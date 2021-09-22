 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   There's finally an article about Gen X - and it's about how much we drink. Who cares
    Awkward, Drinking culture, Generation Y, Binge drinking, Alcoholic beverage, Alcohol, Alcohol abuse, generation X. Colin Angus, much alcohol  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wondered if Gen x being farked up was global. I see that it is.

I've gotta mix my breakfast bloody Mary now. Hold my beer.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up drinking and friends

/bong rip
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't get nuked in the 80s, so fark off and get me another beer.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen-X-like typing detected
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen the world we live in????

/DRINK!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Boomer or Millennial or Zellenial is welcome to join this thread and make a case for why we SHOULDN'T drink.   Seriously, being an alcoholic is charming by comparison to their generational challenges.
 
Slappy_McSack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. As if.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slappy_McSack: Whatever. As if.


Meh
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, "groovy"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my gin and tonic when you take it from my cold, dead liver!
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed "having too many drinkipoos" was due to me having Brit DNA.
Functional alcoholism is the cornerstone what built the bloody empire!

Um, shall we nip down to the pub for a pint (or six)?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since 99.5% of my drinking was from social gatherings to help loosen me up around a crowd, my drinking has dropped 99.5% since COVID.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm at it:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
marsoft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here.  Just a heavy drinking journalist making excuses for her problems by saying it is not me it is my generation.

Want to see who are the real heavy drinkers?  Go to your local A&E on a Friday or Saturday.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean "us"?  Don't drag me in to your drama.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gen X here. I grew up in the 80s when pop culture really celebrated irresponsible partying and drinking. Plus there was a midwestern/macho culture that drinking made one "manly." Then in the late 90s culture began to change somewhat when liver abuse was simultaneously mocked and celebrated. Nowadays the only culture I can think of that celebrates over-drinking is the Princess Chardonnay, "mommy" culture.

But would you like to know what curbed my alcohol intake by at least 60%? Legal cannabis. I can eat a gummy or two on Friday or Saturday night and get really bent (or just a little bent) without feeling like garbage the next day. If anything the next day is super relaxing and I sleep like a baby. And the gummy highs are WAY more interesting and fun than being drunk ever was. After I started consuming whiskey in a semi-regular way, that was really the last straw for me. It just made me feel like crap generally.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I gave up drinking and friends

/bong rip


Fist bump

/cough.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can confirm. My favorite watering hole was the Post Pub in DC, named due to the Washington Post being right across the corner. At lunch time reporters and editors would come in and get lit before going back to the office.

Of course I know this because I was there too, but that's beside the point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I need a drink after reading that.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I gave up drinking and friends

/bong rip


I used to be a stoner like you

Then I took a substance test to the knee
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

omg bbq: cooldaddygroove: I gave up drinking and friends

/bong rip

Fist bump

/cough.


*high five*

/doritos
 
omg bbq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Born in '78. I hardly drink anything, I mean I do enjoy alcohol a bit but hangovers are the worst.

I will put away some thc however.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warthog: Any Boomer or Millennial or Zellenial is welcome to join this thread and make a case for why we SHOULDN'T drink.   Seriously, being an alcoholic is charming by comparison to their generational challenges.


Please, please don't invite the opinions of Boomers.
"Stop drinking! Get back to work! It was harder for me and I didn't complain! Excuse me, I have to bully my financial advisor."
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pheed: Gen X here. I grew up in the 80s when pop culture really celebrated irresponsible partying and drinking. Plus there was a midwestern/macho culture that drinking made one "manly." Then in the late 90s culture began to change somewhat when liver abuse was simultaneously mocked and celebrated. Nowadays the only culture I can think of that celebrates over-drinking is the Princess Chardonnay, "mommy" culture.

But would you like to know what curbed my alcohol intake by at least 60%? Legal cannabis. I can eat a gummy or two on Friday or Saturday night and get really bent (or just a little bent) without feeling like garbage the next day. If anything the next day is super relaxing and I sleep like a baby. And the gummy highs are WAY more interesting and fun than being drunk ever was. After I started consuming whiskey in a semi-regular way, that was really the last straw for me. It just made me feel like crap generally.


Oh yeah, I agree.

Until you're dumb enough to get work you're passionate about that requires random drug testing.

Back to booze! Thanks capitalism!
 
pheed
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pheed: Nowadays the only culture I can think of that celebrates over-drinking is the Princess Chardonnay, "mommy" culture.


For good examples, just see the Megan Mulally memes above.  I still love her, though.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Born in 72, started drinking at 14. Never stopped. Now that I'm in a state with legal pot, my alcohol consumption has gone down a bit, but thanks to continued temporary retirement, my overall farkedupedness has increased.

As others have mentioned, have you seen this planet? Why be sober for this shiat?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You want us to drink less? Legalize weed nationwide.

/ didn't think so
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bear with me here.

As a male Gen-X, let me point out the age cohort that has given us Karen's.

Seriously, it isn't "drinking", it is "self medicating" so we can ignore the stream of irrational, entitled, and often contradictory demands from women in our age bracket.  They thrive on committing emotional abuse, and we deserve a little over-the-counter anesthesia.

/standing by for some Karen to demand to talk to my manager. Good luck with that, you syphilitic pinecone.
//You know, a white Russian would be good right about now.
 
pheed
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: pheed: Gen X here. I grew up in the 80s when pop culture really celebrated irresponsible partying and drinking. Plus there was a midwestern/macho culture that drinking made one "manly." Then in the late 90s culture began to change somewhat when liver abuse was simultaneously mocked and celebrated. Nowadays the only culture I can think of that celebrates over-drinking is the Princess Chardonnay, "mommy" culture.

But would you like to know what curbed my alcohol intake by at least 60%? Legal cannabis. I can eat a gummy or two on Friday or Saturday night and get really bent (or just a little bent) without feeling like garbage the next day. If anything the next day is super relaxing and I sleep like a baby. And the gummy highs are WAY more interesting and fun than being drunk ever was. After I started consuming whiskey in a semi-regular way, that was really the last straw for me. It just made me feel like crap generally.

Oh yeah, I agree.

Until you're dumb enough to get work you're passionate about that requires random drug testing.

Back to booze! Thanks capitalism!


I've been lucky with my last couple of employers who don't drug test at all. I'm really fond of my current employer who I feel generally treats me with dignity and respect. I've had this job for 11 years now - a personal record. And while we don't discuss it, my manager (pretty sure) and another manager (definitely) in my area are also users. It's not yet legal in my state, but it's legal just over the river. Plus having friends and family in California, Colorado and Nevada is helpful in that regard.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm Gen X and I drink 4 days a week on average. I do it responsibly, after work and family responsibilities. I dont go out and cause a ruckus, my life isn't in shambles. It's just how I roll. Am I an alcoholic? Probably depending on what metrics you use. Do I give a shiat? No.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"One-third of the prewar generation drank five nights a week. It's 0.2% of generation Z [those born between about 1995 and 2012]."

Yeah. Somehow I expect that percentage to climb just a hair. ~25% of gen Z is age 13 or younger, very few drinkers in that segment, and only ~25% have passed their 21st birthday. So 50% is in an age where they may be beginning to experiment with alcohol some, but aren't in a position to drink nightly.

There's also another behavior change that comes with age: at 23, I would not have been a 5 night a week drinker.  But i was drinking enough 2 or 3 nights a week to float a canoe. Pushing 40, I have a couple of drinks most nights, but never binge like I did through my late teens/early 20s.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Warthog: Any Boomer or Millennial or Zellenial is welcome to join this thread and make a case for why we SHOULDN'T drink.   Seriously, being an alcoholic is charming by comparison to their generational challenges.


Millennial here, and I discovered that when I turned 30, I think I actually turned 60.  Caffeine farked up my blood pressure, and going without it since Labor Day Weekend (except for accidentally buying something with chocolate chips) has improved my blood pressure.  I developed a sensitivity to peanuts, so I have cut those out.  Alcohol is a one drink a month thing, because alcohol seems to fuel my insomnia.  Unless I get completely shiatfaced, I have difficulty falling asleep, and I wake up in middle of the night without having need for urinating.  It's all subjective and individual, but my favorite escapism products made my health worse, and cutting back/cutting out has improved my physical health.  My emotional health is pretty rotten though, and I can't afford therapy, so not sure what I will do about that.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Bear with me here.

As a male Gen-X, let me point out the age cohort that has given us Karen's.

Seriously, it isn't "drinking", it is "self medicating" so we can ignore the stream of irrational, entitled, and often contradictory demands from women in our age bracket.  They thrive on committing emotional abuse, and we deserve a little over-the-counter anesthesia.

/standing by for some Karen to demand to talk to my manager. Good luck with that, you syphilitic pinecone.
//You know, a white Russian would be good right about now.


Give up the booze and just go gay. It's better.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I gave up my 30 plus year addiction to drinking alcohol and doing drugs after my wife died from a heart attack last year. She was 52. The grief is more manageable now that I am sober.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: I gave up drinking and friends

/bong rip


This guy gets it, or whatever.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Warthog: Any Boomer or Millennial or Zellenial is welcome to join this thread and make a case for why we SHOULDN'T drink.   Seriously, being an alcoholic is charming by comparison to their generational challenges.

Millennial here, and I discovered that when I turned 30, I think I actually turned 60.  Caffeine farked up my blood pressure, and going without it since Labor Day Weekend (except for accidentally buying something with chocolate chips) has improved my blood pressure.  I developed a sensitivity to peanuts, so I have cut those out.  Alcohol is a one drink a month thing, because alcohol seems to fuel my insomnia.  Unless I get completely shiatfaced, I have difficulty falling asleep, and I wake up in middle of the night without having need for urinating.  It's all subjective and individual, but my favorite escapism products made my health worse, and cutting back/cutting out has improved my physical health.  My emotional health is pretty rotten though, and I can't afford therapy, so not sure what I will do about that.


umm.... thanks for sharing, Buzz Killington.
 
marsoft
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Warthog: Any Boomer or Millennial or Zellenial is welcome to join this thread and make a case for why we SHOULDN'T drink.   Seriously, being an alcoholic is charming by comparison to their generational challenges.

Millennial here, and I discovered that when I turned 30, I think I actually turned 60.  Caffeine farked up my blood pressure, and going without it since Labor Day Weekend (except for accidentally buying something with chocolate chips) has improved my blood pressure.  I developed a sensitivity to peanuts, so I have cut those out.  Alcohol is a one drink a month thing, because alcohol seems to fuel my insomnia.  Unless I get completely shiatfaced, I have difficulty falling asleep, and I wake up in middle of the night without having need for urinating.  It's all subjective and individual, but my favorite escapism products made my health worse, and cutting back/cutting out has improved my physical health.  My emotional health is pretty rotten though, and I can't afford therapy, so not sure what I will do about that.


You are spot on with the alcohol and sleep thing, it does increase insomnia and reduce sleep quality if you do get to sleep.  Not just you, it is a confirmed impact of alcohol on sleep.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this is what happens when we get home to an empty house after school and discover the liquor cabinet.  i learned it from watching YOU!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be so bad if recovering alcoholics weren't like preachifying born again Christians. Yeah it's great that you're off the booze, now shut the hell up.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Warthog: Any Boomer or Millennial or Zellenial is welcome to join this thread and make a case for why we SHOULDN'T drink.   Seriously, being an alcoholic is charming by comparison to their generational challenges.

Millennial here, and I discovered that when I turned 30, I think I actually turned 60.  Caffeine farked up my blood pressure, and going without it since Labor Day Weekend (except for accidentally buying something with chocolate chips) has improved my blood pressure.  I developed a sensitivity to peanuts, so I have cut those out.  Alcohol is a one drink a month thing, because alcohol seems to fuel my insomnia.  Unless I get completely shiatfaced, I have difficulty falling asleep, and I wake up in middle of the night without having need for urinating.  It's all subjective and individual, but my favorite escapism products made my health worse, and cutting back/cutting out has improved my physical health.  My emotional health is pretty rotten though, and I can't afford therapy, so not sure what I will do about that.


Thank you so much for sharing your feelings and personal experience.  I acknowledge you and your struggle, because they are yours.  Don't let anyone minimize you by telling you to suck it up and deal with it, snowflake.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It wouldn't be so bad if recovering alcoholics weren't like preachifying born again Christians. Yeah it's great that you're off the booze, now shut the hell up.


kinda makes you want a drink after being around them
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I wondered if Gen x being farked up was global. I see that it is.

I've gotta mix my breakfast bloody Mary now. Hold my beer.


yeah the developed countries were in the same basic situation
1. Conservatives raiding social programs
2. BBs hording all the upper level employment positions
3. Wage stagnation
4. Increasing health care/university/home costs
5. An anemic job market and multiple "once in a generation" economic downturns.  We had McJobs and 4 year degrees before it was cool. in terms of purchasing income and benefits I, as a chemist, make faaaaaar less than my grandfather did working as a maintenance man for a Detroit area school district and considerably less than my EE father did.

Whenever someone would say that Gen X is nothing but a bunch of disengaged, do-nothings I would counter with "well you raised us so..." and "what exactly do you think we should be excited about?"   I never got a answer from a Boomer or *cough*Greatest Generations to either question.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ugh. You know what got me to curb my drinking? Being OLD NOW so that a second glass of wine takes me out of commission for the entire next day. FML
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, our Boomer parents drank at every damn occasion but they were, overall responsible (and somewhat covert) about it.  And growing up in the South, everyone's parents had their booze hidden away which just added to the "forbidden" nature of it.

Being a GenX teen, drinking was the "cool" thing to do.  I'm so glad the later generations either don't give a shiat or think that attitude is stupid.  It's what makes them drink less or more responsibly I guess.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gen Xer From California here.

The heavy drinkers of my cohort when we were young adults (in the mid to late 90s) either died or sobered up because they got DUIs, felony arrests doing stupid shiat while wasted, this sorta thing.

Most of us now are in our late 40s and either dry or normal drinkers. Except me. I drink a lot. But i take 3 days a week off a week or so, and really only get buzzed on the weekends.

For me at any rate, i drank because it was legal. When i was a teen in Santa Barbara CA in the 80s and 90s there was such a pervasive drug culture (lot of Rich kids on blow like Robert Downy Jr's character in "less than zero", loads of hippies dropping acid and shrooms, tons of first gen super clean, cuddle-pile-causing, orgy-inducing Ecstasy (good times bro) before it was cut w speed for club kids, etc) that when I go to university i was relieved to just have a beer.

This also coincided with the verrrrry beginnings of microbrew; Red Hook, Sierra Nevada, Red Tail and a few others. I took this taste for good beer with me when i left for europe, discovered the miracle of human achievement that is German Braukunst and have never looked back.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I prefer weed. I used to drink a lot but basically stopped as it was getting too expensive and I found out I don't really enjoy home brewed wine or beer enough to go all in on that. I'm plenty social sober and I don't talk sideways or turn into a boorish oaf like when I'm drinking.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see I came to the right party.

Alcohol AND edibles.
 
virgo47
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coming from the beginning of Gen X (1970), and as a guy who spent his 40th on a pilgrimage to Belgium to drink all of the then-7 Trappistes, I say to the rest of yuns to get it in now before your liver and kidneys start farking up and you have to stop.

It's not like we aren't used to having our shiat yanked away (9/11 amirite)
 
