 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Introducing Reese's Law, new legislation designed to help protect infants from parents who allow them to eat Lithium or button batteries. Presumably by removing them from said parents?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
45
    More: Sad, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Button cell, Battery, Eighteen-month-old Reese Hamsmith, button battery, Tuesday morning, medical community, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 9:56 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  The legislation that will direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to create safety standards was named after the Reese's Pieces, the attractive candy intended to be swallowed like those tasty, delicious lithium batteries.

That's pretty good advertising for the company if you ask me.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's put hearing aid batteries in harder to open packaging.

/s
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought "Reese's Law" was a law guaranteeing all Americans got free Reese's.

/left disappointed.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We always knew a law would be named after him

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I totally understand this. I have a 16 month old but also three older children. I exhaust myself running around picking up all the little things the youngest can swallow that the older three just toss on the ground. Doesn't seem to matter how much I holler, they don't seem to care.

/Gotta keep an eagle eye because anything that looks interesting goes right into the mouth and unless you are within arm's reach, too late.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it really that hard to keep button batteries on the top shelf?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they're being eaten like Reeses then they should make the batteries harder to chew.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't buy your babies toys with batteries in them. What does it need to do, record their first word? Give them a farking book and a toy truck and get out of the way.
 
db2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The lithium flavor never really caught on with me, I prefer the original peanut butter and chocolate.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No wonder the kids are all charged up these days...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tuesday morning her mom, Trista Hamsmith, along with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., announced legislation that will direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to create safety standards that prevent accidental ingestion of these batteries for children 6 and younger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Yes, let's put hearing aid batteries in harder to open packaging.

/s


Tax dollars at work! Congress will provide us with a law that increases cost and waste, but does absolutely nothing to prevent a toddler from picking up a carelessly discarded button cell off the floor and swallowing it. But hey, it MUST be a good law because both Democrats AND Republicans supported it!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Yes, let's put hearing aid batteries in harder to open packaging.

/s


Or maybe just make the hearing aid batteries car-battery size?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"You got your battery in my babby. You got your babby in my battery". 

/ got nuthin
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Making hearing aid battery packages hard to open is like gilding the lily.

Why can't the government just invite a lynch mob to harass the parent who has just lost a child, like they do in Texas.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Don't buy your babies toys with batteries in them. What does it need to do, record their first word? Give them a farking book and a toy truck and get out of the way.


We bought ours the Big Bag o' Glass. They really enjoyed that.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Don't buy your babies toys with batteries in them. What does it need to do, record their first word? Give them a farking book and a toy truck and get out of the way.


Children's toys usually have secured battery compartments, probably for this reason.  Usually they have a screw in them.  The real problem is when kids get ahold of remotes or other things meant for adults.  It is much easier to open their battery compartments.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Could manufacturers add a coating that made the batteries taste awful?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Tuesday morning her mom, Trista Hamsmith, along with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., announced legislation that will direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to create safety standards that prevent accidental ingestion of these batteries for children 6 and younger.

[Fark user image 300x250]


Babby's First Ball Gag?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hopefully Reese's pieces of legislation will prevent other children from suffering the same fate.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the law is directing the CPSC to study the issue and create regulations that will improve safety. Whatever they come up with, there will be a public comment opportunity for all of the armchair quarterbacks to chime in before it takes effect.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Don't buy your babies toys with batteries in them. What does it need to do, record their first word? Give them a farking book and a toy truck and get out of the way.


You sound like someone that doesn't have family that gives gifts.

Parents figure out pretty quick that having to keep track of a microscopic Phillips head screw driver that can open toy compartments without stripping screw heads is a pain in the ass. not to mention remembering which toys have the removable rechargeables, which have USB and which need a proprietary charger.

So by about 9 months parents come to the "no toys with batteries" conclusion. But good luck getting that message across to grandparents, aunts and uncles.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hearing aid batteries... make them induction charged.  Just set them on the charging pad every night.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From now on all batteries will be d cell or larger to avoid this problem. Sure your hearing aid will probably rip your ear off but you'll get over it
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can never find one when I need one but kids are eating them?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should take a page from the fallout video game series and just put nuclear reactors in all of those electronics.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let Darwinism run its natural course. It's not like they can't have the same exhausted, disappointing sex they had before to create a replacement.

/s
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like to dip my Resse's peanut butter cups in ranch dressing.

Ain't no law against that.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Is it really that hard to keep button batteries on the top shelf?


Do you have more than 1 child?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I like to dip my Resse's peanut butter cups in ranch dressing.

Ain't no law against that.


It violates the Laws of Nature.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/fun-toy-bann​e​d-because-of-three-stupid-dead-kids-18​19565691
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Hearing aid batteries... make them induction charged.  Just set them on the charging pad every night.


They make these, but they are $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ and not covered by medicare or other insurance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.theonion.com/fun-toy-bann​e​d-because-of-three-stupid-dead-kids-18​19565691


Fark user imageView Full Size

Bahahahhah
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But. Hearing aid batteries are a biatch and a half to get out. Besides which a baby getting there hands on it will simply tear the package in half, making the batteries harder to get to -properly- wont stop that. All you end up with is old people who can't hear because they cant access their batteries, and the same number of dead kids.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Don't buy your babies toys with batteries in them. What does it need to do, record their first word? Give them a farking book and a toy truck and get out of the way.


The trucks have batteries too. Everything has batteries, and won't shut the fark up. It's all designed by the same people who made Christmas lights that blink so rapidly they induce seizures.
 
johndalek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: [Fark user image image 800x405]


Spelling police here.  Better check this again and report back.  Error detected
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: cryinoutloud: Don't buy your babies toys with batteries in them. What does it need to do, record their first word? Give them a farking book and a toy truck and get out of the way.
Children's toys usually have secured battery compartments, probably for this reason.  Usually they have a screw in them.  The real problem is when kids get ahold of remotes or other things meant for adults.  It is much easier to open their battery compartments.


I don't care. I'm threadjacking again. Children need to use their imaginations when they're young. There's time enough to snuff out all of their original brain waves later, with all of our canned society. They don't need to have toys that talk to them when they're two. They're supposed to have imaginary friends, not "friends" that record their voice and learn how to interact with them.

Never mind. Nobody will ever see it. Just go spend some more money on your child. That's how you make a well-rounded human.
You can tell by how stable and well-adjusted everyone in this country is. they also buy anything they want to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Children need to use their imaginations when they're young. There's time enough to snuff out all of their original brain waves later, with all of our canned society. They don't need to have toys that talk to them when they're two. They're supposed to have imaginary friends, not "friends" that record their voice and learn how to interact with them.


As an infant, my kid was *terrified* of any toy that made any sort of noise or flashing lights or did anything but lay there. We're talking, knees drawn in, muscles taught, SCREAMS of terror. Glow Worm was Satan himself. All such things were banned in our home. It was nice.

We used to joke that they were emitting secret evil messages that only babies could hear:  "Kill your parents! Kill the grownups! Kill them all!"

She's all grown up and is totally normal so it wasn't any sort of neurological thing, If I believed in Past Lives, I would have a lot of questions about hers.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know it's a crazy idea, but leaving poisonous things that will fit in a baby's mouth around the house might not be a good parenting. Throwing away your watch batteries and keeping the fresh ones in the same drawer as, say, your sewing needles, matches, craft knife, etc. might be a good thing to do

Nutty, I know, but maybe, just nutty enough to work.
 
GORDON
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pheelix: namegoeshere: Yes, let's put hearing aid batteries in harder to open packaging.

/s

Tax dollars at work! Congress will provide us with a law that increases cost and waste, but does absolutely nothing to prevent a toddler from picking up a carelessly discarded button cell off the floor and swallowing it. But hey, it MUST be a good law because both Democrats AND Republicans supported it!


Yeah, this one was obviously stupid, instead of subtly stupid, for a change.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think the problem is mostly with remotes - they're used throughout the day and typically left in an easy-to-access location.  Plus, toddlers quickly associate the remote with Octonauts.

/ Keep that mini screwdriver in the same box as the batteries.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm so happy 'cause today I found my friends"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shocking.

Also, any law that is {NAME}'s law is almost invariably a BAD law
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great, yet another thing I will need power tools for to remove the packaging, all because some parents suck at keeping their kids out of harms way.

Battery packages will now be shipped inside wooden logs with a chainsaw.  It will be a simple matter to open the log with the included chainsaw.  Perfectly safe as no baby can swallow a whole chainsaw.

I'll store the chainsaw in my 5 gallon buckets that have instructions on them for drowning toddlers.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.