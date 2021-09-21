 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australia decides to cut out the middle man and kill everyone directly   (abc.net.au) divider line
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This tweet has a video of some nervous morning show presenters, if you like that sort of thing.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BreakfastN​e​ws/status/1440461207572398091?ref_src=​twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%​5Etweet
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whew. Just an earthquake. With all the Australia/US/France/China news lately, I thought for sure that some sort of nuclear calamity had struck down under.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Australia decides to cut out the middle man and kill everyone directly

Subby, in Australia, it is middle flora or middle fauna.
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just a half-hour drive from the border with Czechia. Could have been much worse....
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
buildings are emerging in Victoria

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cut out the Middleman..Fartology by Benny Hill
Youtube nMNA9vM5aAU
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire (Official Audio)
Youtube 5WyLhwYFgmk
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well the thought of a herd of Australian fauna running you down isn't disturbing at all.
 
Bungles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two earthquakes now. I lived in Melbourne for many, many years.

Earthquakes are not a "regular" thing in Melbourne, and nothing is built to withstand them. It's like a volcano suddenly popping up in Maine.

With a 6.0, I suspect the fatality rate will be near zero, but there's one hell of a lot of beautiful brick Victorian era buildings and homes that are going to be absolutely structurally ruined by this.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rather shallow (10km). That often makes the shaking and damage worse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No?

AC/DC - Shake Your Foundations (Official Music Video)
Youtube Bayek5lLZWY
 
