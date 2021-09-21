 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   300 Novant Health employees are about to permanently extend their unpaid suspension. The other 34,700 are fine with just working and, you know, protecting health   (myfox8.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
300 more cry-sis actors out of work.

So sad.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lots of unvaccinated healthcare workers to go shore up hospitals in TX, SD, ND, OK, KS, MO, etc...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wonder how many of the ones getting vaxxed were saying "It's unsafe!" a few weeks ago.   it's almost as if all those objections are complete bullshiat.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, well. I'm sure a lucrative career awaits selling Mystery Meat burritos America Wraps cooked over coal rolled from a Silverado exhaust following the Trumpful Dead around the southland.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
300?  This is madness!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am disgusted by how many people working in health care are that stupid.

If you can be vaxxed, but aren't, you are very, very stupid.
 
Skail
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They all think they're going to hit the "freedom lawsuit" lottery.  They're all going to be sorely disappointed.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: 300?  This is madness!


Fark user imageView Full Size

unvax workers getting shown the exit
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Novant Health announced that 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members were in compliance

That seems to be a healthy percentage.

/100% is better
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I am disgusted by how many people working in health care are that stupid.

If you can be vaxxed, but aren't, you are very, very stupid.


In the case of this story, it is less than 1.5% of the total who have not been vaxxed.  Getting 98.6% of people to do anything except eat, piss, breath and shiat is a huge accomplishment.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They better not be able to collect unemployment, either.

\stupid, selfish farks
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Novant Health announced that 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members were in compliance

That seems to be a healthy percentage.

/100% is better


It will be 100% soon
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On Tuesday, Novant Health announced that 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members were in compliance with the mandatory vaccine program.

Wow. If the general population could hit that vaccination rate, the pandemic would be over.
 
danvon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Workers may also apply for a medical or religious exemption. Anyone approved for a medical or religious exemption must be tested for COVID-19 every week and wear eye protection and an N95 respirator mask or other appropriate PPE while working on Novant Health property."

Make the PPE look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: 300?  This is madness!


Tonight they dine in the State Unemployment Office
 
MindStalker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Boojum2k: Novant Health announced that 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members were in compliance

That seems to be a healthy percentage.

/100% is better

It will be 100% soon


I wonder what percentage of those can't get the vaccine for medical reasons (active cancer treatment for example). I know that United Air was putting those who are requesting exceptions into work from home jobs (though they maybe are a bit too liberal with their exception allowances).
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
98.6% is excellent, far higher than any other organization I've heard of, health related or not.  Sounds like they've managed to whittle unvaxxed herd down to a bunch people who they wouldn't want working there under normal conditions.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: namegoeshere: I am disgusted by how many people working in health care are that stupid.

If you can be vaxxed, but aren't, you are very, very stupid.

In the case of this story, it is less than 1.5% of the total who have not been vaxxed.  Getting 98.6% of people to do anything except eat, piss, breath and shiat is a huge accomplishment.


It helps when you sign their paychecks, but even that doesn't make compliance with policy as easy as it should be.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MindStalker: I wonder what percentage of those can't get the vaccine for medical reasons (active cancer treatment for example).


That's one of the few conditions where people are allowed to get a third dose of Pfizer/Moderna, so I'm not sure why that would exclude them from a first dose.  Maybe a determination from their oncologist on just how immunocompromised they are?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Going out on a limb here, but I'd venture to say that none of those threatened employees work with the billing department.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Religious exemption."

If your god won't let you get vaccinated, time to pick another god.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: "Workers may also apply for a medical or religious exemption. Anyone approved for a medical or religious exemption must be tested for COVID-19 every week and wear eye protection and an N95 respirator mask or other appropriate PPE while working on Novant Health property."

Make the PPE look like this:

[Fark user image 425x318]


nope just fire them.  there is no reason to placate wanton stupidity in the workplace, even less so in healthcare.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MindStalker: I know that United Air was putting those who are requesting exceptions into work from home jobs (though they maybe are a bit too liberal with their exception allowances).


An example of their policy being too liberal is half of the written from home jobs went to pilots.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: 300?  This is madness!


.8 % of staff not yet vaccinated may be fired in 5 days. End of world for sure.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope they remember when they cheered at those union busting "at will" laws, now that they're being fired.
 
