(CBS Boston)   Man says having his whole body ravaged by his wife, Morgan Fairchild, was pretty awesome. By his neighbor, Corona V. Irus, not so much   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pan-Mass challenge, BTW, is a two day bike race from the western border of the state to the tip of the Cape, in which it is common to wear funny little stuffed animals on your helmet.

Also, if he was hospitalized for eight months, he didn't have the opportunity to vaccinate before he got sick. So I have sympathy for this guy, and I hope he gets his life back.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck, fella.

The news editors may want to clean up a bit...he's 65 years old but was a substitute teacher for 50 years? He must have been a helluva sub at age 15...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's been two years.  Why are we just hearing these stories now?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"There were times where I was not coming back at all. By the grace of God, He had me here for other reasons," he said.

Doctors be like

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Good luck, fella.

The news editors may want to clean up a bit...he's 65 years old but was a substitute teacher for 50 years? He must have been a helluva sub at age 15...


Yeah, the "in excessive two months" got a virtual facepalm from me.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's been two years.  Why are we just hearing these stories now?


He went into the hospital in January..... was in for 8 months..... simple math means he was just released from the hospital.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: beezeltown: Good luck, fella.

The news editors may want to clean up a bit...he's 65 years old but was a substitute teacher for 50 years? He must have been a helluva sub at age 15...

Yeah, the "in excessive two months" got a virtual facepalm from me.


Paying editors cuts into stockholder's yacht funds.
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Good luck, fella.

The news editors may want to clean up a bit...he's 65 years old but was a substitute teacher for 50 years? He must have been a helluva sub at age 15...


Doogie Kotter? That could explain why he was so popular with his students; he was just a year ahead of them! And here we thought it was just socioeconomics and being from the neighborhood too. (I always had a thing for Mrs. Kotter, feel guilty about that now considering she might have been younger than I'd assumed.)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: beezeltown: Good luck, fella.

The news editors may want to clean up a bit...he's 65 years old but was a substitute teacher for 50 years? He must have been a helluva sub at age 15...

Yeah, the "in excessive two months" got a virtual facepalm from me.


I get the feeling they're using voice dictation, then not editing the copy.

Like 50 years should be 15 years, excessive should be excess of, etc.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: beezeltown: Good luck, fella.

The news editors may want to clean up a bit...he's 65 years old but was a substitute teacher for 50 years? He must have been a helluva sub at age 15...

Yeah, the "in excessive two months" got a virtual facepalm from me.



Any news 'article' on a TV station website is just piped directly from the closed-captioning software.  Hence the one-sentence paragraphs.  A human being never lays eyes on the text.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: BitwiseShift: It's been two years.  Why are we just hearing these stories now?

He went into the hospital in January..... was in for 8 months..... simple math means he was just released from the hospital.


Yeah, which means he's one of the last ones I'll potentially feel bad for since he caught it before the vaccine was available to him.

/Now if he caught it at a Christmas party my sympathy is once again gone
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the guy.  To survive 8 months in the hospital, only to probably die of a heart attack as soon as he gets the bill for 8 months spent in the hospital.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A teacher with personal home care.

Good thing there's no shortage of nurses and home care for every Covid victim.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lost_in_Korea: I feel sorry for the guy.  To survive 8 months in the hospital, only to probably die of a heart attack as soon as he gets the bill for 8 months spent in the hospital.


I hate to think what that's going to be. Hopefully he has very good health insurance.

You know, what would be a great idea would be to have universal coverage for all citizens so we would not want to die once we saw what it cost to keep us alive.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'It Will Ravage Your Whole Body': Framingham Man Recovering After 8 Months In Hospital Due To COVID-19

Fark user imageView Full Size


bUt ThE sUrViVaL rAtE iS 98.822%!!1!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He seems awfully chonky for a guy who spent eight months in a hospital.

I fully reserve the right to be wrong, but it seems like a lot of people who are ill for a very long period of time inevitably look emaciated after leaving the hospital.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It will ravage your whole body, if you are immobile, I was in a coma for excessive two months."

Journalists: now dumber than the anti-vaxxer types they interview after doing stupid things.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: He seems awfully chonky for a guy who spent eight months in a hospital.

I fully reserve the right to be wrong, but it seems like a lot of people who are ill for a very long period of time inevitably look emaciated after leaving the hospital.


Golly, I guess that exercise program they had him on while he was lying in bed just couldn't counteract all the calories from hospital food?

(That's sarcasm, in case your meter is broken. Along with your common sense.)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
8 months? Wow. That sucks.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ajgeek: He seems awfully chonky for a guy who spent eight months in a hospital.

I fully reserve the right to be wrong, but it seems like a lot of people who are ill for a very long period of time inevitably look emaciated after leaving the hospital.

Golly, I guess that exercise program they had him on while he was lying in bed just couldn't counteract all the calories from hospital food?

(That's sarcasm, in case your meter is broken. Along with your common sense.)


I got it, but my bullshiait meter was pinging hard, especially since he's a 65 y.o. who's been substitute teaching for 50 years.

Maybe you should check your common sense meter.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "It will ravage your whole body, if you are immobile, I was in a coma for excessive two months."

Journalists: now dumber than the anti-vaxxer types they interview after doing stupid things.


I wonder how long he was in intensive porpoises care?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ajgeek: He seems awfully chonky for a guy who spent eight months in a hospital.

I fully reserve the right to be wrong, but it seems like a lot of people who are ill for a very long period of time inevitably look emaciated after leaving the hospital.


Steroids make some people blow up. Not saying that's his case, but it's possible.
 
