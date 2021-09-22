 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   If you were worried that Trump's absence at the UN annual assembly this year might mean the absence of an utterly uninformed and self-centered world leader making a spectacle of his own ignorance and embarrassing his nation on the world stage, don't   (npr.org) divider line
36
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather embarrassing to walk around and see who our peer countries are these days.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolsonaro himself is unvaccinated and has made no secret of that. Yet, on Tuesday he was allowed to go ahead with his speech in-person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.N. is working off of an "honor system" - and that alone - to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated

But I've gotta show my vax card to go to a restaurant. These people are delusional or apathetic, or both.This world is farked. Sorry everyone who tried to do the right thing this past year and a half. Let this be a lesson: nothing matters and we're still all going to be killed by ignorant assholes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: The U.N. is working off of an "honor system" - and that alone - to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated

But I've gotta show my vax card to go to a restaurant. These people are delusional or apathetic, or both.This world is farked. Sorry everyone who tried to do the right thing this past year and a half. Let this be a lesson: nothing matters and we're still all going to be killed by ignorant assholes.


Duh. No need to vaxx at the UN; they have immunity.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He isn't unvaccinated.
No man with his ego would take a chance with his own life. He will however take a chance with everyone else's.
The U.N. members know this.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Rather embarrassing to walk around and see who our peer countries are these days.


Come on the Biden Administration isn't doing bad with the Covid.
 
algrant33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It revealed there were over 14 times which his government failed to purchase or rejected offers to sell Brazil vaccines early on

"over 14" = 15
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: He isn't unvaccinated.


Probably true. Hopefully for more of these idiots than we think.

For a lot of them its just fashionable politics.
Luckily theyre pussies so they dont have the balls to actually follow through.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.N. is working off ofan "honor system"

There's a problem.  Conservatives and other rightwing coonts have no honor.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Bolsonaro is one of those people who believes that women will be begging for his unvaccinated sperm in a few months or years?
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And his Secretary of Health, who is also at the UN, just tested positive for COVID.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From the very beginning, in my country, I warned that we had two problems to solve, the virus and joblessness..."

"Brazil has suffered 591,440 deaths from the virus as of early Wednesday morning."

Sounds like his plan is to let one problem solve the other.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I wasn't worried about that. And as long as the insufferable asshole isn't in charge of this country, I don't really care which insufferable assholes are in charge of other ones.

I agree with others here that this insufferable asshole in particular is definitely vaccinated. He's a lying piece of shiat, as most insufferable assholes are.

The leaders of every country are vaccinated. And their families. And probably anybody who works closely with them. The various football games are much more likely to be superspreader events than the UN whatever.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: The U.N. is working off of an "honor system" - and that alone - to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated

But I've gotta show my vax card to go to a restaurant. These people are delusional or apathetic, or both.This world is farked. Sorry everyone who tried to do the right thing this past year and a half. Let this be a lesson: nothing matters and we're still all going to be killed by ignorant assholes.


You think that's unusual for the UN?

That's SOP for them. They won't even put up no-smoking signs. Instead...

Fark user imageView Full Size


And that sign tells us everything we need to know about the UN.

It's more newsworthy when the world leader speaking there ISN'T a fatuous dipshiat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to our world.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't Bolsonaro already had CoVID very recently?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking dumbass.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drtgb: And his Secretary of Health, who is also at the UN, just tested positive for COVID.


And he says he was fully vaccinated.  Oh, boy...this will be hysterical in this thread.

I'm going to get my popcorn.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: No, I wasn't worried about that. And as long as the insufferable asshole isn't in charge of this country, I don't really care which insufferable assholes are in charge of other ones.


You should be. The problem is that the more hosts the virus gets to infect, the more chance it has to mutate and possibly gain a mutation that make the current vaccines ineffective, at which point we go through this whole shiatstorm all over again while we wait for new vaccines to be created and deployed.

This should be a worldwide effort that we're all in together to wipe this thing out, but the right wing nut jobs the world over are showing their true colors as selfish morons who don't understand science. Not like we didn't know that before, but this pandemic has made it painfully obvious
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but enough about Biden.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: drtgb: And his Secretary of Health, who is also at the UN, just tested positive for COVID.

And he says he was fully vaccinated.  Oh, boy...this will be hysterical in this thread.

I'm going to get my popcorn.


It better be stovetop with actual butter this thread, and none of the microwave shyte you brought last time.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Karma Chameleon: The U.N. is working off of an "honor system" - and that alone - to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated

But I've gotta show my vax card to go to a restaurant. These people are delusional or apathetic, or both.This world is farked. Sorry everyone who tried to do the right thing this past year and a half. Let this be a lesson: nothing matters and we're still all going to be killed by ignorant assholes.

Duh. No need to vaxx at the UN; they have immunity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"COVID doesn't exist!  My people just keel over dead for no reason!  All of you countries with low death rates are suckers!"
 
Magnus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Magnus: drtgb: And his Secretary of Health, who is also at the UN, just tested positive for COVID.

And he says he was fully vaccinated.  Oh, boy...this will be hysterical in this thread.

I'm going to get my popcorn.

It better be stovetop with actual butter this thread, and none of the microwave shyte you brought last time.


I learnt my lessons.  I'm bringing in the stuff from my local movie theater.  I want everybody to be happy, buttered and salted.  (Be careful though...I like Tabasco sauce on my popcorn).
 
miscreant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Magnus: drtgb: And his Secretary of Health, who is also at the UN, just tested positive for COVID.

And he says he was fully vaccinated.  Oh, boy...this will be hysterical in this thread.

I'm going to get my popcorn.


Why? Nobody, at any point, has claimed the vaccines are 100% effective. If he ends up in an ICU or dead it would be pretty damn surprising, but even then not outside the realm of possibility.

Also depends what he was fully vaccinated with, since there is a wide range, when you include the vaccines from China and Russia, as to how much protection a fully vaccinated person has.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magnus: (Be careful though...I like Tabasco sauce on my popcorn).


The Way God Intended
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Magnus: (Be careful though...I like Tabasco sauce on my popcorn).

The Way God Intended


Fark user imageView Full Size


There can be only one.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

algrant33: It revealed there were over 14 times which his government failed to purchase or rejected offers to sell Brazil vaccines early on

"over 14" = 15


Um. Maybe?  Or it could equal more. Perhaps there are 15 well-documented, public, verifiable offers to sell Brazil vaccine. Why report "15" when you know for certain of 15, but can reasonably suspect that you don't know of every offer made?
 
Magnus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macadamnut: uttertosh: Magnus: (Be careful though...I like Tabasco sauce on my popcorn).

The Way God Intended

[Fark user image 256x500]

There can be only one.


Your jib, cut well it is.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lizyrd: algrant33: It revealed there were over 14 times which his government failed to purchase or rejected offers to sell Brazil vaccines early on

"over 14" = 15

Um. Maybe?  Or it could equal more. Perhaps there are 15 well-documented, public, verifiable offers to sell Brazil vaccine. Why report "15" when you know for certain of 15, but can reasonably suspect that you don't know of every offer made?


I've checked with a couple of colleagues who specialize in Number Theory, and yes, I can confirm the existence of at least several other numbers above 14.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love how many "accidentally true, just not in the way he wants them to be" statements they make in TFA:

"Brazil has changed, and a lot, since we assumed office in January 2019."

"History and science will know how to hold everyone to account,"

"Which other country in the world has a policy of environmental protection like ours?"
 
lizyrd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Algebrat: lizyrd: algrant33: It revealed there were over 14 times which his government failed to purchase or rejected offers to sell Brazil vaccines early on

"over 14" = 15

Um. Maybe?  Or it could equal more. Perhaps there are 15 well-documented, public, verifiable offers to sell Brazil vaccine. Why report "15" when you know for certain of 15, but can reasonably suspect that you don't know of every offer made?

I've checked with a couple of colleagues who specialize in Number Theory, and yes, I can confirm the existence of at least several other numbers above 14.


"several" = 3
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnus: uttertosh: Magnus: drtgb: And his Secretary of Health, who is also at the UN, just tested positive for COVID.

And he says he was fully vaccinated.  Oh, boy...this will be hysterical in this thread.

I'm going to get my popcorn.

It better be stovetop with actual butter this thread, and none of the microwave shyte you brought last time.

I learnt my lessons.  I'm bringing in the stuff from my local movie theater.  I want everybody to be happy, buttered and salted.  (Be careful though...I like Tabasco sauce on my popcorn).


Tabasco is good.  I've found Cholula to be my favorite hot sauce on popcorn.  Sriracha is awesome too.  Frank's Red Hot is also good but I can't do only Frank's, I'll usually have two sauces so I can mix it up.

/goes to see if he has any popcorn in the pantry
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Algebrat: lizyrd: algrant33: It revealed there were over 14 times which his government failed to purchase or rejected offers to sell Brazil vaccines early on

"over 14" = 15

Um. Maybe?  Or it could equal more. Perhaps there are 15 well-documented, public, verifiable offers to sell Brazil vaccine. Why report "15" when you know for certain of 15, but can reasonably suspect that you don't know of every offer made?

I've checked with a couple of colleagues who specialize in Number Theory, and yes, I can confirm the existence of at least several other numbers above 14.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Strangely, I never seem to worry about the absence of Mr. Trump.
 
