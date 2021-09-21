 Skip to content
 
(Courier Herald) Weeners Small town newspaper tries to stay relevant with today's readers but might be stretching things a tad too much   (courierherald.com) divider line
20
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"FDA CLEARED"
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I remember when I was a kid, the men's room of the nearest gas station had vending machines that sold everything from condoms, to egg salad sandwiches, and of course the infamous "Pecker Stretcher" for 25 cents...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's an ad. I wonder if the newspaper even realizes it's been posted on their website.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Downsides
You cannot use this device if you have surface wounds on your organ."

Still laughing.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's what I call hard news.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Now that's what I call hard news.


*snort*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only penis extension I want is a stock portfolio chock full of Berkshire-Hathaway shares.

/not happening?
//okay, what sort of speedboat can I rent for the weekend?
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If your newspaper shills obvious scam products, you might want to switch newspapers. Putting a tiny little [sponsored] tag above the title doesn't make up for that.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That's an ad. I wonder if the newspaper even realizes it's been posted on their website.


According to the Affiliate Link disclaimer at the bottom of the article, yes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The only penis extension I want is a stock portfolio chock full of Berkshire-Hathaway shares.

/not happening?
//okay, what sort of speedboat can I rent for the weekend?


Yeah, unlikely. You're better off short selling.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: fragMasterFlash: The only penis extension I want is a stock portfolio chock full of Berkshire-Hathaway shares.

/not happening?
//okay, what sort of speedboat can I rent for the weekend?

Yeah, unlikely. You're better off short selling.


Phew! I got short to the BANK!
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [Fark user image 850x576]


"FDA CLEARED"


WTF kind of urologist prescribes something like this?

That looks extremely painful and like it would probably cause injury either immediately or down the line. Also, it can't possibly work...there's all kinds of blood vessels, nerves and whatever that would have to grow along with it, at the exact same rate and uniformly. If it did work, it would be dangerous.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They look like torture devices.

Now this one...

uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Gotfire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This can't be good for you.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

saturn badger: They look like torture devices.

Now this one...

[uploads.dailydot.com image 840x442]


Apparently you can buy the (prop) book for $32.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It being an advertisemnt has already been covered, so I'll just leave this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Talk to us
Please share your story tips by emailing...'

I'm going assume that the above means that they want want us to send them dick pics.
Possibly just the tip.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Affiliate Disclosure:
The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

This is an ad

Disclaimer:
Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice

Our lawyers made us put this here
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mine's detachable.  I have a detachable penis.
 
