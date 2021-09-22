 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Sun-Times)   Ex-Chicago cop, who previously pled guilty to molesting a teen boy and was also sued for having sex with a 16-year-old boy, gets probation for attacking 2 men outside teh ghey bar in Chicago. He sure is gonna learn his lesson THIS TIME   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

255 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 8:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was he upset they didn't find him farkable?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But the judge did drop the hammer on him: 40 hours of community service.

Brutal.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THis is the judge, he is up for reelection in a few years.  Though Chicago doesn't have a great record for voting shiat bags out of office.


William Gamboney (Democratic Party) is a judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. His current term ends on December 2, 2024.
Gamboney ran for re-election for judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. He won in the retention election on November 6, 2018.
He was first elected to this position on November 6, 2012, to fill the vacancy left by Lawrence Terrell. His current term expires in 2024.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: THis is the judge, he is up for reelection in a few years.  Though Chicago doesn't have a great record for voting shiat bags out of office.


William Gamboney (Democratic Party) is a judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. His current term ends on December 2, 2024.
Gamboney ran for re-election for judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. He won in the retention election on November 6, 2018.
He was first elected to this position on November 6, 2012, to fill the vacancy left by Lawrence Terrell. His current term expires in 2024.


Ayyyy, look at Billy Gamboney over here.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size



This face really says, "whoops, I did it again. Heh, heh. So soooorrry"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Deep down, all gay haters are closet cases.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FFS dude, just be gay.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: THis is the judge, he is up for reelection in a few years.  Though Chicago doesn't have a great record for voting shiat bags out of office.


William Gamboney (Democratic Party) is a judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. His current term ends on December 2, 2024.
Gamboney ran for re-election for judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. He won in the retention election on November 6, 2018.
He was first elected to this position on November 6, 2012, to fill the vacancy left by Lawrence Terrell. His current term expires in 2024.


What does the judge have to do with this?  The prosecutor reduced the charges and dropped others.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: FFS dude, just be gay.


It does seem easier.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: FFS dude, just be gay.


But with adults, though.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could have shortened it and saved on verbiage with that headline.  "White cop given light sentence again," is adequate.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've heard of ex-cops, but what is an ex-Chicago?  Does it have to do with ketchup and hotdogs?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Thunderboy: FFS dude, just be gay.

But with adults, though.


He's a (former) cop, he likes those he can intimidate.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: FFS dude, just be gay.


I'm pretty sure he is.
 
danvon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: "In 2016, Elkins got probation as part of a plea agreement that allowed him to avoid prison time and having to register as a sex offender ...
During his 19-year career with the police department, Elkins was the subject of 35 internal investigations, the Sun-Times reported...
Elkins resigned from the police department following the attack against Sherwood and Stacha."

Convicted of a sex crime. Kept his job. 35 internal investigations. Kept his job. Only reason he doesn't have a job is due to his resignation.

Tell me Farkers, any of you work in a place that lets you do that kind of shiat and keep your job?
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*pleaded
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Eightballjacket: THis is the judge, he is up for reelection in a few years.  Though Chicago doesn't have a great record for voting shiat bags out of office.


William Gamboney (Democratic Party) is a judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. His current term ends on December 2, 2024.
Gamboney ran for re-election for judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. He won in the retention election on November 6, 2018.
He was first elected to this position on November 6, 2012, to fill the vacancy left by Lawrence Terrell. His current term expires in 2024.

What does the judge have to do with this?  The prosecutor reduced the charges and dropped others.


Judges sentence people.  Even though the charges were reduced, the Judge can still send someone who committed to misdemeanors to jail, especially one with a record of molestation.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Least he's finally moving up to legal age victims. Baby steps.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: "In 2016, Elkins got probation as part of a plea agreement that allowed him to avoid prison time and having to register as a sex offender ...
During his 19-year career with the police department, Elkins was the subject of 35 internal investigations, the Sun-Times reported...
Elkins resigned from the police department following the attack against Sherwood and Stacha."

Convicted of a sex crime. Kept his job. 35 internal investigations. Kept his job. Only reason he doesn't have a job is due to his resignation.

Tell me Farkers, any of you work in a place that lets you do that kind of shiat and keep your job?


And probably part of the resignation was that his pension got treated as 20 years and vested rather than 19 & you get nothing ...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Jeebus Saves: Eightballjacket: THis is the judge, he is up for reelection in a few years.  Though Chicago doesn't have a great record for voting shiat bags out of office.


William Gamboney (Democratic Party) is a judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. His current term ends on December 2, 2024.
Gamboney ran for re-election for judge of the Cook County Circuit Court Subcircuits in Illinois. He won in the retention election on November 6, 2018.
He was first elected to this position on November 6, 2012, to fill the vacancy left by Lawrence Terrell. His current term expires in 2024.

What does the judge have to do with this?  The prosecutor reduced the charges and dropped others.

Judges sentence people.  Even though the charges were reduced, the Judge can still send someone who committed to misdemeanors to jail, especially one with a record of molestation.


I mean, it was a fight outside a bar involving people that were just kicked out of a bar.  Sure, the judge could, send him to jail, but judges normally don't give people jail time for bar fights.  And there's the whole "cant be a cop anymore" part of it too.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.