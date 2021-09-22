 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Former homicide detective found dead in freezer in what could be described as a cold case   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Family, Miriam E. Travis, Constable, LOS ANGELES, Cedric Valentin, Inland Empire, Travis' death  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my. The Walt Disney treatment?

Just kidding, I know Walt Disney isn't cryogenically frozen....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh my. The Walt Disney treatment?

Just kidding, I know Walt Disney isn't cryogenically frozen....


His head is!
 
Didn't Like My Previous Fark Username
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uncle Ebenezer?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's just chilling.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My guess is daughter wanted to continue to collect the pension checks rolling in.

She wanted that cold, hard cash.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Frankie Carbone unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: Frankie Carbone unavailable for comment.
[Fark user image 740x370]

frozen

so stiff it took them three days to thaw him out for the autopsy,"

Read that in Joes voice ,And then Rays.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh my. The Walt Disney treatment?

Just kidding, I know Walt Disney isn't cryogenically frozen....


You're thinking of Ted Williams
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Awesome headline.
It's like trying to laugh with a cracked rib... it kinda hurts.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
