(WFSB Connecticut)   Yet another school forced to shift to remote learning due to uptick in CO... wait, good old regular violence and vandalism. Phew, what a relief   (wfsb.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Interesting move - thanks to Covid, we know exactly how much remote-learning hurts and pisses off parents. It is basically community punishment, but if there's serious or escalating violence, it makes some sense.  May have to do it some places just from students wrecking most of the bathrooms in their building. I hear schools are trying to investigate those incidents, but have nothing to go on.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both interesting and sad. Makes me wonder if some schools will just go virtual as a model.

/article needs [weird] tag
//followed up soon with [no longer weird]
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CT and CO are different states, subby.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that.

get rid of the bad ones by any means necessary (let their legal custodians deal with them) and let those who can, do.

JFC, is it really that hard?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all you non-CT Farkers..... New Britain CT is a horrible dump of city.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All right you Know It All Farkers, why does it look like dirt?
aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

crzybtch: All right you Know It All Farkers, why does it look like dirt?
[aljazeera.com image 850x527]


The reflective wavelengths returns what humans perceive as brown.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, the Tik Tok "deviant licks" trend. Yep. It's cost our school a few sinks and bathroom soap dispensers, and already a few have been arrested and charged (at least one as an adult). Because as internet trends go, "I'm going to become famous by taking video of myself committing a crime," is right up there with the Tide Pod challenge. Difference this time is, instead of just hurting themselves, they're hurting the rest of the community.

I say throw the book at 'em.
 
woodjf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aetre: Ah, the Tik Tok "deviant licks" trend. Yep. It's cost our school a few sinks and bathroom soap dispensers, and already a few have been arrested and charged (at least one as an adult). Because as internet trends go, "I'm going to become famous by taking video of myself committing a crime," is right up there with the Tide Pod challenge. Difference this time is, instead of just hurting themselves, they're hurting the rest of the community.

I say throw the book at 'em.


More like deviant pricks.
 
