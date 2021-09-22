 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   Train guard refuses to help woman having seizure on his train as she was 'holding up the service'. Then doubles down on the smug after she recovers. "You're not having a fit now, are you?" This should end well   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fascists are always proud that they made the trains run on time.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol @ the "Tom DeLay" tag
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, here's another chromosome-deficient mutant who should be thrown screaming from a helicopter.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A splendid example of The Great British Jobsworth, in all its glory.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know enough about UK law to know whether or not he was required to render aid but at the very least, he's an asshole that needs a cockpunch.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Fascists are always proud that they made the trains run on time.


Actually, running on time has been a real problem.  More like running at all.   Isambard Kingdom Brunel would be so sad.
 
marsoft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missing half of the sentence (from TFA) "If you were having one now I would care for you."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be wrong, but I'd bet good money that the woman and her brother have more melanin than this asshole.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: Well, here's another chromosome-deficient mutant who should be thrown screaming from a helicopter.


F Murray Abraham style.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she running amok in Kent?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I was on a train in the UK. I was in line for the restroom on the train.

Conductor comes by and starts pounding on the door to the restroom, yelling at the guy inside, "Hurry up, they're forming a queue out here!"

I told the conductor that there was no need to do that, but he kept pounding on the door telling the guy to hurry up.

I'm not sure what he was actually hoping to accomplish.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?


It is simple.  Stop the stupid train and either render aid or call EMS.  Not that hard.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urge to stab increasing.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see an officious little prick volunteer to provide this woman with a lifetime of financial support.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

think_balance: Years ago I was on a train in the UK. I was in line for the restroom on the train.

Conductor comes by and starts pounding on the door to the restroom, yelling at the guy inside, "Hurry up, they're forming a queue out here!"

I told the conductor that there was no need to do that, but he kept pounding on the door telling the guy to hurry up.

I'm not sure what he was actually hoping to accomplish.


Wouldn't it have been easier to form a lower case L
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he not a good fit for the job.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

think_balance: Years ago I was on a train in the UK. I was in line for the restroom on the train.

Conductor comes by and starts pounding on the door to the restroom, yelling at the guy inside, "Hurry up, they're forming a queue out here!"

I told the conductor that there was no need to do that, but he kept pounding on the door telling the guy to hurry up.

I'm not sure what he was actually hoping to accomplish.


Literally scare the shiat out of the guy on the toilet?
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?


If he did the bare farking minimum and just pretended to care, he could have avoided all of this.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skers69: jjorsett: Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?

It is simple.  Stop the stupid train and either render aid or call EMS.  Not that hard.


Stopping the train wouldn't have done anything. Radio ahead to have EMS meet them at the next stop would have been faster. And clearing the aera of anything she could hit. The bare farking miniumum, would have taken 30 seconds maybe a couple of minutes. 

But being a smug prick that gets fired is easier I guess.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: skers69: jjorsett: Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?

It is simple.  Stop the stupid train and either render aid or call EMS.  Not that hard.

Stopping the train wouldn't have done anything. Radio ahead to have EMS meet them at the next stop would have been faster. And clearing the aera of anything she could hit. The bare farking miniumum, would have taken 30 seconds maybe a couple of minutes. 

But being a smug prick that gets fired is easier I guess.


From the conversation where he stated her brother was delaying the train, it seems she had the seizure when the train was sitting at the station.
 
zbtop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welp, that's one way to get your face splattered onto the news. Hope this dude enjoys his 15 minutes, the new career search is likely to be interesting.
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?


IDNRTA, but assuming the seizure isn't the result of an injury there at the scene the desired response for a Tonic Clonic, what used to be called a grand mal, seizure is to move people and objects away from the person that they are less likely to injure themselves (potentially a nearby person) banging into them. It can sometimes be ugly to see and seems like it goes on a long time but in actuality is just a literal couple minutes if that. Most places, such as a railroad, will tell you to call paramedics to get them to a hospital and CYA. But in truth the hospital won't be able to do much for them but treat any cuts and bruises suffered during the seizure.

The hospital will be eager, though, to run CT scans, MRI's or EEGs, want to keep the patient "for observation", run up a sizable bill and in the end tell him what he already knows: that he had a seizure. That they can medicate him as he's probably already medicated, but they really aren't going to be able to fix the seizure disorder.

DO NOT try to hold such a person down. That's more likely to injure them than their banging around. Be calm and patient, wait for them to come out of it, give them five or ten minutes more to get their bearings and tell you what they would like to do. They probably have experience and a plan and will be fine but for maybe a couple cuts and bruises.
 
Daer21
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Fascists are always proud that they made the trains run on time.


Trains are a predominantly fascist fascination.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I actually rather imagine him saying to the woman:  "ello, ello, wot's all this then?"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Daer21: GardenWeasel: Fascists are always proud that they made the trains run on time.

Trains are a predominantly fascist fascination.


Hmm, you may be onto something there...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/That said, I love trains and I'm no fascist
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I worked on a cruise ship and on at least one occasion we pulled the entire ship over and docked at the port of Bumfark, British Columbia to get a passenger off for a medical emergency.

Shouldn't have been that hard for this idjit to make arrangements to have an ambulance waiting at the next road intersection and make a quick stop.
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DO NOT try to hold such a person down. That's more likely to injure them than their banging around. Be calm and patient, wait for them to come out of it, give them five or ten minutes more to get their bearings and tell you what they would like to do. They probably have experience and a plan and will be fine but for maybe a couple cuts and bruises.

Also, and don't bother trying to argue because of what your cousin's neighbor said thirty years ago, do not put anything in their mouth. They will not swallow their tongue. They might bite their tongue a bit, but that's less of a threat than whatever it is you might be tempted to put in their mouth.

(I've worked it. I've lived it.)
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Fascists are always proud that they made the trains run on time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimjays: DO NOT try to hold such a person down. That's more likely to injure them than their banging around. Be calm and patient, wait for them to come out of it, give them five or ten minutes more to get their bearings and tell you what they would like to do. They probably have experience and a plan and will be fine but for maybe a couple cuts and bruises.

Also, and don't bother trying to argue because of what your cousin's neighbor said thirty years ago, do not put anything in their mouth. They will not swallow their tongue. They might bite their tongue a bit, but that's less of a threat than whatever it is you might be tempted to put in their mouth.

(I've worked it. I've lived it.)


Like 25 years ago they taught us about it in elementary school and specifically said not to stick anything in their mouth, but to put them on their side if you can. Are they still saying to do that?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jimjays: DO NOT try to hold such a person down. That's more likely to injure them than their banging around. Be calm and patient, wait for them to come out of it, give them five or ten minutes more to get their bearings and tell you what they would like to do. They probably have experience and a plan and will be fine but for maybe a couple cuts and bruises.

Also, and don't bother trying to argue because of what your cousin's neighbor said thirty years ago, do not put anything in their mouth. They will not swallow their tongue. They might bite their tongue a bit, but that's less of a threat than whatever it is you might be tempted to put in their mouth.

(I've worked it. I've lived it.)


Who put cookies in his mouth?  You're not supposed to do that.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Having been stuck on a NYC subway due to a sick passenger at some station ahead of us I can understand the feeling but the MTA does hold the train at the station until medical help arrives. Not sure what the conductor could do if the passenger got sick between stations aside from radioing ahead. Same for the commuter lines.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Missing info: what is a train conductor supposed to do for someone having a medical problem? Render aid himself (and what would that consist of)? Stop the train and call EMTs? What?


All train operators are trained in a bare minimum of first aid procedures.  Aid procedures for seizures are pretty well known.  turn them on their sides so they don't choke, radio ahead for paramedics or EMT's, make sure the person doesn't thrash around and hurt themselves.  

Yeah, Hope this guy enjoys the fallout from this. He deserves every bit of scorn heaped on him.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daer21: GardenWeasel: Fascists are always proud that they made the trains run on time.

Trains are a predominantly fascist fascination.


huh?  they are the engine of progress (pun intended)
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i don't know if this is *about*  race, or if that factor is a coincidence, but i do know i don't mind if it hurts him extra in public opinion.  :)
this is textbook incorrect worldview of what having a little bit of power ought to mean.  even if he couldn't do much, it's literally his job to make the passengers feel safe, and basic human duty to care if someone is flopping about on the floor.  which sounds terrifying and not only super painful but also a huge assault to one's ego.  the presence of someone official would at least inform bystanders that this is a person worth noticing and keeping safe, and dude made a very wrong call, in what has likely been a long string of bad calls.  accountability.
 
groverpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
B...bu...but BoJo's government said there was no racism in the UK.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His search for new employment should prove interesting.
(no it won't)
 
