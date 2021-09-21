 Skip to content
 
(Laughing Squid)   Keen to say you've done the Appalachian Trail but it's 2000 miles and weeks of time you don't have? Here's the 4 minute version for your busy life   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure it's that long in the sports tab, but in the pol tab it stretches all the way to Argentina.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weeks? Try months.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article promised me a time-lapse video. That is not what I saw. The video was good, but not as advertised.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be in the Main tab.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was awesome.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but what if someone makes Three Minute Apps?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Youtube JB2di69FmhE
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't believe this was really shot along the Appalachian Trail.   I mean, there's a sign that shows the border between North Carolina and Georgia,, but I don't hear anyone squealing like a pig.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The NC-17 Synder cut is 20 hours long and full of rape and cannibals.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

akya [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the time the CEO of my publicly traded company took 3 months off and biked across the continental US and then wrote about how great it was in the company newsletter to a company where 70-80% of their workforce has no more than 2 weeks of vacation.  Which includes sick days.

/I don't work there anymore.
//Why yes, Fox news was in the break room 24/7
///I'm beginning to think CEOs aren't as important as their highly inflated salary might lead you to believe.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

goatharper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You don't have to hike the whole trail.

Over the past 50 years, I have hiked a number of sections of the trail, in 2 to 4 day chunks. 10/10 would recommend.
 
