(San Francisco Chronicle)   Oh, great. First they beat the recall. Now this. California is going to be insufferable   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
TheJoe03
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why shouldn't we be? Especially hearing what's going on in our polar opposites in Alabama and Mississippi. But they'll just being up our homeless issue to deflect. There's poop on the streets of SF and LA folks!!
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And the constant California bashing on Fark isn't insufferable? Come on out all of y'all i know you're there.

/All places have pros and cons
//fark is real estate expensive
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: And the constant California bashing on Fark isn't insufferable? Come on out all of y'all i know you're there.

/All places have pros and cons


True, but they have the second most cons of any state; only Texas has more.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: My Second Fark Account: And the constant California bashing on Fark isn't insufferable? Come on out all of y'all i know you're there.

/All places have pros and cons

True, but they have the second most cons of any state; only Texas has more.


Yes because West Virginia and the entire deep south plus vast swaths of the Midwest are so much better than California. FOH.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

