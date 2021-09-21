 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   In Colorado: Only 10% of unvaccinated Coloradans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Also in Colorado: 72% of vaccinated Coloradans have either anger or frustration toward the unvaccinated   (9news.com) divider line
    Sick, Human rights, Civil and political rights, Employment, Law, Denver Gazette poll, Question, Mask, unvaccinated people questions  
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Let the unvaccinated die.

They are a cancer on our country.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The plagues are a test, pass or die.

/fark it, I'm flat out of compassion towards the willfully igorant
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm surprised it's as low as 72%. Give it a month and it'll be well over 80% of the vaccinated who are fed up with the unvaccinated.

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington is one of them.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Try rage. Because it's going to ruin Thanksgiving (and everything else) again. And it's the MAGA hicks in the state that are dragging us down.

I have one holdout anti-vax sibling and I don't even know if I'd be sad if she got severe covid at this point. I don't like that I feel that way. She's not unintelligent; she has a master's degree. She's so selfish. But I'm really done with her at this point.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Coffee Nerves and I were disinvited to a cousin's wedding this upcoming weekend due to our enthusiasm for vaccines and our outrageous stance contending our first grader should not die.

As you may have inferred, I am truly distraught at being denied the chance to be crammed into a refitted barn with people who'll be wearing their "formal" MAGA hats and not wearing their masks.
 
Klivian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mrs. Coffee Nerves and I were disinvited to a cousin's wedding this upcoming weekend due to our enthusiasm for vaccines and our outrageous stance contending our first grader should not die.

As you may have inferred, I am truly distraught at being denied the chance to be crammed into a refitted barn with people who'll be wearing their "formal" MAGA hats and not wearing their masks.


I was strong-armed into going to my sister in law's wedding this past weekend by my wife. FAR too many people that I don't know very well tried to hug me, with me pulling away like the cat from the Pepe Le Pew skits. I upset a few folks.

Since when do manner matter over actual health?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Angry Manatee: Let the unvaccinated die.

They are a cancer on our country.


I thought that was the 2nd Amendment?

Come to think of it there's probably a large overlap.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mrs. Coffee Nerves and I were disinvited to a cousin's wedding this upcoming weekend due to our enthusiasm for vaccines and our outrageous stance contending our first grader should not die.

As you may have inferred, I am truly distraught at being denied the chance to be crammed into a refitted barn with people who'll be wearing their "formal" MAGA hats and not wearing their masks.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Glad you somehow found a way to avoid that situation.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Angry Manatee: Let the unvaccinated die.

They are a cancer on our country.

I thought that was the 2nd Amendment?

Come to think of it there's probably a large overlap.


Username checks out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I dont like the anti science
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't say that I blame those people upset with the unvaccinated. Frankly given the death tolls they're racking up and especially the hospitals they're causing collapses of service at for their sheer numbers as well as the stretches on supplies to appease these people I'm in favor of rounding them all up and fencing them in camps at this point till they get vaccinated.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Angry Manatee: Let the unvaccinated die.

They are a cancer on our country.


Well, they're really more of a contagious plague on your country, but I take your point.
 
