(The US Sun)   Ah, Kentucky. Southern Hospitality keeps on giving, with a new Covid mutation in a nursing home infecting 45 residents and employees, including some who had been fully vaccinated. Can we name this one Omega?   (the-sun.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Vaccination, Immune system, Scientist William A. Haseltine, White House, NEW variant of COVID-19, deadly mutations, booster shots, Booster dose  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Calling Captain Trips, please. Captain Trips to the red courtesy telephone, please.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting that a story about Kentucky with serious implications for the rest of the nation is from Great Britain.  Wonder if the 2 Senators from KY give a damn?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get all my infectious disease news from The Sun.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I get all my infectious disease news from The Sun.


Here you go:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamh​a​seltine/2021/09/20/a-new-usjapan-varia​nt-to-watch/

https://www.newsweek.com/new-covid-va​r​iant-unique-mutations-detected-kentuck​y-nursing-home-1631131

Happy now?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: NewportBarGuy: I get all my infectious disease news from The Sun.

Here you go:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamha​seltine/2021/09/20/a-new-usjapan-varia​nt-to-watch/

https://www.newsweek.com/new-covid-var​iant-unique-mutations-detected-kentuck​y-nursing-home-1631131

Happy now?


Happy? No. But a better source.

Sorry if I don't put much stock in a rag that mostly reports on the struggles of the guy with the world's largest penis.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Calling Captain Trips, please. Captain Trips to the red courtesy telephone, please.


The Turtle Variant has a nice ring to it ("nice" in a horrifying sort of way...)
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I get all my infectious disease news from The Sun.


They do say Sun light is the best disinfectant.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omega?  Ok, but the next one is Aleph-Null
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only appropriate name is Turtle.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Interesting that a story about Kentucky with serious implications for the rest of the nation is from Great Britain.  Wonder if the 2 Senators from KY give a damn?


Site icon says it's The US Sun. Murdoch's trashy organs all spread the muck around anyway. You'll find articles from the NYP on news.com.au and the UK Sun on the NYP etc.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we want to call it Omega because it's (hopefully) the last one, or because we enjoy fine watches?

/both?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should call it Ermahgerd.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read this story at four different sites this morning and not one mentions the name of the nursing home or the location in Kentucky, although one shows what might be a stock photo of a healthcare facility.

Is it in Louisville? Sexton's Creek? Beaver Lick?

"Where" used to be an important part of any story.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot, anti-vaxxers, for allowing this to happen.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job on the graphic, guys!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pulling for naming it then"Nu" variation.

"The Nu variant is now causing infections"
"What's the new variant called?"
"The Nu variant."
"Yes, the new variant."
"It's the Nu variant."
"You've already said that. What's the new variant called?"

Abbot and Costello would be proud.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All our times have come
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My former in laws, in Boone County, KY, have both developed COVID.  They're very devout Southern Baptists who drank the orange kool-aid. At the start of the pandemic, the former MIL shared posts on FB about "evil demonic Fauci" and the like.  I take no joy in the fact that they FAFO.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: I've read this story at four different sites this morning and not one mentions the name of the nursing home or the location in Kentucky, although one shows what might be a stock photo of a healthcare facility.

Is it in Louisville? Sexton's Creek? Beaver Lick?

"Where" used to be an important part of any story.


Might be a HIPAA thing? I anonymize data and if there's a code related to a group home of any kind I have to remove geographic data.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: The only appropriate name is Turtle.


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Interesting that a story about Kentucky with serious implications for the rest of the nation is from Great Britain.  Wonder if the 2 Senators from KY give a damn?


Does it though? I mean...the Sun is trash. This is the US Sun but still trash. 45 infected, "some" vaccinated - 2? 42?

Ok some. But did they die? Go on a ventilator? Have a little sniffle?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A COVID variant that snacks on Covid antibodies?  Nice.

A new name for disease protection scofflaws -- "Snacks."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Great job on the graphic, guys!

[Fark user image image 637x662]


I get Texas having no cases due to the wonderful job Abbott is doing, but California and New York?  The hacks who have been governing them can't have been doing anything right to prevent the spread of COVID.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: My former in laws, in Boone County, KY, have both developed COVID.  They're very devout Southern Baptists who drank the orange kool-aid. At the start of the pandemic, the former MIL shared posts on FB about "evil demonic Fauci" and the like.  I take no joy in the fact that they FAFO.


Have the cases reached a conclusion?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: All our times have come


How many people have time to come? Four? Four out of six? And you ain't one of the two.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deliverance Variant.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: freetomato: My former in laws, in Boone County, KY, have both developed COVID.  They're very devout Southern Baptists who drank the orange kool-aid. At the start of the pandemic, the former MIL shared posts on FB about "evil demonic Fauci" and the like.  I take no joy in the fact that they FAFO.

Have the cases reached a conclusion?


Not as of yet. They are at home, but getting infusions. I don't know enough about the treatment to know what that really means or if that is a good sign.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's Kentucky so is "cooter" on the table?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really want to call it that?

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does a J&J booster work?   The first shot used an adenovirus as a carrier to bring in the spike protein to prime the immune system.  But don't you naturally acquire immunity for the adenovirus itself too?

So wouldn't the booster need a new adenovirus or other carrier virus?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Omega?  Ok, but the next one is Aleph-Null


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Harlee: NewportBarGuy: I get all my infectious disease news from The Sun.

Here you go:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamha​seltine/2021/09/20/a-new-usjapan-varia​nt-to-watch/

https://www.newsweek.com/new-covid-var​iant-unique-mutations-detected-kentuck​y-nursing-home-1631131

Happy now?

Happy? No. But a better source.

Sorry if I don't put much stock in a rag that mostly reports on the struggles of the guy with the world's largest penis.


?? I've not been interviewed by them.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: oldfool: All our times have come

How many people have time to come? Four? Four out of six? And you ain't one of the two.


I sense lack of understanding on your part. No worries, you'll get it eventually.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Omicron Persei 8 version is going to be quite a doozy at this rate.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: The only appropriate name is Turtle.


turDle
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oldfool: All our times have come


40, 000 men and women everyday (redefine happiness)
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: But don't you naturally acquire immunity for the adenovirus itself too?


Possibly. (Probably?) Future booster shots could be a problem if they don't choose a new vector. Luckily though, once we're all back going to bars and concerts we'll be exposed to whatever Covid variant is endemic at the time, so your immune system will get a fresh challenge every few months.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do we really want to call it that?

[tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x711]


That was exactly subby's allusion, and also makes it blindingly clear he's never read the book or even a plot synopsis.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groovybomb: Not_Todd: I've read this story at four different sites this morning and not one mentions the name of the nursing home or the location in Kentucky, although one shows what might be a stock photo of a healthcare facility.

Is it in Louisville? Sexton's Creek? Beaver Lick?

"Where" used to be an important part of any story.

Might be a HIPAA thing? I anonymize data and if there's a code related to a group home of any kind I have to remove geographic data.


Media aren't constrained by HIPAA.

On the other hand, it's Kentucky. It's the same everywhere you go.
 
sniderman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freetomato: My former in laws, in Boone County, KY, have both developed COVID.  They're very devout Southern Baptists who drank the orange kool-aid. At the start of the pandemic, the former MIL shared posts on FB about "evil demonic Fauci" and the like.  I take no joy in the fact that they FAFO.


That's OK. I'll take that joy for you.

/was from KY
//now in OH
///just can't win
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Vaccinations should be mandatory in nursing homes. Don't want to vaccinate? Move in with your grandkids and get them to wipe your arse.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The republican variant.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Vaccinations should be mandatory in nursing homes. Don't want to vaccinate? Move in with your grandkids and get them to wipe your arse.


Yes I know that the new shiny COVID appears resistant to the vaccine. I was responding to the fact that "some" and not all of the infected were vaccinated.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Vaccinations should be mandatory in nursing homes. Don't want to vaccinate? Move in with your grandkids and get them to wipe your arse.


Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick, multiple bar owner, wants to have his own branded chain of nursing homes with a unique restaurant attached, serving special Greens, soylent.  It's his contribution  to the economy and a secret saving on meat.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I lost my grandmother to COVID back last year because she was in a KY nursing home. Additionally my cousin works (worked? not sure anymore) at one.

I will tell you from experience that if you have family in KY that needs a nursing facility, move them out of state regardless of their wishes. We didn't move my gramma because she insisted on staying in KY even though there is a top rated facility a block away from my mom's house. It cost her her life. She became bed/wheelchair bound due to hereditary degenerative bone issues (something that appears I may have inherited) and moved into the nursing home about 5 years ago. In that time my mom moved her 3 times because of the conditions or lack of care. All due to the VERY lax regulations KY has on nursing homes.

My cousin was removed from nursing because she was addicted to and stealing opiates. But she found work as a nurse in a nursing home in KY. KY also allows nursing homes to hire nursing school dropouts to work there.

Nearly every person in my gramma's nursing home contracted COVID back in May of last year because they wouldn't let a cook who contracted it while on vacation during travel restrictions quarantine. My gramma was the 9th person to die from COVID in that facility when it finally took her. We know more died but we cut all ties from that facility when my gramma was put in the hospital. It was so bad that when the facility finally decided to transfer her to the hospital, the hospital said she was so infected that there wasn't anything they could do for her and that they needed the ventilators for someone who would make it. They shuffled her to an area with other patients that were beyond saving and gave her drugs to make her comfortable until she passed a little over a week later.

No one was allowed to visit. We found out later that she had asked for my mom but they couldn't let her have visitors (for obvious reasons) and the only contact with people she had in that last week was the nurses who only came in to administer the drugs and then left.

No one in that nursing home was held accountable for the huge number of patients who died from COVID there.

The first thing I thought of when I read this article was "Was it the nursing home in Florence?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Great job on the graphic, guys!

[Fark user image 637x662]


Doubly so for making a population map of the United States, rather than doing cases per-capita.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The US continues still leads the world in infection numbers, at 4.23million cases and 676,261 deaths in total."

Yeah, not sure where those numbers are coming from... a quick google search shows the numbers are higher than that - and I'm sure those are low too.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Great job on the graphic, guys!

[Fark user image 637x662]


Also, that's just a flipping population map. When will farking morons learn that for almost all statistics like this you need per capita, ffs.
 
