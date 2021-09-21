 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Whoa, don't piss on that road. You'll never walk right again   (freep.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Automobile, Vehicle, Sport utility vehicle, Electric vehicle, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep, Internal combustion engine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer  
kibblesnbits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Hearing that the front seats in a model featuring the Blue Agave interior include a massage function, she said she "might just take a nap..."

FTFA:  "...She also let it be known that she'd wrecked her parents' Wagoneer when she was 17, and unlike this bright white, modern version, it was, in fact, a woody."

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not clear how the technology would work, how soon the pilot project would be operational or how much it might cost

Your tax dollars at work.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lurkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't whiz on the electric road.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It's not clear how the technology would work, how soon the pilot project would be operational or how much it might cost

Your tax dollars at work.


It's a pilot project. Finding out whether the tech works and if it's worth the cost is the whole point.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I was there I'd be rockin' on to it.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: Benevolent Misanthrope: It's not clear how the technology would work, how soon the pilot project would be operational or how much it might cost

Your tax dollars at work.

It's a pilot project. Finding out whether the tech works and if it's worth the cost is the whole point.


Usually pilot programs start with a prototype.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: Benevolent Misanthrope: It's not clear how the technology would work, how soon the pilot project would be operational or how much it might cost

Your tax dollars at work.

It's a pilot project. Finding out whether the tech works and if it's worth the cost is the whole point.


Based on a cursory google search and some articles, it sounds like the known state of the technology is that it is inefficient for 'dynamic applications' (ie moving vehicles) and the process actually damages the asphalt above the buried infrastructure.

So Michigan is probably already used to the damaged roads, but the inefficiency might simply be too great.  I'm also wondering if inducing the charge could pose problems for things like pacemakers, or even for other random shizz that ends up in proximity to the road or to a vehicle traveling on the road.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1) Electrify road.
2) Put up signs: "Road is electrified, do not piss."
3) "YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO!" *piss* *bzzzapp*
4) Laugh.
 
