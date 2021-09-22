 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Harvard Crimson)   Get outta my yard, says Harvard   (thecrimson.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, College, Graduate school, College spokesperson Rachael Dane, North Gate of Harvard Yard, Harvard security guards, Record-High, health of our student population, Harvard Yard  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Harvard is a pretty old school....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will I pahk my cah?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always tell a Harvard man. But, you can't tell him much.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

docilej: You can always tell a Harvard man. But, you can't tell him much.


You sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get outtaaah maah yaaaaard, says Haaaaarvaaaaard

FTIFY
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Get outtaaah maah yaaaaard, says Haaaaarvaaaaard

FIFY


\FIFM&Y   (Fixed it for me and you)
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apert's over, kids - time to see which Unarians are gonna stay and which are gonna go...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like every other part of Harvard you can still get in if your father makes a large donation.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Where will I pahk my cah?


Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai
Youtube 2e_9f5YbpPs
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's been said of people who have lived or just hung around in Harvard Square, that those people complain that Harvard Square was better in the past than it is now. But really, there isn't anything special about Harvard Square now, since it's just mainly stores you could shop at anyplace else, and Harvard Yard itself isn't a big deal. Soon The Pit itself may be gone, and that was one interesting place in the Square to hang out.

As a tourist, I wouldn't waste so much time visiting the Yard or Harvard Square, when you could have more fun visiting Inman Square, Porter Square, or Central Square in Cambridge.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: tom baker's scarf: Get outtaaah maah yaaaaard, says Haaaaarvaaaaard

FIFY

\FIFM&Y   (Fixed it for me and you)


Geht outta mah yaaaaaaahd.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.