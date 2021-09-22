 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Fighter jets intercept small aircraft over Hudson River entering restricted U.N. airspace, but don't worry. Brian Laundrie wasn't on it   (cnn.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cory lidle wasn't on it either
 
LesterB
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just in case they change it later, this is/was the last paragraph of the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Brett Favre is flying airplanes?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They were just communicating

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did it have the Trump Airlines logo?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here is the radio communication from NY Approach and NOBLE 12

Sept. 21st, 2021 intercept of Army Cessna by an F-16 after entering restricted airspace around UN
Youtube X1FJqkAtDcc
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LesterB: Just in case they change it later, this is/was the last paragraph of the article:

[Fark user image 786x104]


President Joe President, President.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a reminder, a typical human anus can stretch up to 7 inches in diameter before tearing occurs.

I think this Navy instructor pilot's going to have that put to the test once he lands.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This pilot will be told to copy a phone number very soon

If you're curious what it sounds like when this happens, VASAviation has a different intercept near Philly where a *really* oblivious Piper driver didn't notice his new armed escort

Generally, when you're being referred to as a Target of Interest by someone with a call sign Noble 1 you've really, really farked up.

Piper PA-32 VIOLATES PRESIDENTIAL TFR near Philadelphia
Youtube 6vLQdPM_6ck
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
who?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
came for Corey Lidle, leaving satisfied
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I'll go flying today.

Step 1: CHECK THE FARKING NOTAMS
 
mudpants
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You would think this would be one major thing that a " Navy instructor pilot " would know about and make sure the plane they were in would never do ?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Neither was I.

/it's all going according to plan
//heh
///heh heh
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
President Joe President used his first UNGA speech

Artist's rendering of President Joe President speaking Unga:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: As a reminder, a typical human anus can stretch up to 7 inches in diameter before tearing occurs.

I think this Navy instructor pilot's going to have that put to the test once he lands.


Army instructor. So the anus will stretch another inch
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: This pilot will be told to copy a phone number very soon

If you're curious what it sounds like when this happens, VASAviation has a different intercept near Philly where a *really* oblivious Piper driver didn't notice his new armed escort

Generally, when you're being referred to as a Target of Interest by someone with a call sign Noble 1 you've really, really farked up.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vLQdPM_​6ck?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What's the phone number for?
What is a "block altitude" that was requested by the military?
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bogey's air speed not sufficient for intercept. Suggest we get out and walk.
Youtube jc8tu0ZPfEA
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Glockenspiel Hero: This pilot will be told to copy a phone number very soon

If you're curious what it sounds like when this happens, VASAviation has a different intercept near Philly where a *really* oblivious Piper driver didn't notice his new armed escort

Generally, when you're being referred to as a Target of Interest by someone with a call sign Noble 1 you've really, really farked up.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vLQdPM_​6ck?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

What's the phone number for?
What is a "block altitude" that was requested by the military?


The phone number is an FAA number for the pilot to call so they can question him about why he went where he wasn't supposed to.

The block altitude permission clears an altitude range to allow the interceptor to manoeuvre around the target without traffic conflicts.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think a good gift for the President would be a chocolate revolver. And since he is so busy, you'd probably have to run up to him real quick and give it to him.
- Jack Handy
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mudpants: You would think this would be one major thing that a " Navy instructor pilot " would know about and make sure the plane they were in would never do ?


You would be right to think so.
/now, the Army on the other hand.....
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mudpants: You would think this would be one major thing that a " Navy instructor pilot " would know about and make sure the plane they were in would never do ?


It was an Army instructor pilot out of West Point
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The ohin number is to call his mommy to ask her to come pick him up because he is out I'd a job and needs a ride home to wait for his courtmartial date.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"was" an army instructor, is the correct tense.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: fiddlehead: Glockenspiel Hero: This pilot will be told to copy a phone number very soon

If you're curious what it sounds like when this happens, VASAviation has a different intercept near Philly where a *really* oblivious Piper driver didn't notice his new armed escort

Generally, when you're being referred to as a Target of Interest by someone with a call sign Noble 1 you've really, really farked up.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6vLQdPM_​6ck?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

What's the phone number for?
What is a "block altitude" that was requested by the military?

The phone number is an FAA number for the pilot to call so they can question him about why he went where he wasn't supposed to.

The block altitude permission clears an altitude range to allow the interceptor to manoeuvre around the target without traffic conflicts.


A bit more context- being asked to copy "a phone number to call" is a dreaded phrase for pilots.  It means you've done something bad enough that you need to report it to the controlling tower.  Depending on just how bad you might get a talking to or not be flying again for a while

One other fun note- Noble 1 requesting an expedited climb from 2200 to 12k.  Airplanes can request this if they have some reason they want to get higher faster than normal, but with an F-16 and block altitude clearance it basically means he got to hit the afterburner and go vertical the entire way back up.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LesterB: Just in case they change it later, this is/was the last paragraph of the article:


Fark user imageView Full Size


The speech went as follows:

"Unga.  Unga unga UNGA UNGA!!!  UNGA!!!  Unga unga. Unga."
 
