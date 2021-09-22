 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Sir Dangerous lives up to his name and then some   (wfla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story was made for FARK.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I knew I shouldn't have knighted him"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Danger Danger - Naughty Naughty (Video)
Youtube HbJWJn8RZdY
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"He faces multiple charges including armed kidnapping, burglary of occupied conveyance, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, commit aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery."

I wonder if the name was a self-fulfilling prophecy, or self-imposed once it was too late.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I buy all of my suits from Lashawds of London.

Rumor has it Arafat got his there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These are a little dated, but I think it means we can call him a terrorist
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His parents must have had such high hopes for him.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: These are a little dated, but I think it means we can call him a terrorist
[Fark user image 241x209]

[Fark user image 425x223]


That's a utility knife, not a box cutter.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: Sir Dangerous Lashawd London

Was the woman named Urhines Kendall Icy Eight Special K?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
During the argument, 27-year-old Sir Dangerous Lashawd London grabbed the woman's car keys and refused to give them back to her. She then got into a different car and as she started to leave Sir Dangerous jumped into the passenger side and started punching the front passenger window, windshield and radio display causing each to be cracked.

How many cars does this woman take when she goes out?

So he jumps in the car and then punches the window to his right?

So many questions
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: During the argument, 27-year-old Sir Dangerous Lashawd London grabbed the woman's car keys and refused to give them back to her. She then got into a different car and as she started to leave Sir Dangerous jumped into the passenger side and started punching the front passenger window, windshield and radio display causing each to be cracked.

How many cars does this woman take when she goes out?

So he jumps in the car and then punches the window to his right?

So many questions


His name is Sir Dangerous, not Sir Intelligent.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why you date Sir Milquetoast
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In middle school I asked my friends to call me "Senor Peligro" but they decided to keep calling me Pants Mistake.
 
davynelson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: These are a little dated, but I think it means we can call him a terrorist
[Fark user image 241x209]

[Fark user image 425x223]


If only Americans hadn't been afraid of teh box-cutter and kicked some a** like they all think they would
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allears: maxandgrinch: These are a little dated, but I think it means we can call him a terrorist
[Fark user image 241x209]

[Fark user image 425x223]

That's a utility knife, not a box cutter.


I remember on the day of the attacks, a female television news reporter called it a "cardboard knife".  As she said that, there was a look of confusion on her face.  I read her mind, and it said "a knife made of cardboard? ? ?"
 
