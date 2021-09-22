 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Trump vs. Trump. Grab the popcorn   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Fred Trump, Donald Trump, Former President Donald Trump, Mary Trump, New York Times, brother Robert, confidentiality agreement, sitting president  
•       •       •

1974 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So on to discovery then?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That took longer than I thought it would.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Since Donnie nearly always loses court cases, there shouldn't be too much drama.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It sounds like he's all pissy she broke an NDC that was ruled invalid by a judge for being too vague, and NYT is included because they might've said "Hey, you should use your access to get the records".
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good book.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Misdirection.  He'll drop it before discovery.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Demetrius: So on to discovery then?


BLACK SABBATH - The Wizard
Youtube f0SP4JFbACM
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate all of those people for forcing me to care about them one way or another.  God damn them.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: I hate all of those people for forcing me to care about them one way or another.  God damn them.


Oh do shut up with your overly broad generalization.  Mary Trump is a national treasure for being an actual PhD in clinical psychology who knows exactly what the twice-impeached coup-attempting Florida retiree is. Hence why she is a major threat to him, because she knows his triggers and strings not only from familiar experience and history, but also because she is actually an educated pshrink who can stand up and say, "Uncle Donnie is a dangerous mental case, I should know, because I can legally and professionally diagnose dangerous mental cases."

If you haven't had to deal with an actual dangerous mental case in your close family, count yourself lucky.

She's not out to get rich and famous.  She's trying to prevent Uncle Donnie from doing something that makes your average mass shooting look like a birthday party.  Sadly, nobody listened before he got elected once, and nobody is listening right now as he's continuing to build a cult following, because we as a nation never ever do anything to stop dangerous psychopathic or narcissistic behaviors.  We love that shiat and reward it because American politics and capitalism are all about maximum profit and reward for success, and you can't get there if you give a f*ck about anyone and anything else other than pinching every penny so hard boogers squeeze out of Lincoln's nose.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point any attorney who accepts work from Donald Trump without being paid up front and in cash has to accept they'll never see a dime and their names will go down in legal history alongside Powell and Giuliani scrawled on the inside of the dumpster outside the abandoned Hoboken Lenny's Clam Bar.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, that'll ensure no one ever calls you a loser again there ol' Donnie Streisand.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think he's thought dirty laundry airing plan all the way through.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: 433: I hate all of those people for forcing me to care about them one way or another.  God damn them.

Oh do shut up with your overly broad generalization.  Mary Trump is a national treasure for being an actual PhD in clinical psychology who knows exactly what the twice-impeached coup-attempting Florida retiree is. Hence why she is a major threat to him, because she knows his triggers and strings not only from familiar experience and history, but also because she is actually an educated pshrink who can stand up and say, "Uncle Donnie is a dangerous mental case, I should know, because I can legally and professionally diagnose dangerous mental cases."

If you haven't had to deal with an actual dangerous mental case in your close family, count yourself lucky.

She's not out to get rich and famous.  She's trying to prevent Uncle Donnie from doing something that makes your average mass shooting look like a birthday party.  Sadly, nobody listened before he got elected once, and nobody is listening right now as he's continuing to build a cult following, because we as a nation never ever do anything to stop dangerous psychopathic or narcissistic behaviors.  We love that shiat and reward it because American politics and capitalism are all about maximum profit and reward for success, and you can't get there if you give a f*ck about anyone and anything else other than pinching every penny so hard boogers squeeze out of Lincoln's nose.


That's a lot of words just to say "whatevs, I care".

Maybe decaf is for you.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I was hoping it would be Ivanka vs. Half-Scoop.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I hope someone loses.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new suit seeks damages "in an amount to be determined at trial, but believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars" from both Mary Trump and the Times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GO MARY! F HIM UP! LET'S GO MARY, LET'S GO!

/ come on everyone, we're all on Team Mary
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Black Sabbath -the Wizard]


Nothing better than some sabbath before dawn. The harmonica makes it. Bless ye
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The ex-president claims there was an "insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly sensitive records

It's been a couple of years, but if I recall correctly, Mary Trump legally had possession of the records after the Trump family fight over the father's estate years ago.  The NYT came around asking if she happened to have any information and she said "Sure, look at all these boxes!"

Yeah, that sounds like an "insidious plot" to me!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: It sounds like he's all pissy she broke an NDC that was ruled invalid by a judge for being too vague, and NYT is included because they might've said "Hey, you should use your access to get the records".


...have assets, and suing them into failure is the only way to make one of his many lies come true.
 
VYV
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: GO MARY! F HIM UP! LET'S GO MARY, LET'S GO!

/ come on everyone, we're all on Team Mary


Yeah, that's why the real story is a let-down from the headline. I was delighted at the thought of a falling-out between Daddy Trump and one of his repulsive sprogs.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Demetrius: So on to discovery then?


As usual, I don't think this moron realizes what he signed up for
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it true that all Trump's lawyers are unpaid volunteers because no judge world say they had a reasonable expectation of being paid?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope President Trump sues the crap out of her for those vicious lies. And maybe he can go after CNN for all that fake news they said about him and prove to the liberals how great a man he is.
Trump 2024
And 2028, 2032, 2038, 2044, and 2050.
Keep the Trump Train rolling! Woot!

/not serious
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Maybe decaf is for you.


Username checks out. :)
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I hope President Trump sues the crap out of her for those vicious lies. And maybe he can go after CNN for all that fake news they said about him and prove to the liberals how great a man he is.
Trump 2024
And 2028, 2032, 2038, 2044, and 2050.
Keep the Trump Train rolling! Woot!

/not serious


That was way too coherent to be taken as real. More errant capitalization, the word "socialist" - stuff like that. I know you have it in you.

Admittedly, it is hard to think down to their level, so maybe you don't have it in you.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: That took longer than I thought it would.


It took Trump a while to find a lawyer who could be paid in zeros.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
counter sue for what two scoops and his siblings screwed you out of by lying. with interest.

/can we stop talking about trump now, please?
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: Literally Addicted: Maybe decaf is for you.

Username checks out. :)


Omg. it's not a substance addition...it's an addiction to books. Which makes it literal.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I hope President Trump sues the crap out of her for those vicious lies. And maybe he can go after CNN for all that fake news they said about him and prove to the liberals how great a man he is.
Trump 2024
And 2028, 2032, 2038, 2044, and 2050.
Keep the Trump Train rolling! Woot!

/not serious


For a second I read your post and thought the name was methdragon and said, "makes sense". Then read the not serious and name...maybe methdragon exists, and Mike Lindell knows for sure.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: The ex-president claims there was an "insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly sensitive records

It's been a couple of years, but if I recall correctly, Mary Trump legally had possession of the records after the Trump family fight over the father's estate years ago.  The NYT came around asking if she happened to have any information and she said "Sure, look at all these boxes!"

Yeah, that sounds like an "insidious plot" to me!


When you're delusional and paranoid, everything is an "insidious plot".
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a pathetic piece of shiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don. Booby. The Grey Lady has the best lawyers and they actually pay them.

So, yeah. Good luck. Jackass.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How can he sue against a true statement?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's a nuisance.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: How can he sue against a true statement?


Anybody can sue anybody over anything.

Getting a judge to decide your case has any merit, much less allowing it to come to trial, that's a whole different thing.

Basically, just like so much else DJTPOS does, it's an attempt at a face-saving time suck.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: MythDragon: I hope President Trump sues the crap out of her for those vicious lies. And maybe he can go after CNN for all that fake news they said about him and prove to the liberals how great a man he is.
Trump 2024
And 2028, 2032, 2038, 2044, and 2050.
Keep the Trump Train rolling! Woot!

/not serious

That was way too coherent to be taken as real. More errant capitalization, the word "socialist" - stuff like that. I know you have it in you.

Admittedly, it is hard to think down to their level, so maybe you don't have it in you.


Well I *did* type liberals, but my phone corrected it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: GO MARY! F HIM UP! LET'S GO MARY, LET'S GO!

/ come on everyone, we're all on Team Mary


Meh. That entire bloodline 100 generations past, present, and 100 generations in the future can farking burn.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It's a conspiracy! You just wanted this information to sell newspapers! I sue!"
"We'll yeah, that's partially how this works. We also wanted to nail your balls to a wall and watch you squirm in a personal level as we reveal you pay less in taxes than we did individually."
"See? See?!? Conspiracy! Judge, conspiracy! They plotted together to damage me and my brand. Costing me millions!"
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A tough matchup for sure, but I think Trump will pull this off. I am putting all my money on Trump.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: MythDragon: I hope President Trump sues the crap out of her for those vicious lies. And maybe he can go after CNN for all that fake news they said about him and prove to the liberals how great a man he is.
Trump 2024
And 2028, 2032, 2038, 2044, and 2050.
Keep the Trump Train rolling! Woot!

/not serious

That was way too coherent to be taken as real. More errant capitalization, the word "socialist" - stuff like that. I know you have it in you.

Admittedly, it is hard to think down to their level, so maybe you don't have it in you.


Well he did go off the rails with the math.....
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He must really need the money.

Those debts aren't going to pay themselves.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.