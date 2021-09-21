 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Brazil's plague rat health minister brings the gift of covid to the UN in NYC   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
GrymReeper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course he did.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The problem with Brazilian variants is there are so many of them.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At this point the UN should organize a kiddie table "special committee" and have these idiots meet in Florida.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was with Bolsanaro when he was refused entry to the pizza place Monday for not having proof of vaccination. Curious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well I sure hope it kills him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: The problem with Brazilian variants is there are so many of them.


I hate to be the one to tell you this, but her exact quote was about his testicles (plural).
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: The problem with Brazilian variants is there are so many of them.

I hate to be the one to tell you this, but her exact quote was about his testicles (plural).


My brother doesn't use the internet.
 
