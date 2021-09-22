 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originally looted from Iraq during the Gulf War then bought by Hobby Lobby for Museum of the Bible, heading home. Giorgio Tsoukalos and David Childress dancing with glee   (npr.org) divider line
33
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 12:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hobby Lobby

Museum of the Bible

Cringe.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the hell have they not gotten stuck with a RICO suit they have bought so much stolen shiat
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

HL is scum on the scum on the Scum homeworld.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Hobby Lobby

Museum of the Bible

Cringe.


whidbey

TF

Lol.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Hobby Lobby.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How the hell have they not gotten stuck with a RICO suit they have bought so much stolen shiat funded ISIS
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How the hell have they not gotten stuck with a RICO suit they have bought so much stolen shiat


Some of the stuff they bought is really questionable, but this probably isn't the best example.

They bought the tablet from a reputable auction house (Christie's) that provided them false documentation about where the tablet came from.

Of the more questionable stuff in the past, they paid a $3 million fine and had to return everything, so its not like they didn't get hit by anything.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised, they didn't get some court to back a "firmly held belief" that they were meant to have it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I stay at hotels I like to write on the front page of the Bible, " To my biggest fan - Love Jesus"
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are the glee dancers?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird MCU flex but OK.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How the hell have they not gotten stuck with a RICO suit they have bought so much stolen shiat


Oh sure, next you will be saying that video game auctions are suspect. Stop with all the conspiracy theories people.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How the hell have they not gotten stuck with a RICO suit they have bought so much stolen shiat


You did see the part where they got the piles of money, right? Fat untaxed stacks.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have bought thousands of tablets over the years, but claim to never had any idea that they may have been looted or stolen.

Good "honest" Christian organization.  They are either stupid or liars.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Returning 11,500 looted objects.   Sure Hobby Lobby sells stuff to replicate stolen treasures, but I resent not being able to purchase the original and the art materials to create copies at the same store.  Walmart, at least, sells guns and beer under the same roof.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is the name of my klezmer-mariachi-polka cover band.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [preview.redd.it image 628x767]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was Christie's allowed to auction them in the first place?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
soon to get home and broken into a bunch of rocks by some fly by night religious group.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slippitus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark hobby lobby and these culture-raping swine that call themselves christians
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slippitus: fark hobby lobby and these culture-raping swine that call themselves christians


Grave robbers always have a curious link to religion.  You wouldn't want a religion that gives away everything to the poors if your livelihood depended on rich burial hordes.  It's the cycle of commerce.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I tried drawing the tablet but I'm not much of an artist and ended up producing nothing more than an inky doodle.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hobby Lobby

Museum of the Bible

Cringe.


Yeah the irony is they will never realize most of the OT was lifted from Babylon texts.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: whidbey: Hobby Lobby

Museum of the Bible

Cringe.

Yeah the irony is they will never realize most of the OT was lifted from Babylon texts.


A Religion of Ripoffs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Old Sumerian stuff is pretty cool
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Picard and Dathon at El-Adrel
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Buying looted artifacts and smuggling them into the country apparently only gets you a smack on the wrist. There should have been criminal charges and people going to jail for it.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Surprised, they didn't get some court to back a "firmly held belief" that they were meant to have it.


Since when is "thou shalt steal" not second only to the all important "thou shall bear false witness" in modern Christian theology?  They'll get it on appeal, and a also a stay moving it back to Iraq.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I read "Gilgamesh Dream Tablet" I wondered why this wasn't on the STEM tab,  who was putting it out and how it compared to my Kindle Fire.

/It was the word "dream" that got me
//Also I just woke up an hour ago and not firing on all cylinders yet
 
Nocrash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: bigdog1960: whidbey: Hobby Lobby

Museum of the Bible

Cringe.

Yeah the irony is they will never realize most of the OT was lifted from Babylon texts.

A Religion of Ripoffs.


I once thought this was perhaps a trait of the people living in Judea but have learned I may be wrong. Everyone did it. When you defeated your neighbors it proved your god was the real deal. So naturally stories attributed to the defeated gods were in fact the acts of your own diety.  Ipso facto.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.