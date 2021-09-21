 Skip to content
 
31
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could have lived the rest of my life comfortably without reading a story of a man ejaculating out of his anus.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*clicks link, reads headline, nopes right out*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the FARK?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rectal ejaculation is the name of my Elton John tribute band.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cumsquat
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOTY right there.

That said, why would you even seek help for that?  That's an awesome party trick!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's lean! He's mean! He's a one-man santorum machine!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's butt stuff, without the middleman....err, end-man I mean.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I could have lived the rest of my life comfortably without reading a story of a man ejaculating out of his anus.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Except worse.
//And we all could but hope to ever read another story about him again.
///Except for one about him being sentenced to prison, or his obituary.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, what's going on in this th--

O_O

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Hershey Cream Pie?
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: A Hershey Cream Pie?


The Screaming Sheep (Original Upload)
Youtube SIaFtAKnqBU
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The story, you'll be glad to hear, had a happy ending.

He was ejaculating from his ass, that's about as happy as an ending can be.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't want
Anybody else
When I think about you
I felch myself
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article, but, is it China? It's always China in these really weird cases, especially when there is no attempt to seek medical help for 3 or 4 years.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Niki Minaj's friend?
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The takeaway is that if you or someone you know needs a Foley catheter, be aware that there are possible complications. One not mentioned in the article is that it can cause erosion of the penis.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bababa: The takeaway is that if you or someone you know needs a Foley catheter, be aware that there are possible complications. One not mentioned in the article is that it can cause erosion of the penis.


Penis Erosion is my Boy George Michael tribute band name.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well. That's a thing I just read.

Anybody know where the "off" switch is for the entire internet?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A CT scan produced a much better look at the problem than can be seen with a finger.

That's not what my dentist says.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The story, you'll be glad to hear, had a happy ending.

I bet it even came out of the right part of the plumbing...
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For a little while, when I was very young, I used to be absolutely terrified that if I pissed and shiat at the same time, somehow they'd cross and come out the wrong way. It was probably some random bullshiat my dad told me to screw with me, but whatever the cause, I took it seriously. No matter how bad I needed to do both I'd always pee first just to be safe.

I'd completely forgotten about it until now, so, I mean, thanks a lot for that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A CT scan produced a much better look at the problem than can be seen with a finger.

That's exactly what my grandmother always used to say when I was a kid.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Didn't read the article, but, is it China? It's always China in these really weird cases, especially when there is no attempt to seek medical help for 3 or 4 years.


Amazingly enough, I couldn't find a name of anyone involved, and TFA didn't mention any geographical clues. Usually it's in there somewhere, or you can at least guess from the names...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ryebread: I used to be absolutely terrified that if I pissed and shiat at the same time, somehow they'd cross and come out the wrong way



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Needless to say, the lyrics are NSFW.

If I Could Shit Out My Cock - Rob Manuel (B3ta)
Youtube gYzlAwEanOI
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That guy should have died of infection a hundred times before they found the problem.
 
