covid patients.
His roommate found him dead in his bed Saturday morning.
So fark the anti vaxxers. This shiat is personal now
 
X-Geek
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hardly ever go there, but Holy Crap, facebook is a festering swamp of idiocy.
 
dothemath
24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Did you think you were special somehow because MAGA? old white man.


When white men dig down to find something to feel sorry for themselves about this is what we come up with.
Being asked politely to take life saving medicine.

And these are people who would describe themselves as "tough".
 
Nosferartoo
24 minutes ago  
Up next in the ICU: Bohnak makes Sleestak noises.
 
grokca
24 minutes ago  
Now where will I get my inaccurate weather forecasts?
 
The Flexecutioner
23 minutes ago  
What a cumulonimrod. Cumulodumbass? Whatever, this is cirrus business and he should have known better.
 
X-Geek
23 minutes ago  

hugram: These Covidiots can't die fast enough


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
22 minutes ago  
"I do not wish to create joinder with this cold front!"
 
gbv23
22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: This guy can die in a fire. I actually read his statement. I was kind of with him until he got to the point where he said if he thought there was a chance of dying from Covid he might take the shot. In other words, if HE was in danger he would consider taking a shot. He doesn't think that it's a danger that there's something wrong with it or that there's some conspiracy behind it. He simply doesn't give a fark about anybody except himself. And this is the problem with the vast majority of you unvaccinated assholes. You don't give a crap about the rest of humanity. Do you think that since you're young and strong you can walk run and do as you please, screw everybody that I was there comes in contact with you. And then those people that do get sick enough to go to the hospital come and potentially infect everybody else around them. And on and on and on. Meanwhile, the virus gets to mutate over and over again. It's Jackasses like this they finally convinced me to resign. My last shift is this Friday, and I can't wait.


Well said, and thank you for all the good you have done. It's completely f**ked up that these assholes have driven you from your job, but I hope you find complete enjoyment in your next moves.
 
emersonbiggins
21 minutes ago  
Has Rick Scott and this weatherman ever been seen in the same room together?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
20 minutes ago  
The lack of any sense of self-preservation in these mooks is frankly depressing.
 
rewind2846
19 minutes ago  
I work a company that has contracts with the federal government. Employees at all contractors must be vaccinated by certain dates. My company has designated October 15 to start the various stages (onsite, remote etc) with a final date of December 1st. Must submit proof through a confidential website. After that no vaccine without a doctors note means no job. No religious exemptions.

It's also Texas. The MAGATs are thick here.

The rest of us that are already vaccinated have a pool going for how many of the potential plague rats are still employed when the new year begins.
 
jclaggett
19 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Has Rick Scott and this weatherman ever been seen in the same room together?

[s3.amazonaws.com image 549x477]


Naw, Scott is way creepier looking. More ears and teeth.
 
NutWrench
18 minutes ago  
"Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired," Bohnak wrote.

No. You were fired because you made your problems everybody else's problems when you decided to become a plague rat. Take this time off to think about your obligations as part of society and maybe you'll develop the valuable human skill of empathy.
 
pehvbot
17 minutes ago  
Risking your own life and health? I am totally cool with that. Go BASE jumping, eat fugu sushi, swim with that polar bears. I don't care.

Risking other people's lives in the process?  While on the job? Yeah, that's a firing.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The lack of any sense of self-preservation in these mooks is frankly depressing.


I agree. Not only that, they can freely transmit the disease to others before they get too sick to walk. Selfish arse.
 
bucket_pup
16 minutes ago  

PluckYew: We need to change the caption on the Powers Booth Tombstone gif from well...Bye!  to well...Die!


Your wish is my command...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Animated version will be along presently.....
 
BitwiseShift
14 minutes ago  
Soon he'll be denying the Upper Peninsula exists.  The vax is just a gateway to this.
 
zbtop
14 minutes ago  
It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me.  I have authority over my body.

Sure, and as an at-will employee of a private company, your employer has the right to terminate your employment when you choose not to comply with their policies.

Choices have consequences.
 
ChrisDe
13 minutes ago  
FA, FO
 
Hey Nurse!
12 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Hey Nurse!: This guy can die in a fire. I actually read his statement. I was kind of with him until he got to the point where he said if he thought there was a chance of dying from Covid he might take the shot. In other words, if HE was in danger he would consider taking a shot. He doesn't think that it's a danger that there's something wrong with it or that there's some conspiracy behind it. He simply doesn't give a fark about anybody except himself. And this is the problem with the vast majority of you unvaccinated assholes. You don't give a crap about the rest of humanity. Do you think that since you're young and strong you can walk run and do as you please, screw everybody that I was there comes in contact with you. And then those people that do get sick enough to go to the hospital come and potentially infect everybody else around them. And on and on and on. Meanwhile, the virus gets to mutate over and over again. It's Jackasses like this they finally convinced me to resign. My last shift is this Friday, and I can't wait.

Well said, and thank you for all the good you have done. It's completely f**ked up that these assholes have driven you from your job, but I hope you find complete enjoyment in your next moves.


I'm staying in nursing. I'm just transferring to the psych ward. I'm not really interested in doing psych work, but I thought the comment section on Fark could use some more csb's.
 
God--
12 minutes ago  

knoxvelour: My brother went in to hospital a week ago Sunday with a cardiac episode. He was there for six days and was released the following Friday because they needed room for covid patients.
His roommate found him dead in his bed Saturday morning.
So fark the anti vaxxers. This shiat is personal now


Sorry for your loss 😢
 
bayoukitty
11 minutes ago  
Two guys from the Gray-owned station in my town also left because of they wouldn't get the shot. Good riddance.
 
oldfarthenry
11 minutes ago  
"Weatherman says he has authority over his body."

Cool. Is he willing to allow women authority over theirs reproduction-wise?
 
serfdood
10 minutes ago  
Plague rat is not a protected class.  Neither is willfully stupid.
 
oa330_man
10 minutes ago  

rewind2846: I work a company that has contracts with the federal government. Employees at all contractors must be vaccinated by certain dates. My company has designated October 15 to start the various stages (onsite, remote etc) with a final date of December 1st. Must submit proof through a confidential website. After that no vaccine without a doctors note means no job. No religious exemptions.

It's also Texas. The MAGATs are thick here.

The rest of us that are already vaccinated have a pool going for how many of the potential plague rats are still employed when the new year begins.


I tell other people that there might be some new vacancies in the near future and that they should keep their resumes updated if they're looking for a new job.  If they're looking to be the poster-child for FAFO in the government, please proceed.
 
Gyrfalcon
10 minutes ago  
On the plus side, there are lots of $15/hr waitstaff and cashier jobs that need filling!
 
