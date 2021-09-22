 Skip to content
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is criminal.  Aren't there boards of medical professionals who can nix these politicos' "qualifications"
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy would fit right in as a surgeon from the 1800s.

Not too great a fit for a 21st century surgeon general, though.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... how long before Florida criminalizes hand washing for food workers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From his WSJ editorial.  It starts out with:  One remarkable aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been how often unpopular scientific ideas, from the lab-leak theory to the efficacy of masks, were initially dismissed, even ridiculed, only to resurface later in mainstream thinking.

And it gets worse.  He's a sleazy lunatic.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Tapdancing Christ.

These goddamn lunatics are one step away from literally demanding that we "embrace Papa Nurgle's love."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found his billboard
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dissolve the state government and bump Florida down to territory or colony, since they are incapable of governing themselves.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Jesus Tapdancing Christ.

These goddamn lunatics are one step away from literally demanding that we "embrace Papa Nurgle's love."


Honestly they're worse, Nurgle is at least jolly and very up front about it.  These are just sleazy assholes.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking of fully embracing flat earthism to increase the chances that I'll be appointed as the head of NASA one day.

I wish I was joking.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This secular / religious coexistence only worked when the religious politicians knew that religion was bullshiat.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

untoldforce: This guy would fit right in as a surgeon from the 1800s.

Not too great a fit for a 21st century surgeon general, though.


Everyone knows illness seems from an imbalance of the humors; this "germ theory" is nothing but tosh. I mean, look around: do you see any of these so-called germs?
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If COVID infection was relatively safe and produced a robust immunity he might have a point. Unfortunately neither is true. Florida is going to end up killing a lot of folks.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aw hell.  Go for it Florida.

Forget the horse paste and iodine:  "Meth cures Covid!"  no, wait... "Krokodil cures Covid!"
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: If COVID infection was relatively safe and produced a robust immunity he might have a point. Unfortunately neither is true. Florida is going to end up killing a lot of folks.


They will blame it on the libs and demand that the rest of us clean up their shiat.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: tzzhc4: If COVID infection was relatively safe and produced a robust immunity he might have a point. Unfortunately neither is true. Florida is going to end up killing a lot of folks.

They will blame it on the libs and demand that the rest of us clean up their shiat.


Basically it'll be something along the lines of "We wouldn't have killed our own people if you libturds had just finished building His wall and harassed minorities harder."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

untoldforce: This guy would fit right in as a surgeon from the 1800s.

Not too great a fit for a 21st century surgeon general, though.


So, perfect for the GQp, then?
 
princhester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mofa: This secular / religious coexistence only worked when the religious politicians knew that religion was bullshiat.


They still do.  But they have discovered that embracing the bullshiat makes them popular with a certain part of the electorate, no matter how completely insane it is.  They are reaping the rewards of the "long game" conservative plan to dumb down US education, ramp up fundamentalist religion and increase hostility to science.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anuran: tzzhc4: If COVID infection was relatively safe and produced a robust immunity he might have a point. Unfortunately neither is true. Florida is going to end up killing a lot of folks.

They will blame it on the libs and demand that the rest of us clean up their shiat.


They're already blaming us. There was an article from one of their bigger trash news sources on how we used reverse psychology on them.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somewhere Darwin is furiously masturbating.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Somewhere Darwin is furiously masturbating.


No, sorry, that was actually me.

Hang on, I'll go get a tea towel...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So less a "surgeon general" and more of a "boot-licking spineless toady."

/Florida elderly lives don't matter, apparently
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ladapo will also be leaving his position at UCLA, where he focused on cardiovascular diseases and the cost-effectiveness of diagnostics. He will take a new position at the University of Florida, he said.

Sadly, yet another person flees California, fueling our population bust. Wait a minute, did I say sadly? I meant the opposite of that and good riddance.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wobambo: anuran: tzzhc4: If COVID infection was relatively safe and produced a robust immunity he might have a point. Unfortunately neither is true. Florida is going to end up killing a lot of folks.

They will blame it on the libs and demand that the rest of us clean up their shiat.

They're already blaming us. There was an article from one of their bigger trash news sources on how we used reverse psychology on them.


Yeah within the space of one day I've heard right wingers explain how the lefties have:

- tricked right wingers into not having the vaccine by urging right wingers to have it, and

- made it impossible for right wingers to accept the need for measures to combat climate change by being so in favour of them.

Both excellent points in the minds of people who think like petulant children.
 
