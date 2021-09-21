 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Journal News)   Thief dies after being pinned under car trying to steal its catalytic converter. He must have been exhausted   (lohud.com) divider line
47
    More: Dumbass, Catalytic converter, catalytic converter, Harrison police, West Harrison, Diane Terezakis, block of Main Street, catalytic converters, car jack  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What are the odds the owner of the car is the reason the jack 'malfunctioned'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you find someone under your jacked up car with an angle grinder the first thing to do is lower the car off of the jack. The second thing to do is to wait for the screaming to stop before dialing 911.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well good on the car for being there, but stealing catalytic converters is a crime, even if it is your own (I think).
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His relatives are fuming over this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet he had muffled cries for help
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you find someone under your jacked up car with an angle grinder the first thing to do is lower the car off of the jack. The second thing to do is to wait for the screaming to stop before dialing 911.


If you've lowered the car correctly, they won't be able to scream. Too much weight to inhale properly.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: If you find someone under your jacked up car with an angle grinder the first thing to do is lower the car off of the jack. The second thing to do is to wait for the screaming to stop before dialing 911.

If you've lowered the car correctly, they won't be able to scream. Too much weight to inhale properly.


Ah. That's a problem.

Crank it up and down, then.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Rot......
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lsherm: fragMasterFlash: If you find someone under your jacked up car with an angle grinder the first thing to do is lower the car off of the jack. The second thing to do is to wait for the screaming to stop before dialing 911.

If you've lowered the car correctly, they won't be able to scream. Too much weight to inhale properly.

Ah. That's a problem.

Crank it up and down, then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It disturbs me that the picture of all the stolen catalytic converters is from Torrance, CA, whose border is less than a mile from me.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to find an ounce of empathy, but nah.

Instead of robbing a bank (that's insured against losses) they chose to Fark with someone's personal property.

Maybe once the black and gray market scrappers are crushed in the same way, thieves might get the hint.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ideally the government would have catalytic converters available to all that need one.

Problem solved.

However stealing a catalytic converter is a crime against gaia.  That is unforgivable.  It is good that this earth killing trumper antivaxxer insurrectionist died.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Anyway...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
. . . Found out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A man dies and you farkers make fun of him. Think about how crushing it must be to this person's family. Sure he was a thief, but he must have had a great weight on his shoulders to resort to such an action. But apparently you guys aren't two tired to make these jacked up jokes.
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ultimately, the places buying these things, knowing full well they're stolen, need to get cracked down on to stop providing an outlet and profit incentive for this sort of thing.

As is, offing one druggy doesn't really put a dent in the problem when the profit incentive remains. Need to make stolen cats too hot for anyone to want to deal with.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I knew this thread would have a huge weight of puns. Breathtaking.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd contend that this was entirely the CC utilizing its legal stand your sound defense.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zbtop: Ultimately, the places buying these things, knowing full well they're stolen, need to get cracked down on to stop providing an outlet and profit incentive for this sort of thing.

As is, offing one druggy doesn't really put a dent in the problem when the profit incentive remains. Need to make stolen cats too hot for anyone to want to deal with.


Or, people need to get with the collective and not steal catalytic converters.  Things that make cars safer for the mother gaia.  If you steal a catalytic converter, your family should be made to eat your corpse.

Or, people need to start jacking their cars up on sketchy jacks luring in the trumpers and anti earth insurrectionists and crushing even more of them.

Problem solved.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like he miscalculated the air-to-fool ratio.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Murflette: What are the odds the owner of the car is the reason the jack 'malfunctioned'


Or this happened:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. Had mine stolen a couple weeks ago.  No sympathy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love these feel good stories.  Thieves are scum.
 
robbrie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Detroiters known for stealing heavy gauge copper wire for its scrap metal value.

Sometimes attempted theft would occur while electrical wire is energized via DTE (Detroit Edison).

Results were catastrophic yet predictable.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Converted him, it did!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zbtop: Ultimately, the places buying these things, knowing full well they're stolen, need to get cracked down on to stop providing an outlet and profit incentive for this sort of thing.


Some dudes roll into a town in a panel van with some meth, find people looking to get high and set them up with an angle grinder and put them to work. They keep moving town to town until the panel van is full and then head to a trusted scrap dealer who only buys in significant quantities from people they trust. As far as the cops are concerned the scrap dealer is squeaky clean and the cycle continues as long as people are chasing the tweaker dragon.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That smart ones will just hit non diesel trucks. They don't need a jack. Some are so bold, that they will do it in broad daylight. They know that they will be long gone before the cops show up.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A man dies and you farkers make fun of him. Think about how crushing it must be to this person's family. Sure he was a thief, but he must have had a great weight on his shoulders to resort to such an action. But apparently you guys aren't two tired to make these jacked up jokes.


welcometofark.jpg
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zbtop: Ultimately, the places buying these things, knowing full well they're stolen, need to get cracked down on to stop providing an outlet and profit incentive for this sort of thing.

As is, offing one druggy doesn't really put a dent in the problem when the profit incentive remains. Need to make stolen cats too hot for anyone to want to deal with.


How do you determine who is knowingly purchasing stolen cats for criminal prosecution?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: MythDragon: A man dies and you farkers make fun of him. Think about how crushing it must be to this person's family. Sure he was a thief, but he must have had a great weight on his shoulders to resort to such an action. But apparently you guys aren't two tired to make these jacked up jokes.

welcometofark.jpg


Check the many puns in his post.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've heard that the "Sad Trombone Orchestra" will be in attendance at the funeral, to comfort the dirtbag's family.
 
BigMax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x841]


I'm guessing the one guy wasn't as Prokop after his arrest...
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not only do I not have to worry about cleaning snow off my car, having my car broiling hot in the sun, or people knowing for sure if I'm home or not - I don't have to worry about some asshole stealing parts off my car. Having a garage is nice.

Oh, the guy who died? Whatever.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I rarely wish death upon anyone. But, I can certainly point and laugh at those who die through their own stupidity! I am never too tired for that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murflette: What are the odds the owner of the car is the reason the jack 'malfunctioned'


I'd call them good.

What a perfect opportunity.

/ handle checks out, btw
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: I rarely wish death upon anyone. But, I can certainly point and laugh at those who die through their own stupidity! I am never too tired for that.


"Stupidity cannot be cured. Stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death. There is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity."
Robert Heinlein
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Karma's a bitsch.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zbtop: Ultimately, the places buying these things, knowing full well they're stolen, need to get cracked down on to stop providing an outlet and profit incentive for this sort of thing.

As is, offing one druggy doesn't really put a dent in the problem when the profit incentive remains. Need to make stolen cats too hot for anyone to want to deal with.


The heavy metals inside them keep going up to higher than gold prices, so the incentive is high to buy a stolen one. A stolen cat goes for 5-800, but the materials inside them are worth 5 grand. They are religiously recycled from any cars deemed "trash" so this is just jumping the step in the supply chain. They aren't stealing catalytic converters like radios - meant to be added to other cars - they are stealing because it's cheaper than extracting the raw material.
 
Zyme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x841]


Bottom right: the NFL doesn't pay like it used to.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The heavy metals inside them keep going up to higher than gold prices, so the incentive is high to buy a stolen one. A stolen cat goes for 5-800, but the materials inside them are worth 5 grand.


No, they aren't.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x841]


Well I'm stealing that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The heavy metals inside them keep going up to higher than gold prices, so the incentive is high to buy a stolen one. A stolen cat goes for 5-800, but the materials inside them are worth 5 grand


$500 maybe.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe worth a bit more.

$5k? You wouldn't have people taking them to scrap yards if they were worth that.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.